Nakhon Si Thammarat crash kills 3, including pregnant woman | The Thaiger

Road deaths

Nakhon Si Thammarat crash kills 3, including pregnant woman

Jack Burton

Published 

41 mins ago

 on 

Nakhon Si Thammarat crash kills 3, including pregnant woman
PHOTOS: Khaosod
3 people are dead, including a pregnant woman, and another suffered severe injuries after a sedan and a pickup truck collided head-on in the Cha-uat district of the southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province last night. Police say the fatal crash happpened about 6:30pm in front of the PT petrol station in tambon Bantoon. Both vehicles, an Isuzu pickup and a Toyota Yaris, were thrown off the road and by the force of the collision and down the adjoining embankment.

The pickup’s driver was still alive, but trapped in the wreckage. He was removed by rescuers and rushed to Cha-uat Hospital, and later transferred to Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital. 3 people were found dead in the wreckage of the small car, a man and 2 women.

They were identified as 25 year old Ratchaphum Suksawat, 22 year old Natthiya Ritwong, and 25 year old Sasikarn Thongrod, all from Cha-uat district. Rescue workers took several hours to retrieve the bodies from the wreckage. Police say 1 of the women was pregnant.

Authorities say the 2 vehicles were travelling in opposite directions and collided head-on. Both were reportedly travelling fast. The investigation is continuing.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Khaosod

