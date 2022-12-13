Expats
Tourists can carry on bonking in Bali says govenor
The Bali Governor says tourists can carry on bonking when visiting the island and will not be prosecuted under a new law which criminalises sex outside of marriage in Indonesia.
Bali Governor Wayan Koster yesterday moved to ease concerns that Indonesia’s revised criminal code will damage the resort island’s lucrative tourism industry, reported Al Jazeera.
Koster said that people can only be prosecuted for sex outside of marriage following a complaint by a parent, spouse or child, a provision added to a stricter draft of the legislation to ensure “everyone’s privacy and comfortableness.”
The governor of Bali added that the authorities would not check the marital status of tourists and they can carry on bonking.
“Bali is Bali as usual, which is comfortable and safe to be visited. Visitors will not be required to prove their marital status when checking into accommodation, and local officials will not carry out checks.”
Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej, Indonesia’s Deputy Justice Minister, also promised foreigners would not be prosecuted.
“I want to emphasise for foreign tourists, please come to Indonesia because you will not be charged with this article.”
The 60 year old Bali chief also slammed scaremonger reports saying thousands of travellers had cancelled flights and hotel bookings because of the new legislation.
The new legislation has concerned Indonesia’s tourist operators while Australia, the biggest source of foreign tourists, is “seeking further clarity” about how its citizens could be affected.
Bali is mainly a Hindu island in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation. The island, like Thailand, is seeking to lure back tourists after the Covid-19 pandemic which caused arrivals to plunge from 6.3 million in 2019 to just dozens in 2021.
Gary Bowerman, director of Kuala Lumpur-based travel and tourism research firm Check-in Asia, believes the new legislation will have a negative effect on tourism because tourism is heavily dependent on perceptions.
“That’s why destinations spend millions of dollars on campaigns to promote their attractiveness and uniqueness to visitors. The new criminal code could instil a negative perception, not only for fear of personal safety but also for travellers concerned about the rights of local people.
“The important thing to remember is that tourists have choices. If they feel that the new criminal code provides reasons not to visit Indonesia, they can book to go elsewhere. This is not a luxury shared by local people affected by the new criminal code.”
The United Nations and human rights groups have criticised the code, arguing it violates basic human rights and will disproportionately harm women, religious minorities, and LGBTQ+ people.
In addition to outlawing sex outside of marriage, the code also bans apostasy and makes it a crime to insult the president, state institutions, the national flag and the state philosophy of Pancasila.
The law is set to take effect in three years but could face legal challenges.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Tourists can carry on bonking in Bali says govenor
Charging elephant gored a foraging man to death
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Thai actress faints at the wheel, crashes into 9 motor vehicles & a shop in Pattaya
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Hawaii’s last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa passes away at 96 years old
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries | GMT
Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
China will continue to ease Covid-19 restrictions
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries
Life is about to get easier for pedestrians in Bangkok
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Thai traffickers trick man into prostitution in Dubai
Polish men attack Cambodian woman with acid, knife and hammer in Thailand
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime3 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Expats4 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Bangkok2 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Phuket4 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Hot News4 days ago
Eight celebrities to join Japanese tycoon in space venture around the moon
-
Media2 days ago
License plate lottery – Today’s lucky number is 45,090,000
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Health4 days ago
Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand