Thailand

Funeral for victims of daycare centre massacre in pictures

Published

 on 

Three temples held royally-sponsored funeral and cremation ceremonies today for the victims of the massacre at a daycare centre in Nong Bua Lamphu province in northeast Thailand on Thursday.

Toys, bicycles, flowers, fruit, and incense were laid out in front of wreaths adorned with pictures and names of the victims, who were mostly young children. Locals from over 6000 households in the area knelt before the pictures to pay their respects.

Saffron-robed Buddhist monks chanted in Pali to bless the deceased.

Friends and families bid farewell to their loved ones today at Wat Sammakhi, Wat Si Uthai, and What Thep Mongkhon Phichai in Na Khlang district.

The bodies of 24 children were fitted with outfits of their dream job when they grew up – such as astronauts, doctors, teachers, and police officers.

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the ceremony at Wat Sammakhi, where 19 victims were cremated at 4pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit attended the ceremony at Wat Sri Uthai, where 11 victims were cremated at 4pm.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Supattanapong Punmeechaow attended the ceremony at Wat Thep Mongkhon Phichai Temple, where six victims were cremated at 4pm.

The gunman, his wife and son were cremated two days ago at Wat Mai Nong Hin temple in Udon Thani province.

All photos are courtesy of the Mass Shooting in Nong Bua Lamphu Information Centre.

funeral massacre

funeral massacre

funeral massacre

prayut at massacre funeral

funeral massacre

funeral massacre

massacre funeral

funeral massacre

funeral massacrefuneral massacre

prayut massacre funeral

prayut funeral massacre

funeral massacre

funeral massacre

 

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger.

