Connect with us

Hot News

6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal leaving at least six dead

Published

 on 

Nepal is reeling after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake has left at least six dead. The quake has killed four children and two adults so far, with five others seriously injured. Several houses also collapsed, according to the western district of Doti’s superintendent of police. Most of the damage occurred in Doti, which is about 430 kilometres west of Kathmandu. According to the South China Morning Post, two people have been reported missing. Ram Upadhyay, an eyewitness to the quake, says he was in a nearby village when the quake hit at 2.12 am.

“It shook terribly and I rushed out immediately. Now we are collecting details including the dead bodies.”

A Nepali army ground rescue team rushed to the site, with two helicopters on standby in nearby towns. A senior bureaucrat of Doti district says more details are being collected from villages affected by the quake. The bureaucrat noted that one child was among those rescued from under the debris. Local media showed videos of rescuers digging to find victims after the same videos showed brick and mud houses being destroyed by the quake. New Delhi in neighbouring India also felt the earthquake.

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba offered his condolences on Twitter.

“I have instructed the relevant agencies to arrange immediate and proper treatment of the injured and the victims.”

The quake was centred about 158 kilometres northeast of the neighbouring Indian state of Uttar Pradesh’s city of Pilibhit. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said the quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Nepal’s seismological centre measured the earthquake as having a magnitude of 6.6, but the EMSC measured it at 5.6. Either way, the newest quake has not helped the country in its efforts to rebuild after two major earthquakes destroyed towns and ancient temples back in 2015. The country is still recovering from that quake, which caused 9,000 deaths and a US$6 billion blow to its economy.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Hot News5 mins ago

Primary teacher arrested for ‘schoolgirl’ porn
Lifestyle14 mins ago

A trip to Thailand: what to take and leave behind
Technology45 mins ago

Failed 14 million baht temple lighting system may quash UNESCO nomination
Sponsored7 days ago

W Bangkok and the bar at The House On Sathorn present November events
Hot News1 hour ago

Meta to let go 11,000 employees as Zuckerberg admits he got company projections wrong
Hot News1 hour ago

6.6 magnitude earthquake rocks Nepal leaving at least six dead
Hot News1 hour ago

Singapore shuts down harmful online content with new law
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand16 hours ago

101 Isaan locals suffer hearing loss fever after eating raw pork
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Interior Ministry Withdraws Foreigners’ Land Purchase Policy
Thailand16 hours ago

Two Thai airlines among Top 10 most timely in the world
Thailand16 hours ago

MOPH to investigate Krabi’s holy water after a disabled woman claimed she could walk after drinking it
Pattaya17 hours ago

1 thousand people celebrate start of Buddhist festival at Pattaya temple
Thailand17 hours ago

Thailand is 1 billion baht short for World Cup 2022 broadcasting license
Lifestyle17 hours ago

Show me the way to Bangkok’s best whisky bars
Environment18 hours ago

TerraCycle crusade to rid Bangkok canals of plastic goes on
Bangkok18 hours ago

Bangkok dwellers float over half a million krathongs on Loy Krathong night
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending