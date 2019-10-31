Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start” | The Thaiger

Expats
Thai Immigration Chief warns law-breaking foreigners “this is just the start”
The chief of Thai Immigration, Lieutenant General Sompong Chingduang, also known as ‘Big Oud’ (because the head of Immigration has to have a nickname starting with ‘big’ apparently), is warning foreigners breaking the law in the country that the latest crackdown “is just the beginning”.
ThaiVisa reports that the immigration chief made his announcement at Immigration HQ in Bangkok.
He warned that this was just the start and pledged to rid Thailand of illegal immigrants, over-stayers, thieves, criminals and those with international warrants out for their arrest. The claim has been made often enough but successive immigration officials continue to keep rounding up foreign illegals whilst enjoying the glory of posing with the hapless overstayers and alleged criminals when they are caught.
As part of the announcement, 8 Somalis, 4 Chinese, and 3 Syrian nationals, all accused of over-staying their visas, were lined up and presented for the routine media shaming. No details were provided as to how or where they were arrested.
The Naew Na news outlet, who originally reported the story, says it did so under the orders of the PM, General Prayut Chan-o-cha, the Deputy PM Suwit Wongsuwan, and Royal Thai Police chief Chakthip Chaijinda and his deputy.
Bangkok
High-speed rail link approved
Plans for a new 7.4 billion dollar high-speed rail link from Bangkok to Pattaya got the thumbs-up Thursday (October 24). The approval comes after months of acrimonious negotiations.
The government said it had signed an agreement on Thursday to begin construction with a consortium led by conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and including China Railway Construction Corporation.
Japanese banks have also agreed to provide some financing for the link, which will span 220 kilometers and is scheduled to open in 2023. The government approved 119 billion baht for the investment, while the private sector will invest 117 billion baht.
After the 50-year project period, all assets will be transferred to the government.
Other terms of the agreement were not made public.
CP Group and 12 other companies were chosen for the project by Thailand’s former military government. They have been in negotiations with state agencies since the new government came to power in March’s elections and there have been disputes about land transfers and the distribution of risks.
In early October, the deputy prime minister, whose party is in charge of the transport portfolio, set a deadline for signing the agreement, threatening to to blacklist the CP consortium if they failed to sign, according to Reuters.
CP’s chairman, Thailand’s richest man, criticized the government’s approach in a dispute over the delay in signing the agreement, but as the deadline drew near, CP announced it would sign the agreement a day early on Oct 24.
The project will link Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport. The train will travel at up to 250 kilometers per hour, making travel to Pattaya more accessible and faster, according to the project’s website.
According to the deputy PM, “This high-speed rail link project will have investments and employment with a total value of more than 200 billion baht, and will attract more investment to Thailand.”
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Expats
Visa fee waiver extended
Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a 6 month extension of the Visa on Arrival fee waiver for visitors, designed to generate more tourism spending in Thailand.
A deputy government spokesperson said yesterday (October 28) that the Cabinet has in principle approved the draft fee waiver extension for six months beyond the initial expiry date to April 30 2020.
Under the campaign, the 2,000 baht Visa on Arrival fee is waived for eligible visitors. The campaign has been shown to increase tourist numbers in Thailand.
The move will cost the government 10.764 billion baht in fee revenue but is expected to generate roughly 14 times that in tourism revenue.
The Cabinet has also discussed a quota increase for Thai participants in Australia’s Work/Holiday visa program, according to the Chiang Rai Times. The campaign allows Thai youth to legally work and travel in Australia, and the quota has been increased from 500 to 2,000 annually.
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
Expats
Sri Panwa welcomes returning Michelin-starred chef
Sri Panwa, a Phuket luxury resort famous for stunning ocean views, welcomes back Chicago’s two Michelin-starred chef Noah Sandoval of Oriole restaurant to display his contemporary American cuisine again on November 15-16.
“We’re so thrilled to be collaborating with chef Noah to bring this truly special two Michelin-starred dining experience to our discerning guests in Phuket,” Sri Panwa’s managing director says. “The quality of contemporary American cuisine he wowed us with last year is unlike any experience one can find in this part of Thailand. To once again bring a chef of this calibre to Sri Panwa is an exhilarating experience.”
Oriole was awarded two Michelin stars in its first eligible year and has retained them since. Sandoval was recognised as Food & Wine Best New Chef, received three semi-finalist James Beard nominations, and been named Chef of the Year by the Chicago Tribune.
Sandoval says he is “…excited to come back to Phuket and showcase some of Oriole’s signature dishes” at Sri Panwa “The guests were such a pleasure to cook for and I’m looking forward to incorporating incredible Thai local ingredients,” he said
Available for just two days and only for dinner, guests will get to witness Sandoval’s boundless creativity and unmatched execution. The six-course tasting menu dinner will begin at 6pm, featuring the finest local and imported ingredients, and showcasing Sandoval’s philosophy: “No tricks. Just imagination, sweat and an intimate understanding of flavour.”
The menu is available at 5,900 baht (about$195 US dollars) per person, excluding drinks, with 2,888 baht added for a for wine pairing experience, or 3,888 baht for premium wine pairing.
For reservations or inquiries, please contact Baba Soul Food at +66 7637 1000.
SOURCE: nationthailand.com
