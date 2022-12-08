Connect with us

Thailand

What next for Bali as Indonesia bans sex?

Published

 on 

In a Draconian overhaul of the country’s criminal code, Indonesia criminalized sex outside marriage. The reforms include a ban on cohabitation between unmarried couples and would apply to both Indonesians and tourists.

This angered rights activists and prompted protests in Jakarta. However, the reactions in Bali range from scepticism to concern.

Santi Aprilia, an Indonesian housewife, told the Guardian…

“These rules were proposed a few years ago, and it didn’t happen … so I don’t know if the government will really implement this.

“Indonesia needs tourists to come, but what if foreigners that aren’t married want to come here? I think it’ll be hard to implement this kind of rule.”

Surf teacher Tony was similarly sceptical…

“I don’t think it’s going to happen because in Indonesia there’s not only Muslims but all religions.”

While Indonesia is a majority-Muslim country, Bali is Hindu with more than 300,000 tourists a month visiting

Putu Slamet is a local driver who feels tourism could be affected, deterring young couples from overseas…

“If they come here and can’t have sex, they’ll think again about coming to Bali.”

As for the island’s expat community, similar conversations are going on.

Bali's beaches severely swamped by garbage during monsoon season - Culture

There is raw beauty all over and around Bali. The island boasts a myriad of impressive volcanoes, crystalline beaches, world-class diving, a diverse nightlife, iconic rice fields, and gorgeous waterfalls.

Travel blogger, Christina Jerger, says…

“I feel a bit sorry for Bali because it’s stepping back in time. I would not say it does not affect me at all, I’m still thinking about it.”

For young couples whose parents could report them, it’s a sobering reality. An Australian resident living with his Indonesian girlfriend who asked to remain anonymous “because of the law,” says he is “a bit nervous.”

“Obviously there are so many great things to living in Bali … but stuff like that hanging over your head is a little nerve-racking. Probably because of my girlfriend and friends, it seems more of a concern for Indonesians.”

 

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Soidog
2022-12-08 15:57
It hasn’t banned it, yet and it won’t ban it. So Bali will be fine and life will go on. 

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand6 mins ago

Geminids meteor shower predicted to hit Thailand on December 14 
Crime20 mins ago

Kuwaiti overstayer busted in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand
Thailand27 mins ago

What next for Bali as Indonesia bans sex?
Sponsored1 day ago

Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
Thailand47 mins ago

Jailed politician erects billboard to wish voters Happy New Year
Thailand1 hour ago

Beastly reptile crocs the world of small village in southern Thailand
Pattaya1 hour ago

Pattaya officials continue to struggle with homeless problem
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thaiger Unfiltered Ask Us Anything
Crime2 hours ago

Fifteen drug smugglers shot dead after gunfight with Thai soldiers in Chiang Mai
Lifestyle2 hours ago

Bird watching event coming up at Thai forest park
World3 hours ago

Public executions return to Afghanistan
Thailand3 hours ago

TABBA requests 4am closing time during festive season
Press Room3 hours ago

Ayasan Service application provides one-stop home-cleaning services at the tip of your fingers
World3 hours ago

Czech man behind trans Thai refugee attack avoids Paris trial
Crime4 hours ago

Police arrest wanted Swedish criminal hiding in southern Thailand
Thailand4 hours ago

A sexy Thai model exposed as an identity thief and transwomen
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending