International Living magazine ranks Koh Samui among 15 best islands to retire | Thaiger

Expats
International Living magazine ranks Koh Samui among 15 best islands to retire
Thailand’s popular Gulf island of Koh Samui is basking in glory as it is listed as one of the best islands to retire by International Living magazine. The island is ranked number 10 out of 15 islands listed by the magazine, and is said to be affordable for retirees. Peace, privacy, a simpler way of life and strong communities are also listed as some of its benefits.
The magazine detailed life on Koh Samui, pointing out the island’s world-class beaches…
“LYING ABOUT 425 MILES SOUTH OF THE COUNTRY’S CAPITAL, BANGKOK, KOH SAMUI HAS BECOME ONE OF THE MOST COVETED EXPAT DESTINATIONS IN THAILAND. ALTHOUGH ONLY 13 MILES WIDE AND OVER 15 MILES LONG, THE ISLAND IS THAILAND’S SECOND LARGEST ISLAND AFTER PHUKET.
KOH SAMUI BOASTS WORLD-CLASS BEACHES TUCKED AWAY IN SECLUDED BAYS…EXPANSIVE INLAND JUNGLES TEEMING WITH EXOTIC BIRDS, BUTTERFLIES, AND MONKEYS…MAGNIFICENT CASCADING WATERFALLS AND INLAND NATURAL POOLS…AND AN ALMOST COUNTLESS CHOICE OF GREAT SPOTS TO SIT DOWN, RELAX, AND WATCH THE SPECTACULAR SUNSETS OVER THE GULF OF THAILAND.
SAMUI, ONE OF AN ARCHIPELAGO OF 80 SMALLER ISLANDS, HAS A WARM AND MOSTLY CRYSTAL-CLEAR SEA WITH LOTS OF OPPORTUNITIES FOR KAYAKING, SAILING, AND BOATING. IT IS ALSO FAST BECOMING A GOLFER’S PARADISE.
THE ISLAND MAKES A GREAT DESTINATION FOR ANYONE LOOKING FOR A DREAM RETIREMENT BY THE SEA. YOU CAN LIVE WELL HERE ON A BUDGET OF US$2,000-2,500 A MONTH.”
Thailand has long been a favorite destination for retirees as obtaining a retirement visa can be done at the young age of 50.
Apart from the necessary documents needed, you can renew your retirement visa yearly without needing to go on a visa run or outside of the country, making the option convenient for those who may be unfit for sucFor information regarding a retirement visa, you can visit or contact a Thai embassy or consulate. Or a properly qualified visa agent.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Briton stranded in Thai hospital after balcony fall appealing to return home
A 56 year old Briton is appealing to be repatriated after surviving an attempted suicide, falling from a 6-storey balcony here in Thailand. The family of the man is trying to raise £10,000 to fly him home, after he has been stuck in a Thai hospital recovering from his injuries. He has no insurance, and before the accident, he has suffered from chronic diabetes.
Ian Mitchell-Barnes, known as Barney, is from Solihull in the U.K.’s West Midlands. He broke his pelvis, both arms and both legs in the fall, has already had 1 foot amputated and may be losing the other foot as well. His sister, Jane, says it was “nothing short of a miracle” that her brother survived.
“Thankfully, Barney is being positive about coming home and looking forward to rehabilitation that will restore some semblance of normality for him. He will have to adapt to being disabled as he has had one leg amputated below the knee. Unfortunately, he does require further treatment as his injuries were so catastrophic. He really wants to get home to get a second opinion on the treatment for his remaining foot as the Thai doctors are recommending amputation.”
“He won’t be able to get benefits or be eligible for NHS health care once he’s back at home, but we know that, and are quite prepared to look after him ourselves. We just want him here with his family.”
Jane said the cost of medical repatriation by stretcher on a commercial airline is £16,000, so the family has launched a JustGiving appeal for £10,000. Ian has been living in Thailand since retiring from working for British Airways 5 years ago. When the pandemic hit, he opted to stay in Thailand, despite not having any work or health insurance. His sister said that he has been very isolated in the past 6 months, before his attempted suicide. She says he chose to stay at home and isolate to keep from catching Covid-19. That is apparently when his mental health declined.
In 2000 he married a Thai woman and they lived in Smethwick for 4 years before getting divorced. He returned to the UK a year ago, and also last summer, and had been planning to come home for Christmas. He has a 27 year old son from a past relationship, who lives in London. He also has a 12 year old daughter in the Philippines with a woman in that country.
SOURCE: Birmingham Mail
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Visa
Thai Immigration says online system for 90 day reports is back up and running
The Thai Immigration’s online system for 90 day checks for foreigners living in Thailand is back up and running. So we’re told anyway.
Expats should now be able to report their address every 3 months online rather than in person or by mail. The announcement was made on the immigration bureau’s Facebook page and was written in Thai.
Just yesterday, a spokesperson from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said they recommend that foreigners mail in their 90 day reports while the system is down. Some of our readers say the website has been down for months.
“The recommendation is that foreign nationals who have to report their residence every 3 months to immigration should do this by post… by writing a letter to confirm and report their residence every 3 months.”
Foreigners who have received a temporary stay permit must notify the immigration bureau of their residence every 90 days. To make a 90 day report online, click HERE.
Please tell us if you’ve had success or still having problems.
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Thailand
Foreigners advised to do 90 day reports by mail while Thai Immigration system is down
While the Thai Immigration’s online system for 90 day reporting is down (it’s been down for many of our readers who have been trying to do their 90 day reports for over 3 months), foreigners living in Thailand still need to report their address every 3 months.
Deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun says there are 2 other ways… either by mail or in-person. With the ongoing Covid-19 situation, Natapanu advises foreigners do their 90 day report by mail.
“The recommendation is that foreign nationals who have to report their residence every 3 months to immigration should do this by post… by writing a letter to confirm and report their residence every 3 months.”
Natapanu says the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration agreed on the recommendation at a recent meeting. He says more information about 90 day reporting will be announced soon.
SOURCE: CCSA
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
International Living magazine ranks Koh Samui among 15 best islands to retire
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
50 Buddhist nuns positive for Covid at Chiang Mai dharma practice centre
Famous Thai gamer dies from Covid after waiting 5 days for test
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Lest we forget – ANZAC Day 2021 for Australians and New Zealanders
All hopes dashed as Indonesian submarine found, 53 people presumed dead
Covid UPDATE: 2,438 new infections announced for Sunday
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow
ASEAN leaders speak about Saturday’s Myanmar summit
Summit: Burmese military open to ASEAN delegation visits
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, Provincial totals
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thai Health Ministry insists Chinese vaccine is effective, despite social media claims
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs2 days ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
- World2 days ago
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park