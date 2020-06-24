TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated | The Thaiger

The immigration reporting requirements for foreign visitors and residents have changed: the Immigration Bureau has announced an update to the requirement for TM30 reporting, clarifying when a TM30 report is due under section 38 of the Immigration Act. Here is an unofficial translation of the crucial part of the announcement for expats, in Section 2.2:

“2.2: After the householder, owner or possessor of the premises of the hotel has reported, as defined in Article 2.1, the same alien has left the premises and returned for another stay within the valid period, the householder, owner or possessor of the premises of the hotel does not need to make another report;

The alien as defined in paragraph 1 shall include those who hold multiple-entry visas who leave and return to the Kingdom within the specified period of the visa, and those with reentry permits.” Previously, immigration offices in Thailand required a new TM30 report within 24 hours every time a person left and reentered the country. This change eliminates that requirement.

The second paragraph states that if a person on a multiple-entry visa or has an extension of stay and enters using a reentry permit a new TM30 report is not required. The new rule apparently doesn’t apply to those on visa-exempt entries and single-entry visas of any category, unless they left and reentered using a reentry permit during the original entry period.

The law regarding TM30 clearly states that the landlord, property owner or manager (in the case of a hotel or guesthouse) has a legal obligation to report the stay of a non-Thai at their property.

The law has been in place since 1979 but was seldom enforced until 2019, when immigration began cracking down on property owners who were not reporting occupation by foreigners.

The latest announcement was posted on the Chiang Mai immigration website and comes into effect on 30 June 2020.

TM30 reports can be made in person or online via the immigration website or mobile app.

SOURCE: thaivisa