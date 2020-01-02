17 year old reports to Chon Buri police that she was molested and raped | The Thaiger

Thailand
17 year old reports to Chon Buri police that she was molested and raped
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
A 17 year old girl is safe after a potentially dangerous situation ended well thanks to her intuition to call a relative. The teenager ‘met’ a man online and they had been talking on the Line application for many months. But their two versions of events are not quite the same…
According to her report to police, the man invited her to enjoy the New Year countdown with him at Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri. Cut to new years eve when Chonburi Police received a notification of a girl that was “lured and molested in a Black Toyota Yaris with a Bangkok license plates”.
Police discovered that the car was on the highway heading to Bangkok. Traffic police were informed of the situation and to look out for the vehicle. Soon after police came across the teenager waiting on the side of the motorway.
Police report that she was found “standing in fear”. She told police that she had been talking to the man online and that she lived in Nakhon Nayok Province and the man lives in Bang Na, Bangkok. He’d invited her to the new year countdown on Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri and she agreed to join. He drove to Nakhon Nayok, north east of Bangkok, to pick her up and promised her that they would return home after the countdown.
When it came time to take her home the man told her that his legs were aching and drove into a hotel. According to the girl’s statement, they checked into a room and he started molesting her and attempted to rape her. She told police she fought back and demanded he take her home. Then while on the road back to Nakhon Nayok he started molesting her again in the car. The girl asked him to park on the side of the road, she jumped out of the car and called police and relatives for help.
Meanwhile, Tonatat, 27 years old and originally from Samut Prakan, claims that he lives in Bang Na. He provided a slightly different version of the story from the teenager.
He says he discovered the girl on an online dating app and they started talking. The girl told him to come to pick her up in Nakhon Nayok. When he arrived he told her that he was only 20 years old. He says they drove together to Bang Saen Beach and watched the countdown. Then while they were on the way back home his legs started to hurt so he decided to drive into a hotel to rest for a while. Tonatat stated that they only hugged on the bed, “just like normal girls and boys”.
Then he says he noted the girl was chatting on her phone to another man and realised that she had a boyfriend. This made him decide to drive her back to her home. He claims he didn’t know that she was only 17 years old.
After relating his story to emergency responders, police have invited him to come in for an interview at the police station. The victim’s parents have also been called in along with related officials for the case.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Plastics
Single-use plastic bag ban just the beginning – Thai Minister
“It is a huge New Year’s gift to Thailand and the world.”
This proud announcement from the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varavuth Silpa-archa voicing his strong support of the ban on plastic bags that kicked in yesterday.
75 companies, covering shopping malls, department and convenience stores, have stopped distributing single-use plastic bags. It’s a positive step as Thailand’s starts to battle against its own plastic bag addiction.
The new plastic bag ban links with a campaign, “Everyday Say No to Plastic Bags”, launched by the ministry in cooperation with the private sector.
Apart from the “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags” campaign, the Pollution Control Department has introduced a 20 year action plan on plastic waste management up to 2037, which includes measures to crackdown on the use of seven plastic items and types – cap seals, Oxo-degradable plastic, microbeads, single-use plastic bags, polystyrene (Styrofoam) food containers, plastic cups and straws.
Minister Varavuth says that public response to the current single-use plastic bag campaign was “quite enthusiastic” and the private sector, including the 75 private companies, have been “very cooperative”, although it may not be as convenient for their customers.
The Minister maintains that consumers had already started to change their habits by refusing to accept single-use plastic bags or now bringing their own bags to carry their shopping. He also foreshadows consultation with the Education Ministry to educate students from the youngest classes, up, about environmental concerns.
Since the launch of the campaign in 2019, Thailand has managed to reduce single-use plastic bags by more than 2 billion, or by 5.7 million kilograms, valued around 400 million baht. Much of the money saved has been donated to hospitals, particularly in a campaign started last year by CP All, the owners of the 7-Eleven franchise in Thailand.
Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, a the well-credentialed marine biologist and vice dean of the Faculty of Fisheries at Kasetsart University, says that 50% of all plastic waste found in the oceans are single-use plastic bags.
“This year we are going to push for a law against single-use plastics. At the moment, 127 of 192 countries worldwide have enacted single-use plastics legislation. Hopefully, our single-use plastics law will pass next year. Every country started by eliminating the use of single-use plastic bags, because they can be replaced by fabric or paper. Meanwhile, clear plastic bags for food are quite difficult to eliminate, since there is no suitable alternative”
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
New road projects around Thailand in 2020
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The Thai Department of Highways plans to spend 124 billion baht during the next 12 months with five of the projects already budgeted and ready for the tender process. Contracts are expected to be signed in May for those projects.
There will be a 16 kilometre eastern bypass around Nong Khai, just south of Vientiane and the Laos border, valued at 3 billion baht, will ease traffic congestion and link the main highway to Laos.
A 22 kilometre, 3 billion baht, highway which will link the Eastern Economic Corridor and U-Tapao airport is currently under consideration pending a final decision.
There is also a 25 kilometre motorway, valued at 32.2 billion baht, linking Bang Khunthian district, southwest of Bangkok and Samut Sakhon’s Ban Phaeo district to help relieve congestion for east west traffic travelling south of the main metropolis.
The fifth Thai-Lao friendship bridge between Bueng Kan province in Thailand, east of Vientiane, and Bolikhamsai province in Laos. The bridge is designed to be 16 kilometres long and cost 3.9 billion baht, with two thirds of the cost to be paid by Thailand.
There will be a 24 kilometre outer ring road for Nakhon Ratchasima, valued at just over 3 billion baht.
Also, a 26 kilometre four-lane road between Phang Nga and Surat Thani’s western Ban Ta Khun district valued at 1.6 billion baht. The aim of this road is to better link the growing tourist region of Phang Nga and Rayong to Surat Thani and the roads and rail network heading north.
Finally, also, west of the main city, there’s a 109 kilometre motorway valued at 79 billion baht which will link Nakhon Pathom and Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Environment
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
And so it begins, a new era in Thailand, and a new paradigm where plastic bags may be seen as environmental pariahs instead of day to day necessities the Land of Smiles.
Yesterday marked the first day of the ban on single use plastic bags implemented by around 75 brands under the Thai Retailers Association to reduce plastic waste. The ban includes 7-Eleven and Family Mart stores where the lavish handing out of plastic bags in the past has been a running joke (it hasn’t stopped just about everything you buy int he stores being wrapped in plastic yet).
The ban aims to reduce around 13.5 billion plastic bags, previously handed out to shoppers, or 30% of plastic bags used in Thailand annually, ending up in land fill. Or worse, on our beaches, waterways or the ocean.
Under the association’s campaign titled “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags”, 24,500 distribution channels of all its 75 members will stop giving plastic bags for purchases. They say they want to drive Thailand closer to a plastic waste free society.
The Department of Pollution Control recently revealed that 40%, or 18 billion plastic bags, come from the fresh markets annually, while the balance 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In two tests this morning The Thaiger visited a Family Mart and a 7-Eleven and is delighted to report that, in both cases, we were told they don’t provide plastic bags anymore. How is your experience today? Tell us at our Facebook Page.
SOURCE: The Nation
