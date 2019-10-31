Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri | The Thaiger

Pattaya
Driver dies after car collides with a tree in Chon Buri
A 23 year old driver died as a result of his vehicle colliding with a tree and catching fire in Mueang Chonburi this morning. Dragon Rescue Foundation was notified of the accident at 3:50am on the Wat Saman Road in Nong Kangkok, Chonburi, north of the Laem Chabang seaport.
Emergency responders rushed to the scene to find the car which had collided with a coconut tree and was already on fire. It took rescue workers about 15 minutes to control the fire. Inside the vehicle they found the body of the driver, identified as 23 year old Pattaraphon Natee.
Rescue workers used hydraulic cutters to access the wrecked car and recover his body. His remains were taken to a local hospital.
Police speculate that he might have fallen asleep at the wheel before colliding with the tree.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Cyanide suspected in local herbal brew mixed with toad blood, killing 1 and injuring 12
A herbal concoction, containing alcohol, suspected cyanide and toad blood is being blamed after one man died and another dozen were injured. Police and emergency responders rushed to the scene last week, north of Pattaya, to find the body of 47 year Winai Promsri. It is believed that he had died after drinking the local ‘moonshine’ brew.
Chonburi Hospital told The Pattaya News that ‘cyanide’ might be have been part of the herbal alcohol cocktail mixed with toad blood. The liquid is currently being tested for confirmation of the ingredients. Three people ended up in a coma after drinking the brew and the seller remains on the run.
The director of the Bang Lamung Health Office Somphon Jittirueangkiet told The Pattaya News, “The Chonburi Excise Office is investigating over the ‘herbal’ alcohol stall.”
Since the incident many small stalls have been visited by police and forced to close down. Although many are technically illegal the selling of the cocktails has been tolerated and is reported to be common in small villages and rural areas.
The ‘cocktail’, known as yadong, is a Thai-style moonshine and often made with toads and other amphibians and animals. It is popular with rural locals for its potency and cheap price.
The man who was supposedly responsible for the sale and production of the concoction is still missing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Bar dancers in Pattaya claim boss owes them 400,000 baht
PHOTO: “Each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht” – The Sun
Bar girls, employed as go-go dancers in a bar on Pattaya’s infamous Walking Street, have filed a police report alleging their foreign boss has withheld 400,000 baht in unpaid wages. The Bangkok Post reports that around 30 girls allege they have not been paid since starting work on October 14, despite their employer saying they would be paid every 10 days.
The girls are being represented by a 29 year old woman known only as ‘Gift’, also a dancer at the Hidden A Go Go bar. It’s understood the girls’ first payment was due last Monday, but they never received the money and were then unable to contact their boss.
Ms Gift says each dancer was promised a daily salary of 1,200 baht, making 400,000 baht in total overdue wages. The average daily minimum wage in Thailand is around 330 baht. The ‘bar girls’ would also receive tips on top of their wage.
“Everyone has worked hard. We must dance on high heels for 7-8 hours a day. We all need to send money to parents and children, pay room rents and cover our personal expenses.”
The Bangkok Post reports that police are processing the women’s complaint and have also advised them to file a complaint with the Labour Department.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
High-speed rail link approved
Plans for a new 7.4 billion dollar high-speed rail link from Bangkok to Pattaya got the thumbs-up Thursday (October 24). The approval comes after months of acrimonious negotiations.
The government said it had signed an agreement on Thursday to begin construction with a consortium led by conglomerate Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and including China Railway Construction Corporation.
Japanese banks have also agreed to provide some financing for the link, which will span 220 kilometers and is scheduled to open in 2023. The government approved 119 billion baht for the investment, while the private sector will invest 117 billion baht.
After the 50-year project period, all assets will be transferred to the government.
Other terms of the agreement were not made public.
CP Group and 12 other companies were chosen for the project by Thailand’s former military government. They have been in negotiations with state agencies since the new government came to power in March’s elections and there have been disputes about land transfers and the distribution of risks.
In early October, the deputy prime minister, whose party is in charge of the transport portfolio, set a deadline for signing the agreement, threatening to to blacklist the CP consortium if they failed to sign, according to Reuters.
CP’s chairman, Thailand’s richest man, criticized the government’s approach in a dispute over the delay in signing the agreement, but as the deadline drew near, CP announced it would sign the agreement a day early on Oct 24.
The project will link Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and Pattaya’s U-Tapao airport. The train will travel at up to 250 kilometers per hour, making travel to Pattaya more accessible and faster, according to the project’s website.
According to the deputy PM, “This high-speed rail link project will have investments and employment with a total value of more than 200 billion baht, and will attract more investment to Thailand.”
SOURCE: chiangraitimes.com
