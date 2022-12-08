Thailand
What next for Bali as Indonesia bans sex?
In a Draconian overhaul of the country’s criminal code, Indonesia criminalized sex outside marriage. The reforms include a ban on cohabitation between unmarried couples and would apply to both Indonesians and tourists.
This angered rights activists and prompted protests in Jakarta. However, the reactions in Bali range from scepticism to concern.
Santi Aprilia, an Indonesian housewife, told the Guardian…
“These rules were proposed a few years ago, and it didn’t happen … so I don’t know if the government will really implement this.
“Indonesia needs tourists to come, but what if foreigners that aren’t married want to come here? I think it’ll be hard to implement this kind of rule.”
Surf teacher Tony was similarly sceptical…
“I don’t think it’s going to happen because in Indonesia there’s not only Muslims but all religions.”
While Indonesia is a majority-Muslim country, Bali is Hindu with more than 300,000 tourists a month visiting
Putu Slamet is a local driver who feels tourism could be affected, deterring young couples from overseas…
“If they come here and can’t have sex, they’ll think again about coming to Bali.”
As for the island’s expat community, similar conversations are going on.
Travel blogger, Christina Jerger, says…
“I feel a bit sorry for Bali because it’s stepping back in time. I would not say it does not affect me at all, I’m still thinking about it.”
For young couples whose parents could report them, it’s a sobering reality. An Australian resident living with his Indonesian girlfriend who asked to remain anonymous “because of the law,” says he is “a bit nervous.”
“Obviously there are so many great things to living in Bali … but stuff like that hanging over your head is a little nerve-racking. Probably because of my girlfriend and friends, it seems more of a concern for Indonesians.”
