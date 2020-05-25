Relatives claim British pensioner was mistreated and starved by Thai family | The Thaiger

Relatives of an 86 year old British war veteran claim he endured starvation and mistreatment at the hands of his Thai family in Samut Sakhon, central Thailand. After receiving medical clearance, the man was flown home to the UK yesterday on an Eva Air flight.

A report in Thai Visa says the man, named only as “Ron”, was rescued after family members started crowdfunding to get him home. Relatives claim that despite money being taken from his pension fund, Ron only had a bed made from pallets to sleep on and was always starving due to a lack of adequate food and water.

Expat Declan James Theodore, responded to a plea for assistance posted by Ron’s family on an expat forum and went to pick Ron up at the property where he was living. It’s understood the family he shared the house with did not object to him being taken away. Ron was initially taken to a resort in Hua Hin while his family continued to fundraise and obtain the medical clearance needed to get him home. It’s understood he suffers with a serious spinal problem.

Ron’s daughter, Marion Phillips, spoke to Thai Visa about her father, who first moved to Thailand seven years ago following the death of his partner. He was initially living in Udon, northeast Thailand, but moved to Samut Sakhon at the request of a woman he had struck up a relationship with.

“He got friendly with another Thai lady and was happy living in Udon, but she wanted him to move about a year ago and that is when things went very wrong for my dad. He wasn’t cared for very well and was always starving. He would give her his bank card to get food, but he never had enough food or water. He was being very mistreated and lost so much weight. I don’t really know the Thai woman but he never married.”

Meanwhile, Ron says he still loves Thailand.

“I am very relieved and happy to be going home. I’m still crying. I still love Thailand and I want to come back – I have a dog here that I love very much. But I am not going to get involved with any Thai women again”.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa