Missing French man lost after hiking in Khao Sok National Park

The search is on for a French tourist that has been missing for 5 days since going on a hike around Khao Sok National Park. The man said on Saturday morning that he was going for a walk in the jungle and has not been seen since. The man was officially reported as missing yesterday.

The 30 year old Gollio Cyrit Tizzlano was staying at the Khao Sok Holiday Resort in tambon Khlong Sok. The resort is in the province of Surat Thani in the Phanom district which is home to the national park. He arrived in the morning on Friday and booked a stay for four nights.

At checkout time on Monday, the resort staff sought the man who was due to end his stay at the property and discovered him missing. Upon checking his room, they saw that the sunglasses he often wore and his mobile phone were not there. But it appeared that the rest of his belongings still were, with a suitcase and clothing left behind.

It was then that the resort owner called the police to report him missing. He has spoken with the French man at 10am on Saturday when the man informed him of his intentions to go hiking for the day. That was the last known time that anyone has seen or heard from the missing man.

The Bangkok Post reports that search teams have launched with a coalition of police and park officials. Khao Sok National Park officials were joined by the Phanom police chief and district chief leading the rescue teams. The Surat Thani Governor placed the district chief in charge of the search efforts.

Forest rangers and rescuers also joined the search efforts and were aided by villagers who have the strongest knowledge of the local geography and terrain. Searches began around the resort and have been checking security camera footage around the area that are watching popular walking routes. Authorities suspect the French man is lost somewhere in the national park, as the search continues.