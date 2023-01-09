Thailand’s Miss Universe 2022 contestant denies bias claims

Thailand’s Miss Universe 2022 contestant denied claims that new ownership of the brand would give her an unfair advantage. Anna Sueangam-iam, 24, laughed off the suggestion during an interview in the US with pageant analyst Brian Javier on Sunday.

Anna is currently competing in New Orleans, where the 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held on Sunday, January 15. Asked about her path to beauty-queen fame, Anna said she had dreamed of becoming Miss Universe since childhood.

“I joined Miss Universe because I want students to know that no matter who you are born [to], who you are, you can have success in your life if you believe in yourself,” she said.

Anna explained to Javier that she had been dubbed “Miss Garbage” after growing up amid piles of rubbish as the child of Bangkok trash collectors. But rather than taking the name as an insult, she said it was an inspiration that proved that anyone can achieve success in life no matter how humble their beginnings are.

Asked to name the most difficult challenge she had faced so far in the Miss Universe contest, Anna said maintaining a positive mindset amid the pressure from Thai fans and others.

“In the morning, I tell myself every day, you can do it, you can do it,” she said, adding that she reminds herself not to look at comments or compare herself with other contestants but to believe in herself.

Javier then asked Anna whether the new Thai ownership of Miss Universe gave her an unfair advantage in the contest, as critics have claimed.

Anna dismissed the idea that judges would be biased towards her, saying that the new owner, JKN Global Group CEO Jakapong “Anne” Jakrajutatip was a fair person.

“I will work hard and I believe in my power,” she said.

JKN acquired Miss Universe on October 25 for 800 million baht and announced plans for at least 40% growth for the brand as part of its drive to become a big player in the global content industry.