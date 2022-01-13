Thailand Travel
2022 Calendar Watch: Ring in the summer rains with a blast at this year’s Rocket Festival
If you’re craving a pyrotechnic spectacle to fill the gap between Chinese New Year and the Fourth of July, then head northeast to Isaan in mid-May for “Boon Bang Fai” — the annual Rocket Festival. Here you’ll watch teams of tipsy farmers guzzle bottles of local brew and rice wine as they climb rickety bamboo scaffolding with large projectiles slung across their backs, then fire them off above green fields into the clear blue yonder.
An annual Thaiger favorite, the Rocket Festival takes place every year in mid-May in farming villages across Northeastern Thailand and Laos. The Boon Bang Fai of Yasothorn Province is one of the largest and most well-known of its kind in Isaan. Armed with plenty of gunpowder, bamboo scaffolding and blue PVC pipe, ethnic Lao locals, many of them farmers, launch homemade rockets into the sky to mark the beginning of planting season and to hasten the annual monsoon rains.
Cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 restrictions, locals in Yasothon are eager to bring it back with a blast. If it gets the green light from local authorities, this year’s fiery festivities promise to offer the most bang for your buck, literally — as locals seeks to unload their surplus of gunpowder and bamboo rocket tubes. Keep a tab on their Facebook page for further announcements regarding this year’s festivities.
The festival begins with parties and parades on Friday, during which they flaunt their aerial inventions through the town. Lasting late into the evening, the festivities also feature plenty of Isaan music, traditional beauty pageants, special markets, and cultural dance performances and competitions. Of course, there’s also plenty of alcohol, crude humour, phallic symbols and sexual innuendo, a vestige of its origins as a pre-Buddhism fertility festival.
The rocket launching competition begins on Saturday. The rockets are scored for their perceived distance and the beauty of their smoke trails in the sky. It’s a source of pride to have the highest-soaring rocket, while losers of the competition are thrown into a large mug pit for good-humoured humiliation and cheap entertainment. The mud pits also serve as makeshift fire extinguishers in the event of an unexpected fire or explosion. Rockets can reportedly reach six meters long, exceed 100 kilos and soar for up to five minutes — if they even get off the ground. In the recent past, people have died or been seriously injured due to failed rocket launches and explosions, so spectators are advised to watch from afar to stay safe.
Potential Dates: Friday, May 13 – Monday, May 16, 2022
Getting There: It’s a seven-and-a-half-hour drive from Bangkok or a 1 hour 10-minute flight from Suvarnabhumi Airport to Roi Et Airport, then a short bus ride to neighboring Yasothon province in Isaan (Northeast Thailand).
Keywords:
Boon (บุญ): virtue; merit; good deeds
Bang or bong (บั้ง): cut off; cut in stripes, as is bamboo
Fai (ไฟ): fire; flame
Sources: TheThaiger |StampADay | WorldNomads | Thai2English | Northeastern Fireballs | Yasothon The Story
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
NBT Twitter account retweets pornographic dick pic
2022 Calendar Watch: Ring in the summer rains with a blast at this year’s Rocket Festival
Philippines sets “no vaccine, no ride” policy for Manila public transportation
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Thailand News Today | Quarantine insurance for tourist to Thailand
UN’s special envoy urges ASEAN to work toward “inclusive dialogue” with Myanmar
Kim Jong-un eyes strategic military “muscle” after North Korea’s “hypersonic” missile test
Missing man emerges from forest after 3 weeks dodging elephants
Malaysia waives quarantine for vaccinated travellers recently infected with Covid-19
Health Minister insists cannabis is not a narcotic, high-inducing THC still illegal
More than 5,000 Singapore students aged 5 to 6 signed up for vaccinations
Djokovic battles ‘misinformation’ in bombshell Twitter post, as 3 countries investigate his whereabouts, claims
Royal Thai Navy reopens its three hospitals in response to Covid spike
Thursday Covid Update: 8,167 new cases; provincial totals
Authorities say children with Covid-19 will be treated, beds available
12 Pattaya restaurant owners, managers arrested for breaching 9pm cutoff for booze
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
Child marriage legally outlawed in the Philippines
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
More restrictions in Thailand imminent from today | GMT
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand News Update | Meeting today about Thailand Pass and local restriction updates
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
France detects new Covid variant “IHU,” believed to be highly transmissible
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
- North East1 day ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- Singapore1 day ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya police raid bars serving alcohol past 9pm, arrest two managers
Recent comments: