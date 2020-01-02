Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help? | The Thaiger

Environment
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
And so it begins, a new era in Thailand, and a new paradigm where plastic bags may be seen as environmental pariahs instead of day to day necessities the Land of Smiles.
Yesterday marked the first day of the ban on single use plastic bags implemented by around 75 brands under the Thai Retailers Association to reduce plastic waste. The ban includes 7-Eleven and Family Mart stores where the lavish handing out of plastic bags in the past has been a running joke (it hasn’t stopped just about everything you buy int he stores being wrapped in plastic yet).
The ban aims to reduce around 13.5 billion plastic bags, previously handed out to shoppers, or 30% of plastic bags used in Thailand annually, ending up in land fill. Or worse, on our beaches, waterways or the ocean.
Under the association’s campaign titled “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags”, 24,500 distribution channels of all its 75 members will stop giving plastic bags for purchases. They say they want to drive Thailand closer to a plastic waste free society.
The Department of Pollution Control recently revealed that 40%, or 18 billion plastic bags, come from the fresh markets annually, while the balance 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In two tests this morning The Thaiger visited a Family Mart and a 7-Eleven and is delighted to report that, in both cases, we were told they don’t provide plastic bags anymore. How is your experience today? Tell us at our Facebook Page.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels
“Currently PEA is surveying the sites of Bangchak’s petrol stations that are suitable for installing EV chargers.”
This from Somchai Techavanich, Chief of Marketing and VP of Marketing at Bangchak Corporation. The group recently announced that the company is planning to install EV (electric vehicle) charging stations at its petrol stations under an MoU for clean energy business development signed with the Provincial Electricity Authority.
“We will be using the “fast charge” model that requires about 20 minutes of charging time, and are planning to install charging stations at intervals of 100 km along the major highways.”
The PEA will be responsible for the installation cost and service fee charges, while Bangchak will provide the spaces for charging, such as in front of Inthanin Coffee Shop (a nice little earner for the coffee shops whilst the owners and passengers of EVs will have a 20 minute coffee break).
“The installation go EV charging locations should start in the first quarter of 2020 in selected stations to test the system, and will expand to 62 stations nationwide within the first year. At present Bangchak has a few charging stations of its own, but they are not very popular since most EV users prefer to charge at home.”
In 2020 Bangchak is also planning to install solar rooftops on its petrol stations and retail shops managed by Bangchak Retail Company as part of the company’s clean energy business development initiative. The project will be financed by BCPG, a subsidiary of BCP.
“In the early phase we will install solar rooftops at 220 gas stations under our management, and then expand to the stations managed by dealers and business partners. The solar rooftop will help reduce electricity cost of each station by around 10-15%.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities
GRAPHIC: The New York Times
• More than 20 million people in southern Vietnam, nearly a quarter of the total population, currently live on land that will be underwater by 2050.
• In Thailand, more than 10% of the population live on land that will be inundated in 30 years. Bangkok is already suffering inundations, complicated by the city sinking its its soft underpinnings.
• In Shanghai, China’s economic engine, water will inundate the centre of the city area as well as many cities around it.
• Even Alexandria in Egypt, one of the great centres of civilisation founded by Alexander the Great, and now with a population over 5 million, could be lost to rising sea levels.
A comprehensive new study shows that rising seas could affect three times more people by 2050 than previous studies indicated, threatening some of the world’s great coastal metropolises. The research has been researched and published by Climate Central, a science organisation based in New Jersey, USA, and published in the journal Nature Communications. (The projections don’t account for future population growth or land lost to coastal erosion).
The authors of a paper published last week developed a more accurate way of calculating land elevation based on satellite readings, a standard way of estimating the effects of sea level rise over large areas, finding the previous numbers were far too optimistic. The newly published research shows that some 150 million people are now living on land that will be below the high-tide line by the middle of this century, only 30 years away.
GRAPHIC: Earlier projects vs current projections for Bangkok’s inundation by 2050
GRAPHIC: Earlier projects vs current projections for southern Vietnam’s inundation by 2050
The new outlook, the maps on the right, show the predictions for these locations at high tide in 2050.
For southern Vietnam, much of Ho Chi Minh City, the nation’s economic centre, will all but vanish according to the research
“Standard elevation measurements using satellites misinterpret the true ground level from the tops of trees or buildings.”
Scott A. Kulp, a researcher at Climate Central and one of the research paper’s authors, together with Benjamin Strauss, Climate Central’s CEO, used artificial intelligence to determine the error rate and correct for it in the new research.
A Bangkok resident and UN disaster risk-reduction official, Loretta Hieber Girardet, says that climate change will put pressure on cities in multiple ways.
“Even as global warming floods more places, it will also push poor farmers off the land to seek work in cities. It is a dire formula.”
Benjamin Strauss says that the findings don’t have to spell the end of those areas shown to be underwater by 2050.
