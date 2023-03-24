Pattaya motorbike accident leaves two residents in grave condition

A Pattaya motorbike accident has left two residents in grave condition as one’s head became trapped under a car. The two were rushed to a local hospital, after colliding in South Pattaya.

According to the Pattaya News, Sawang Boriboon rescue services arrived at the scene and found an elderly man stuck with his head trapped under a sedan. The other resident was a teenager and was reported to be barely breathing.

The driver of a car, Komkyou Sida, says he saw both motorbikes trying to overtake one another and saw them crash into each other. He says the crash happened right in front of his car, with the elderly man sliding under his car and getting stuck.

The two were sent to a local hospital and are reportedly recovering. Pattaya Police say they are looking at CCTV footage to determine the cause of the crash.

In other news, a group of teenagers in Pattaya threw ping pong bombs at two women early yesterday morning.

The victims, 30 year old Nantawan Kosakun and 20 year old Saowalak Kanpratuyod, were riding their motorcycles home on Sukhumvit Road in North Pattaya. At around 1am, a group of approximately 10 teenagers on five motorcycles approached them and hurled a ping-pong bomb at them for no apparent reason. The explosion caused slight injuries to the women’s feet.

Follow us on :













The suspects fled the scene, but they weren’t yet finished wreaking havoc on the victims. The suspects soon returned and brandished a gun. An unidentified woman in the group threatened to shoot the victims, but luckily no shots were fired. The suspects fled again before the police showed up, The Pattaya News reported.

Pattaya Police are continuing to investigate, and are working on identifying the suspects. The victims claim they did not know who the suspects were, and that they didn’t have problems with anyone.