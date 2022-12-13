Northern Thailand
Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
A temple in the northern province of Phichit is turning some heads with some colourful new decorations. Instead of painting their crematorium in the modest traditional tones of white or cream, they have instead painted it with eye-catching bright rainbow colours.
Wat Nong Plong in the Wang Sai Phun district of Phichit decided to brighten up an area overwhelmingly associated with mourning and sadness. In Thai Buddhist tradition, when a person dies, there are ceremonial funeral rites, after which the body is burned in the temple crematorium.
Nation Thailand reported that this temple decided to do a little something to smile about during this time of grieving. The room itself, and the awnings covering the area in front of it, have been painted with vibrant red, yellow, green, light blue, dark blue, purple, and pink stripes.
The unique act of decorating what part of the renovations of the temple compound. They also took the time to relocate some chedis, a traditional burial structure that stores the remains of those who have died. It is similar to the stupa, a sacred burial site containing relics used by Buddhists around the world and even predating Buddhism.
The monks at the temple said that the area where the chedis were currently being stored was getting too full. They decided to relocate them to place them along the wall of the temple. The monks believe it will also be a deterrent to any would-be robbers, if any attempt to scale the wall and break into the temple would surely wake the dead, now at rest along the wall.
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Tourists can carry on bonking in Bali says govenor
Charging elephant gores a foraging man to death
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Thai actress faints at the wheel, crashes into 9 motor vehicles & a shop in Pattaya
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Two Thai coastal destinations feature in world’s top 20 most beautiful beaches
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Hawaii’s last princess Abigail Kawānanakoa passes away at 96 years old
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries | GMT
Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
China will continue to ease Covid-19 restrictions
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
E-visas now available in 38 cities, 23 countries
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Thailand’s Deputy PM not too excited to take over after Prayut
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
Thailand teaches Indonesia how to legalise cannabis
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
Plumber murders and robs Thai woman in Bangkok
Restaurants in Thailand that received 2 MICHELIN Star (MICHELIN Guide Thailand 2023)
Man wins 144 million baht in Thailand’s lottery
Miracle of birth – Barcelona refugees run for beautiful horizon
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa most popular among Americans and Chinese
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Expats4 days ago
Pattaya visa legend dies of cancer
-
Crime3 days ago
Canadian hitman in Phuket killing moves closer to extradition
-
Phuket4 days ago
Chinese tourist found dead in Phuket
-
Bangkok3 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
-
Crime2 hours ago
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
-
Health4 days ago
Brief history of the Japanese Onsen in Thailand
-
Weather3 days ago
Cool weather sees tourists heading north for holiday weekend
-
Local3 hours ago
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical