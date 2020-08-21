Connect with us

Environment

Pattani company turns marine debris into new shoes

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

7 mins ago

 on 

Pattani company turns marine debris into new shoes | The Thaiger
Facebook: Tlejourn
    • follow us in feedly

Flip flops, sandals, thongs, whatever you want to call them, are often seen washed up on beaches along with plastic bags and bottles. Those old, forgotten shoes are being transformed into new flip flops by a Pattani company called Tlejourn, a Thai phrase meaning “wandering across the sea.”

Using old sandals found on the beach, Tlejourn cleans and shreds them to make small pieces. The pieces are then mixed with polymer glue and molded into the shape of a thong sandal. About 10 old shoes make 1 pair of flip flops. A pair of Tlejourn flip flops costs 399 baht. The shoes are made by locals in Pattani and most of the debris is collected from nearby beaches, the company says.

The project started almost by accident. Prince of Songkla University lecturer Nattapong Nithi-Uthai contacted Trash Hero, a volunteer organisation with local cleanup groups, to ask for some ocean waste to experiment with. The volunteers showed up to his house with thousands of flip flops. They were mismatched, torn up by the sea and some had barnacles growing on them.

Trash Hero Pattani volunteers collect marine waste found on beaches throughout the Satun islands in Southern Thailand. At one point they gathered 80 tons of flip flops in a 3 month period, Tlejourn says.

With a load of old, worthless flip flops, Nithi-Uthai worked with other university scientists on a plan to recycle trash and turn them into quality shoes. The company now operates on a zero profit model. Trash Hero supplies most of the ocean debris used to make the sandals. Tlejourn also collaborates with companies to come up with special designs for the upcycled shoes.

SOURCES:Channel News Asia| Bangkok Post | Tlejourn

💚❤️💙💛หลากสี 4 สไตล์🧡🖤💕💜- Lipe- Cheug- Tonsai- PhiPhiมา Walk to Clean Ocean ไปด้วยกันนะครับทักแชทมาได้เลย

Posted by Tlejourn : ทะเลจร on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in South Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Environment

Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 21, 2020

By

Lack of tourists sees return of endangered sea turtles to Koh Samui | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

Thailand’s ebach resorts maybe bereft of tourists, but another population is making a comeback: endangered hawksbill and green sea turtles are returning in droves. This year, as the Covid-19 pandemic emptied the nation of tourists, nests on Koh Samui in the southern Surat Thani province have burgeoned. Since February, some 838 baby turtles have scuttled their way across the island’s beaches and into the sea, with 2 nests still to hatch. According to Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat, deputy dean at the faculty of fisheries at Kasetsart University in Bangkok: “It is really exciting and we hope that people in Samui will […]

Continue Reading

Indonesia

2 strong quakes shake Indonesia’s Sumatra

Jack Burton

Published

2 days ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

2 strong quakes shake Indonesia&#8217;s Sumatra | The Thaiger
IMAGE: Trendsmap

2 large, shallow earthquakes, of magnitude 6.8 and 6.9, struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island early today, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Terrified residents fled their homes when the twin offshore quakes rocked Bengkulu city on Sumatra’s western coast. Bengkulu resident Jumentrio told AFP: “The first earthquake was quick…but another one hit shortly after and it was just as strong. My children screamed hysterically.” The area was hit by a string of aftershocks, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency. “But until now […]

Continue Reading

World

Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

5 days ago

on

August 16, 2020

By

Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Queensland Times

An Australian man saved his wife from a shark attack yesterday by punching the shark until it released her. Police say the couple were surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, 4 hours north of Sydney, yesterday morning when she was bitten twice on her right leg. Paramedics treated the 35 year old at the beach before she was later airlifted to a major hospital for surgery. “Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go”, according to a police statement. A witness who was surfing nearby when the attack happened called the man “a hero” for […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending