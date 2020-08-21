CCSA officially extends Emergency Decree for a fourth time, through September | The Thaiger

In a meeting today chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) resolved to extend the state of emergency to September 30. Yesterday the National Security Council said it had approved the extension as the amendment of the Communicable Diseases Act is still pending. The NSC insists that it will not enforce the Emergency Decree to control political rallies.

NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said there will be no problem if protests are held lawfully.

Regarding the 2 returnees who recently tested positive for Covid-19 after completing their 14-day quarantine, he said the Public Health Ministry will provide detalis.

“We will be meeting tomorrow to discuss measures that need to be eased, such as fully reopening schools, reinstating public transportation and reopening sports stadiums.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand