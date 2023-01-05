Hot News
Former US funeral home director gets 20 years in slammer for selling dead body parts
A former US funeral home director in the state of Colorado has been jailed for 20 years after being found guilty of selling dead body parts. The former director, Megan Hess, 46, pleaded guilty to defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling them without permission.
Hess operated a funeral home named Sunset Mesa in Montrose, Colorado. She was also in charge of the body parts entity or donor services. Her 69 year old mother, Shirley Koch, also pled guilty to fraud and was sentenced to 15 years for her role – mostly comprised of chopping up the bodies.
Tim Neff, the prosecutor, said their conduct caused immense emotional pain for the families of the deceased.
“Hess and Koch used their funeral home at times to essentially steal bodies and body parts using fraudulent and forged donor forms.”
The story first came to light thanks to Reuters, which conducted an investigative series from 2016-2018 about the sale of body parts in the US. The series focused on the fact that such an industry was largely unregulated. In the series, former workers told Reuters that the pair carried out unauthorised dismemberment of bodies. A few weeks after the story was published in 2018, the FBI raided the business.
US District Judge, Christine M. Arguello, commented during the sentencing phase of the trial.
“This is the most emotionally draining case I have ever experienced on the bench. It’s concerning to the court that defendant Hess refuses to assume any responsibility for her conduct.”
Hess’ lawyer said she was unfairly vilified as a “witch, monster and ghoul.” Instead, her lawyer referred to her as a “broken human being” whose conduct could be attributed to a traumatic brain injury at the age of 18.
Koch, however, told the judge she was sorry and took responsibility for her actions that saw 26 victims describing their horror upon discovering what had happened to their deceased loved ones.
In the US, it is illegal to sell organs that can be transplanted into another human. Instead, such organs as the kidneys, heart and tendons must be donated. But, other body parts such as arms, legs, spines, and heads can be used for research or education and are not regulated by federal law. Hess was found guilty of selling the latter body parts.
Prosecutors say Hess lied about cremations to the deceased relatives and, instead, dissected bodies and sold them. Hess charged families up to US$1,000 for cremations that never occurred and also offered free cremations in exchange for donating a body. They also claim that she lied to more than 200 families by giving them cremated ashes from bins that were mixed with the ashes of different bodies.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Infected Chinese tourist escapes quarantine in South Korea
‘Buffalo’ Suttipong’s trash-talk tarnishes Phuket’s reputation
Thailand’s public health minister says Chinese tourists won’t be discriminated against
Where to get plus-size clothes in Bangkok
Tips for ordering the perfect Thai meal
Couple injured after their motorcycle collides with sedan
PM Prayut proud of Thailand’s pineapples
The rise of Thailand’s biggest company – Delta Electronics
Airlines up in arms over increase in Covid measures due to influx of Chinese travellers
VIDEO: The WHO accuses China of massaging Covid data
Lights out & Unfiltered | GMT
Man arrested for forcing woman to perform oral sex in mini bus
Singapore mum behind bars after stabbing teen daugher over sex life
Malaysia responds to China’s lifted Covid restrictions with plans to tighten borders
Jump Rope for Heart Fair to raise fund and promote good health
Former US funeral home director gets 20 years in slammer for selling dead body parts
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
Pakistani rapist freed from prison to marry victim
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
News3 days ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Economy3 days ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
Expats4 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
Cannabis1 day ago
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
-
Thailand2 days ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
China4 days ago
Thailand gains research base in Antarctica
-
Environment3 days ago
Thailand makes another travel list: Fodor’s No List
-
Crime4 days ago
Pattaya reveals ugly side of Sin City: rats, rubbish, & rat-arsed