“The new data shows that 110 million people already live in places that are below the high tide line (because of) protective measures like seawalls and other barriers. Cities must invest vastly greater sums in such defences… and they must do it quickly.”
Read the full story about the new research paper HERE.
Environment
False killer whales spotted off Phang Nga
Around 20 false killer whales have been spotted near an island in Phang Nga province. The manager of Wow Andaman Tour has reported that a tour group spotted them off Koh Miang Island in the Mu Koh Similan National Park off the Phang Ngan coast in the Andaman Sea.
“These whales broke through the water and greeted the tourists travelling on a boat, while some of them jumped and played around the boat. This was a very lucky sighting since it was during the Christmas holidays. We expect they will swim around the Similan Islands for many days and greet tourists during the New Year festival.”
Meanwhile, according to a report in The Nation, the director of Phuket Marine Biological Centre confirmed that they were false killer whales, a “large oceanic dolphin” which, despite their resemblance, are not related to the killer whale. They confirmed that the species is one of Thailand’s rare aquatic mammals.
“For the safety of rare aquatic animals, boat drivers should slow down or stop until they swim away, and not chase them, while tourists should not feed them.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 things to avoid in Thailand
Top 10 scams in Thailand
So you want to move to Vietnam?
Top 10 tips to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and cures
Chiang Mai – the wellness destination
Booming regional meth industry – Thailand, Myanmar, China and Laos
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
Hotel association wants rules on short-term rentals, home sharing
You introduce new visa requirements? We don’t send any tours.” – Taiwan
Bangkok air pollution on the rise again
Pattaya officials warn residents about outbreak of Chikungunya virus
Plant-based meat alternatives gain popularity in a fertile Asian market
Thai Immigration Chief softens stance on tourist and expat visas
Phuket resort owners Castlewood Group goes into liquidation
Video of couple having sex in Bangkok tuk-tuk goes viral – VIDEO
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
Australian Navy evacuates coastal residents whilst southern NSW and eastern Victoria burns
Vietnamese woman arrested using someone else’s passport documents
Day Five – Bangkok the most deadly province for NY road toll
EssilorLuxottica fraud linked to merger friction of the Euro eyewear giants
Greenback falls below 30 baht to the USD
HM The King offers New Year’s blessings to the Thai people
Over 400 arrested for drink-driving in Kalasin province during holiday campaign
British tourist killed in Pattaya fireworks incident
Meteor shower with up to 100 meteors per hour on January 4
EssilorLuxottica announces a 6.3 billion baht fraud at a plant in Thailand
Bangchak petrol stations installing EV charging locations and solar panels
Top 10 most popular stories at The Thaiger in 2019
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
Thailand set to launch two more budget airlines in 2020
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 30 ธันวาคม 2562 หวย 30/12/16 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สปอยล์ตัวอย่าง Wonder Woman 1984 – มีอะไรน่าสนใจบ้าง
สรุปดราม่า #อาม่าตบเด็ก เดือดขึ้นเทรนด์อันดับ 1
ปมอาม่าตบเด็ก โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก
โรงเรียนร่อนแถลง ปัดข่าวลือตัดสิทธิ์สอบเด็ก ปมเหตุอาม่าตบเด็ก
คุ้มสุดในโลก สาวขายไอโฟน แถมฟรีภาพสุดเซ็กซี่
พลเมืองดี เล่าวินาทีเห็นสมคิดบนรถไฟ จนแจ้งตำรวจจับ [คลิป]
ทัพวอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย เก็บตัวโคราช พร้อมลุยคัดโอลิมปิก มกราคมนี้
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 16 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
ธนาธรขอบคุณทุกคน รักษาไฟหวังอย่ามอดดับ ทวงอนาคตเราคืนมา
12 ธันวา ถ่ายทอดสดพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกทางชลมารค
ถ่ายทอดสดสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล 1 ธันวาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สด ๆ ที่นี่
สรุปดราม่าสภาล่ม รัฐบาลแพ้โหวต ตั้งกมธ. ศึกษาม.44 แต่ไม่ยอมแพ้
ถ่ายทอดสดประชุมสภาฯ 28 พ.ย. 2562
แห่แชร์คลิป ครูตบหน้าเด็กนักเรียน เหตุไม่ทำการบ้านส่ง
Trending
- Entertainment3 days ago
Top 5 places to celebrate New Years Eve in Phuket (2020)
- Environment3 days ago
New research poses grim projections for world’s coastal cities
- Crime3 days ago
Phuket police arrest eight drug dealers along with weapons and ammunition
- Politics4 days ago
Thai justice minister supports chemical castration of rapists
- Pattaya4 days ago
Two Chinese men survive balloon crash in Sri Racha
- Economy2 days ago
Thailand becomes the 6th biggest fruit exporter in the world
- Crime3 days ago
Man arrested with loaded gun in Pattaya, allegedly firing in public
- Bangkok3 days ago
159 people dead after first three days of Thai holiday campaign