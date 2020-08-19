Connect with us

Thailand

Emergency Decree set to be extended again

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published 

57 mins ago

 on 

Emergency Decree set to be extended again | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Thailand News
    • follow us in feedly

While no local transmission of Covid-19 has been detected since May, the Emergency Decree appears likely to be extended through September.

Nattaphon Nakpanich, an army deputy commander and vice president of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said this morning that they may extend the decree for another month because they “worry the public will let its guard down”, leading to a second wave of infections.

Critics accuse the government of exploiting the pandemic to retain the state of emergency to rein in growing protests. Nattaphon insists the extension would not restrict people from protesting, saying the special enforcement measures were solely to facilitate disease control.

Despite repeatedly saying the Emergency Decree, enacted 5 months ago, would only be used to fight the pandemic, 2 protest leaders were charged with violating it earlier this month. The decree, which grants officials sweeping power to take any actions deemed necessary to combat the virus, is set to expire August 31.

SOURCE: Coconuts Bangkok

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 19, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I like the photograph that heads this post.
    A black cloud of gloom over the nation.
    Says it all really.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time

The Thaiger

Published

47 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time | The Thaiger

Even though Thailand’s borders are still closed to most travel, including tourism, there are some select groups being allowed back into the Kingdom. Medical tourists are one of those groups. Foreign medical tourists are now permitted to apply to come to Thailand for medical treatment with strict disease control measures being put in place. Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says Thailand’s medical and wellness tourism program has been resumed with the hope of attracting medical tourists back into the country. Under the CCSA regulations, foreign medical and wellness tourists have to arrive by air to ensure effective disease control, not […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa &#8211; one person&#8217;s experience with the &#8220;new normal&#8221; | The Thaiger

My experience flying back to The Netherlands to arrange a new visa, and then staying in an Alternative State Quarantine Hotel in Bangkok. My name is “Theo” from the Netherlands, I am 44 years old, married with my Thai wife for over 5 years and we have 2 children together. I have lived permanently in Thailand since June 26, 2014. When I gave up my shares in my Chiang Rai business I founded in 2014 because of a “burn out” last October, I ended up – since my arrival 6 years ago – on a tourist visa. I decided to […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Two sons of Royal Thai Navy officers have died of pneumonia, not Covid-19, says Apirat Katanyutanon, chief of Public Health in the eastern province of Chon Buri. One of the deceased has been named as 35 year old Bulakorn Hutacharoen, while the other, a 39 year old male, has not been named. Both men were sons of Royal Thai Navy officers and their deaths of apparent lung conditions have sparked rumours and fear on social media. Chon Buri health officials are dismissing as “fake news” the suggestion that both men died of Covid-19. A report in The Pattaya News says […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending