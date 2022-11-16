Connect with us

Expats

Missing French man lost after hiking in Khao Sok National Park

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Missing French man disappeared after going for a hike in Khao Sok. (via CCTV)

The search is on for a French tourist that has been missing for 5 days since going on a hike around Khao Sok National Park. The man said on Saturday morning that he was going for a walk in the jungle and has not been seen since. The man was officially reported as missing yesterday.

The 30 year old Gollio Cyrit Tizzlano was staying at the Khao Sok Holiday Resort in tambon Khlong Sok. The resort is in the province of Surat Thani in the Phanom district which is home to the national park. He arrived in the morning on Friday and booked a stay for four nights.

At checkout time on Monday, the resort staff sought the man who was due to end his stay at the property and discovered him missing. Upon checking his room, they saw that the sunglasses he often wore and his mobile phone were not there. But it appeared that the rest of his belongings still were, with a suitcase and clothing left behind.

It was then that the resort owner called the police to report him missing. He has spoken with the French man at 10am on Saturday when the man informed him of his intentions to go hiking for the day. That was the last known time that anyone has seen or heard from the missing man.

The Bangkok Post reports that search teams have launched with a coalition of police and park officials. Khao Sok National Park officials were joined by the Phanom police chief and district chief leading the rescue teams. The Surat Thani Governor placed the district chief in charge of the search efforts.

Forest rangers and rescuers also joined the search efforts and were aided by villagers who have the strongest knowledge of the local geography and terrain. Searches began around the resort and have been checking security camera footage around the area that are watching popular walking routes. Authorities suspect the French man is lost somewhere in the national park, as the search continues.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Expats1 min ago

Missing French man lost after hiking in Khao Sok National Park
Weather58 mins ago

After heavy floods, Patong Hill road reopens to some traffic
Thailand1 hour ago

The three best dishes you may have not tried in Thailand
Sponsored2 hours ago

Krungthong Plaza offers endless choices of well-selected plus-size fashion products
Economy2 hours ago

Thailand pushes digital payments, rejects US dollar in move towards cashless society
World Cup2 hours ago

Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 2 – The Best
Hot News2 hours ago

THAI Airways makes resurgence with addition of nine more aeroplanes next year
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai restaurant staff attacked by customer in the US
Sporting Activities2 hours ago

Thailand World Cup fans may miss first match after broadcast pricing agreement stalled
Medical3 hours ago

Thailand to issue one-year visas for medical tourists
Pattaya3 hours ago

Pattaya man says friends attacked him with a knife
Entertainment3 hours ago

Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
Hot News3 hours ago

Russian missile allegedly kills two in Poland, sparks possible NATO involvement
Crime3 hours ago

British sex offender extradited from Thailand imprisoned in Scotland
Health4 hours ago

Worldwide sperm counts declining at alarming rates according to new research
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending