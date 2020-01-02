Australian Navy evacuates coastal residents whilst southern NSW and eastern Victoria burns | The Thaiger

Hot News
Australian Navy evacuates coastal residents whilst southern NSW and eastern Victoria burns
PHOTO: Victorian Government
Emergency officials in Australia have a 24 hour deadline to move thousands of people stranded on the New South Wales (NSW) South Coast who could face a looming fire crisis when this weekend’s latest heatwave arrives.
Bushfire-ravaged communities in southern NSW are assessing the damage after seven lives and 176 homes were lost. In Victoria, south of NSW, residents are coming to terms with horrifying bushfires which have destroyed properties and claimed at least one life in East Gippsland. Firefighters continue to fend off blazes and try and evacuate communities before the weekend’s northerly winds bring 40+ temperatures to the area.
Victoria’s Premier has told reporters this morning there are 17 people missing in Victoria due to the East Gippsland fires and confirmed the death of a Buchan resident.
“Their whereabouts is unknown to us, plus there is one person confirmed as deceased.”
Speaking to The Thaiger this morning, holiday makers in the East Gippsland town of Paynesville said they were getting out before the weekend’s high temperatures and hot northerly winds potentially threatened their communities.
On the phone a Raymond Island resident told us that they could see the glow of the fires during the night and recognised the astonishing speed they were moving.
2,000 kilometres away in Western Australia, a “Catastrophic Fire Danger’ rating has been issued for the Goldfields region today.
Meanwhile, hundreds of frightened residents have been plucked to safety in the fire-ravaged town of Mallacoota in far east Gippsland. The HMAS Choules arrived off the coast this morning from Sydney and the first recovery craft was ferrying people to the vessel at 9.30am. The residents had been hemmed in by fires coming over the hills and had sought safety on the beach
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has addressed specific questions about climate change in his press conference and conceded that this fire season has been “quite extraordinary” and alluded to a broad link with climate change. His government has had a broad stance not recognising the affects of climate change.
“Let me be clear to the Australian people, our emissions reductions policies, will both protect our environment and seek to reduce the risk and hazard we are seeing today.”
MAP: times.com
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Environment
Thai retailers start plastic bag ban. What are you doing to help?
And so it begins, a new era in Thailand, and a new paradigm where plastic bags may be seen as environmental pariahs instead of day to day necessities the Land of Smiles.
Yesterday marked the first day of the ban on single use plastic bags implemented by around 75 brands under the Thai Retailers Association to reduce plastic waste. The ban includes 7-Eleven and Family Mart stores where the lavish handing out of plastic bags in the past has been a running joke (it hasn’t stopped just about everything you buy int he stores being wrapped in plastic yet).
The ban aims to reduce around 13.5 billion plastic bags, previously handed out to shoppers, or 30% of plastic bags used in Thailand annually, ending up in land fill. Or worse, on our beaches, waterways or the ocean.
Under the association’s campaign titled “Every Day Say No to Plastic Bags”, 24,500 distribution channels of all its 75 members will stop giving plastic bags for purchases. They say they want to drive Thailand closer to a plastic waste free society.
The Department of Pollution Control recently revealed that 40%, or 18 billion plastic bags, come from the fresh markets annually, while the balance 30%, or 13.5 billion bags, come from local grocery stores.
In two tests this morning The Thaiger visited a Family Mart and a 7-Eleven and is delighted to report that, in both cases, we were told they don’t provide plastic bags anymore. How is your experience today? Tell us at our Facebook Page.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Vietnamese woman arrested using someone else’s passport documents
The Immigration Police have arrested a Vietnamese tourist posing as someone else. Immigration Police at Suvarnabhumi Airport report that on December 31 a foreigner, holding a passport with ID that didn’t look anything like her, tried to check in with the dodgy documents. Officials intervened and apprehended the girl when she was trying to use the passport to check-in with an international airline around 3pm.
The girl was using a Vietnamese passport along with a Polish Alien Residence Permit Card under the name “Miss Nguyen Thi Mai Ngov”. The photo on the residence permit was similar to the photo in the Vietnam passport but officials still thought something was suspicious. The suspect was invited in for questioning and checked through the biometrics security systems. Turns out she was using someone else’s passport for her travel documents.
The suspect told Immigration officials that her real name is ‘Miss Dang Thi Thuy’, 20 years old from Vietnam. She had travelled to Thailand on December 30 using her own passport to enter the country. She stayed only 1 night in Bangkok and then tried travelling with someone else’s passport when departing the country. Her reasons for the subterfuge were not divulged to police at this time.
On New Year’s Eve she attempted to depart from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Amsterdam, then to Germany where she had plans to work. Dang unsuccessfully tried to use Nguyen’s passport to check into her flight. Immigration Police sent her to the Suvarnabhumi Police Station for processing and say they will be investigating if there are other people involved in this case.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Bangkok
Day Five – Bangkok the most deadly province for NY road toll
The death toll for Thailand after the first 5 days of the 7 day road safety campaign was up to 256 out of 2,529 road incidents. This includes 12 road deaths in Bangkok, the most of any province
The figures from the Directorate Centre to Prevent and Reduce Road Accidents.
According to their stats, 42 people died on New Year’s Eve and 567 others were injured, bringing the total number of injured for the five days to 2,588.
Drink-driving figured in 32.3% of the accidents, followed by 29.5% being due to speed. A staggering 81% of all accidents involved motorcycles, up for the usual average of 72-75%. Outside Bangkok, Chiang Mai had the highest number of accidents over the five days at 76 and the highest number of injuries – 77.
From yesterday afternoon the traffic started building as holiday-makers made their way back to the city and urban areas causing congestion on main highways and inter-provincial roads.
The Transport Company estimated about 130,000 holiday-makers returned to Bangkok on public buses last night. The company has increased the number of daily bus services until tomorrow, from 2,118 buses per day to 7,604, to accommodate the annual new year surge of passengers.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
