Media
NBT Twitter account retweets pornographic dick pic
The National Broadcasting Services of Thailand, the state-run TV and radio station, had a bit of a cock-up today on their social media. Though it’s unclear exactly how it happened, earlier today the official Twitter account of the NBT, which acts as the media arm of the Government Public Relations Department, retweeted a pornographic picture of a man sitting with a large, erect penis.
The post on Twitter was not their own original post, but rather they were sharing – or “retweeting” – a post from another person’s account, in this case one that posts hardcore photographs. The photo itself appears to be doctored, with someone’s face photoshopped onto the original, though the identity of either man in the original or the doctored photo is unknown.
It was unclear if the retweet was the result of an embarrassing cock-up, or a ballsy move from a disgruntled employee.
The retweet was posted in the afternoon, and quickly deleted before 5 pm, presumably when someone notice the error. Perhaps it was a social media manager, or perhaps – if they’re unlucky – someone higher up in the organisation. Before it was deleted at least one person replied with a snarky comment about how somebody will be losing their job over this.
Coconuts noticed that their Twitter account had been followed by the NBT not long before this awkward post, which they suggested might have been an advance hint of planned social media sabotage.
Further details are not available, and as of now, the NBT has not commented on the tweet or its removal. The tweet itself could be a prosecutable offence, as pornography is illegal in Thailand and posting porn on Twitter or other places online falls under the Computer Crime Act.
The flub is reminiscing of a similar political embarrassment in US politics in 2017, when fairly disliked US Senator Ted Cruz was captured giving a “like” to a pornographic image on a Twitter profile that exclusively shared porn.
SOURCE: Coconuts
Recent comments: