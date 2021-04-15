Pattaya area man severely injured after pet pit bull attacked | Thaiger

Hot News
Pattaya area man severely injured after pet pit bull attacked
A Pattaya area man sustained severe injuries when his pet pit bull attacked him in the wee hours of the morning. The incident took place in Banglamung with authorities being called to the scene near Soi Banglamung Temple in the very early hours of the day. The victim, 56 year old Wisit Sanguan, had been bitten by his own pet dog and was bleeding profusely from multiple bite wounds. The pit bull had bitten Wisit on the neck and the injuries were described as severe. The man was rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.
Wisit’s wife told reporters that they had the pit bull for nearly 2 years, raising him since he was a 3-month-old puppy. They had named him Giant. His wife reported that the man and the dog had both been sleeping for about an hour. The pit bull woke up and attacked the sleeping man, according to his son who witnessed the whole thing. The spooked dog took about 30 minutes to subdue enough to pull Wisit away, with the pit bull attacking with aggression anyone who tried to help the poor man.
The pit bull was still agitated when emergency assistance and family members arrived and eventually the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club had to be called to aid in controlling the rabid dog. They arrived at around 10:30 am and ended up putting the dog to sleep using anaesthetics provided by the local livestock office. They chained the dog up and were able to remove him from the premises.
Wisit is being treated for severe bite wounds, and Giant the pit bull will remain in the custody of the Chon Buri Pit Bull Club as the family does not want the dog after this incident. Pit bulls have often been the focus of controversy as they have been known to viciously attack, sometimes with deadly results.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Transport
Footbridges stop luxury yacht travelling from Phuket to Samui
Footbridges in Phuket stood in the way of a luxury yacht travelling from its home in Phuket to Koh Samui when the boat was too tall to pass. Police received a call around 8 pm last night from the truck driver after his trailer carrying the yacht had trouble getting under one of several bridges for walkers to pass over the highway. The boat was travelling down Thepkrasattri Road, where it was stopped by the bridge near Baan Tha Reua School. The boat also had trouble at the pedestrian bridge at the Provincial Electricity Authority Thalang Branch and the bridge at Baan Lipon School in Srisoonthorn.
All the bridges were supposed to have a 5-metre clearance, though one observer speculated that all the repaving of the road over the years may have raised the road and lowered the clearance. Traffic police responded to the first bridge incident by sending officers to direct traffic and make sure bikes and cars didn’t pass and impeded progress on freeing the boat. The second incident about 30 minutes later was resolved by letting air out of the truck’s tires to lower it just enough to pass under the bridge. The third snag prompted the driver to go in person to the Thalang Police station to request help yet again.
This time police were less amused and suggested the truck driver try to resolve the issue himself and call back to the police only if he was unable to free the luxury yacht. A traffic police officer went to follow up with the stranded boat at the end of his shift and found the driver had given up and decided to return the yacht to its Phuket origin at Boat Lagoon Marina in Koh Kaew. The boat, now damaged from the bridge bumps, wasn’t going to make it to Surat Thani to be sailed to Koh Samui on this journey. The boat radar had broken off on one of the bridges. No word on any major damage to the pedestrian bridges.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Politics
New NGO law could target anti-governemnt activists
A controversial new NGO law was drafted with critics arguing it targets activists and the Thai government saying it ensures transparency. The Draft Act on the Operations of Not-for-Profit Organisations was written by the Office of the Council of State in February and debated in the second half of March, but could be passed into law soon. Human rights groups claim the law has provisions that would allow the Thai government to harass civil society groups and activism leaders by qualifying them as non-government organisations, or NGOs. The new law would require NGOs to re-register following new guidelines the government claims will cut down on dubious organisations claiming money but not working for the public interest.
The problem arises because the protests that have plagued the Thai government for that last year often receives backing from foreign groups. A statement from 3 UN Special Rapporteurs worried that the broad language of the law could restrict non-profits working for human rights, with a vague definition of what qualifies as an NGO potentially including any group and enforcing strict NGO regulations on them. Section 1 of the draft states a sweeping goal for the bill.
“[…]to regulate the operation of not-for-profit organizations in the Kingdom to ensure propriety, morality, openness, transparency, and the genuine serving of public and national interest without any hidden and fraudulent agenda.”
This broadness could be used to classify anti-government groups as NGOs and then punish them with little legal recourse. Another section allows authorities to circumvent warrants and advance notice to enter organisations’ offices and copy their emails or other sensitive documents. Equally worrisome are the harsh penalties of up to 100,000 baht in fines and 5 years in jail for those who break the law.
The Union for Civil Liberty stressed that the heavy-handed punishments could dissuade organisations that benefit society by stifling non-profit organisations and prosecuting those that do not sufficiently meet the government’s demands. The Centre for the Protection of Children’s Rights Foundation noted that the NGO law had become much more extreme than the original drafted version. The Bangkok Post suspected the bill is intended to intimidate protest groups calling for democratic reform and rallying against the lese majeste laws.
“The bill will clip the wings of civic agencies that challenge unjust laws and law enforcement. The government must be open to scrutiny. If it practises good governance, there is no reason for concern and the new law should not be used in a dubious way.”
The law has not been enacted yet but is expected to go to parliament later this month after a cabinet review.
SOURCE: Global Voices
Hot News
Vietnam passes Thailand as world’s top rice price
In undoubtedly only the second most important “r_ce war”, Vietnam has overtaken Thailand to become the highest-priced exporting rice in the world. First quarter prices were up nearly 19% over last year, reaching US $547 per tonne, with prices in March half a per cent higher than February’s rate. This run on pricing pushes Vietnamese rice past both Thailand and India, their main competition. Thailand can take some consolations though, as Thai Jasmine rice was recently named the most delicious rice in the world.
It isn’t all good news though, as the Department of Agricultural Processing and Market Development (Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development) reported that Vietnam’s exports are down 30% in volume to 1.1 million tonnes exported between January and March of 2021. With the increased price though, the export earned US $606 million, a drop of only 17% in value over comparable 2020 figures.
Last year Vietnamese rice pushed past Thailand to become the world’s second-biggest rice exporter, moving less rice than only India, the top exporter in the world. In 2020, Vietnam exported 6.15 million tonnes of rice at a price of US $3.07 billion. The Vietnam Food Association expects an increase throughout 2021 as businesses have finished preparing rice for export and have an abundant supply. The Department of Agricultural Processing and Market Development further explains that strong demand from foreign buyers for the new winter-spring rice contributed to the rising prices.
While India remains the top exporter, their prices are significantly lower, with India’s 5% broken rice achieving a strong price growth last month, but still peaking at only US $401 per tonne. On the other hand, earlier in the year, Thailand had clung close to Vietnam’s numbers like, well, white on rice. At the beginning of March, Thai rice peaked at US $538 per tonne, just US $9 from the top spot. But prices slumped by the end of the month to US $509.
SOURCE: Vietnam Net
