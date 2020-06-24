TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated | The Thaiger

Expats
TM30 immigration reporting requirements updated
The immigration reporting requirements for foreign visitors and residents have changed: the Immigration Bureau has announced an update to the requirement for TM30 reporting, clarifying when a TM30 report is due under section 38 of the Immigration Act. Here is an unofficial translation of the crucial part of the announcement for expats, in Section 2.2:
“2.2: After the householder, owner or possessor of the premises of the hotel has reported, as defined in Article 2.1, the same alien has left the premises and returned for another stay within the valid period, the householder, owner or possessor of the premises of the hotel does not need to make another report;
The alien as defined in paragraph 1 shall include those who hold multiple-entry visas who leave and return to the Kingdom within the specified period of the visa, and those with reentry permits.” Previously, immigration offices in Thailand required a new TM30 report within 24 hours every time a person left and reentered the country. This change eliminates that requirement.
The second paragraph states that if a person on a multiple-entry visa or has an extension of stay and enters using a reentry permit a new TM30 report is not required. The new rule apparently doesn’t apply to those on visa-exempt entries and single-entry visas of any category, unless they left and reentered using a reentry permit during the original entry period.
The law regarding TM30 clearly states that the landlord, property owner or manager (in the case of a hotel or guesthouse) has a legal obligation to report the stay of a non-Thai at their property.
The law has been in place since 1979 but was seldom enforced until 2019, when immigration began cracking down on property owners who were not reporting occupation by foreigners.
The latest announcement was posted on the Chiang Mai immigration website and comes into effect on 30 June 2020.
TM30 reports can be made in person or online via the immigration website or mobile app.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Arrival ban to end on July 1… some foreigners will be allowed in
“Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules.”
Thailand will begin allowing foreigners to enter the country from July 1, easing the months-long arrival ban. But foreign tourists will still be banned. Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesperson of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, says that the first group will comprise businessmen and investors on the waiting list, skilled workers, experts, those with Thai families, teachers, students and ‘medical tourist’ patients who have agreed to alternative state quarantine.
The plan was drafted by a sub-committee of the CCSA. Dr. Taweesilp says about 50,000 foreigners are expected to visit the country under the new rules. They include about 30,000 expected to arrive for medical and wellness ‘tourism’.
Others are expected to include 15,400 skilled workers and experts, 2,000 teachers, educational personnel and students, 2,000 foreigners with Thai families or with residences in Thailand, and 700 businesspeople and investors. Members of this group have already registered for visits and agreed to quarantine.
Another group to be considered for admission comprises businesspeople and investors who will pay short visits, and guests of the government and governmental organisations. They would be tested for Covid-19 both before and upon arrival, have health insurance and be monitored by medical personnel. Businessmen on short-duration stays may be exempted from quarantine but officials are considering alternative ways to monitor them.
A further group would comprise tourists and travellers arriving under the “travel bubble” scheme, though details for this group have yet to be finalised or the reciprocal ‘bubble’ countries announced.
Medical and wellness tourists will be allowed when health institutions and hospitals are ready and have received the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration certification, which is scheduled to start from July 1. Areas open for this group include Bangkok, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.
Tourists arriving under the travel bubble scheme could be allowed in on August 1 on condition they undergo “Villa Quarantine”, meaning they stay in their accommodation and not travel.
Dr. Taweesilp says the draft measures will be submitted to the CCSA for consideration next Monday.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Massage parlours will be allowed to reopen, must track and report customers to government
Post-Covid nightlife in Thailand is likely to be a bit duller than before, but at least “soapie massage” is back on the menu. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced today that massage parlours of every description will be allowed to reopen along with bars, pubs and other venues in the next phase of easing restrictions.
But, there will be no dancing allowed outside of table areas and no scantily clad girls flogging beer will greet customers when pubs, bars and nightclubs reopen in July, according to the CCSA. They added that they are relenting and will allow massage parlours to reopen after all.
Spokesman Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says no forms of advertising will be allowed inside nightlife venues, including beer “brand girls,” ostensibly to reduce crowding. Among the many new rules, employees won’t be allowed to sit, sing, or dance with customers, and only 5 people will be allowed per table.
He emphasised that alcohol in shared containers like jugs, towers and buckets should be avoided and tables must be at least 2 metres apart or separated by barriers of at least 1.5 metres. Moreover, all venues must have CCTV cameras covering all areas of the venue. (ALL areas?!)
In a move that will likely put off prospective clients, Dr. Taweesilp says sex massage parlours will need to log all visitors onto the government’s Thai Chana tracking system. Other rules include frequent cleaning, temperature screening, wearing a mask, and social distancing. The last 2 could only be dropped when “bathing”.
Considering how few venues appear to be zealously following the rules lately, enforcement of these rules to the full letter of the law is probably dubious. Many bars have fully reopened without such restrictions in place, and the nightclub rules seem unlikely to be enforced beyond the most high-profile venues. The pubs and clubs already have ‘systems’ in place to avoid prying eyes or undue attention.
Dr. Taweesilp says all the rules are still in proposal form, with details to be confirmed after the CCSA meets next Monday. Its Friday meeting was postponed due to PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s commitment to an ASEAN conference.
PHOTO: An alleged photo from an alleged “soapie massage” alleged venue with real alleged hostesses ready to meet alleged customers.
Thailand
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Be forewarned: the Buddhist holidays of Asarna Bucha Day and Buddhist Lent fall on July 4 & 5 this year, but because they fall on a weekend, the days before and after will also become holidays making it a 4 day long weekend. So the usual alcohol ban may be extended for the full 4 days but nothing official has been announced. The Thai cabinet has already approved the 4 day long weekend.
While not officially announced or clarified at yesterday’s announcement, it’s expected that July 4-5 will see alcohol sales banned, as with every Buddhist holiday. If the holidays follow prior years, the additional days will see government offices closed. But the measures are subject to change, especially considering the current Covid-19 situation. An official announcement is expected in the next few days.
To complicate things, the 4 day holiday falls just 3 days after a possible, but unannounced, reopening of bars and nightlife in Thailand, which is still being deliberated by the Thai Government with a decision set for the Friday. The culture minister says that the cancelled “substitute” Songkran holidays, which were postponed in April, will come later in the year, possibly August or September. It’s likely these won’t see the usual wild water fights and parties but rather simply a substitute day off and closure of government offices.
