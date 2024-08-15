River collision drama: Four injured in Chao Phraya boat crash

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Tragedy struck the Chao Phraya River today when a shuttle boat, operated by Chao Phraya Express Boat, collided with an empty chartered tour boat, resulting in injuries to four passengers. The incident occurred at 12.13pm, today, August 15, under the Pinklao Bridge, which links Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district with Bangkok Noi.

According to police, the express shuttle boat departed from Sathorn Pier and was heading towards Nonthaburi when the tour boat, which was manoeuvring towards the Bangkok Noi canal, suddenly cut across its bow, leading to the crash. Emergency services responded quickly, rushing two Canadian men and two Thai women to Siriraj Hospital.

The two Canadian men sustained head and leg injuries, while the Thai women suffered leg injuries. All four passengers also complained of chest pain following the collision. Their conditions are currently stable, but medical staff continue to monitor them closely.

As the investigation into the incident unfolds, the Marine Department has taken swift action, seizing the licences of both skippers involved in the accident. The department also ordered the immediate withdrawal of their vessels from service. This measure is crucial as the area is being prepared for the rehearsals of the Royal Barge Procession, set to take place on October 27, reported The Nation.

