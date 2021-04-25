500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
Half a million more Sinovac vaccines have arrived in Thailand, while tomorrow expects 2 million Favipiravir antiviral pills. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been pushing to increase Thailand’s supply of both vaccines and medicine to treat patients already infected with Covid-19. This brings Thailand up to 2.5 million Sinovac jabs in the race to vaccinate the population amid a skyrocketing outbreak. An additional 1 million vaccines are expected from Sinovac Biotech in the middle of May.
All 77 provinces have begun the vaccination process with 834,000 people receiving their first injection already and 130,000 people fully vaccinated with their first and second jabs completed. Thailand will soon reach the million vaccinated mark. The new batch won’t be immediately administered to people as it first needs to pass inspection by the Department of Medical Sciences. Once cleared for safety, the Department of Disease Control will distribute the jabs across the country.
The new jabs are earmarked for distribution to people in the 18 to 29 year old age demographic in the first target groups in Thailand’s vaccination rollout plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha declared last week that Thailand will negotiate with 2 or 3 other vaccine producers to secure 35 million more doses, as the government intends to have 100 million jabs in total in order to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of 2021.
While the country currently has the Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has also been approved for use in Thailand. Siam Bioscience has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine domestically. Pfizer can’t be approved until 1 month after it is registered for use with the Food and Drug Administration.
After the Thai government announced they would allow the private sector to import and distribute Covid-19 vaccines, private companies are expected to purchase 10 million to 15 million jabs for their employees. The Board of Trade of Thailand and the Chamber of Commerce will most likely lead the push to obtain and administer vaccines privately.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
50 Buddhist nuns positive for Covid at Chiang Mai dharma practice centre
50 Buddhist nuns are positive for Covid-19, causing the Chiang Mai dharma practice centre where they live, to be closed. The Chiang Mai public health office closed the centre, located in Muang district for 2 weeks from Saturday. People who took part in activities at the centre from April 7 are being asked to take a Covid test at the field hospital in the Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre.
The dharma practice centre is also being investigated for allegedly providing other services without permission, including free traditional disease treatments like herniated discs, knee pain, and tendinitis. 20 patients that were first linked to the Covid cluster at the centre have been under care since Friday. Yesterday saw 14 more infections linked to the centre, totalling 34. Today, that number has risen to 50.
3 more clusters were identified with the first being at a company where 13 workers in the same division tested positive for the virus. One of the workers who visited an entertainment venue is thought to have spread the virus to his coworkers. He was asymptomatic and went to work infected, ate meals with coworkers and attended meetings. The workers says he did not know he was infected.
The second cluster sprouted from a funeral in Om Koi district. An infected person participated in the funeral, passing the virus to 7 others. Now, 200 people who were in close contact with the infected person are being tested. The third cluster arose from a party in a direct-sales firm where 25 people were infected.
Today, there are another 2,438 new Covid-19 infections reported in Thailand. The number is a sight drop on Saturday’s total of 2,839 new infections. But Sunday’s totals are often lower due to the reporting from provinces.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Famous Thai gamer dies from Covid after waiting 5 days for test
A famous Thai gamer is the latest to die of Covid-19 after waiting for 5 days to receive a test, sparking even more concerns over Thailand’s medical sector’s ability to handle the increase in infections. Kunlasub Wattnaphon, known as Up the gamer, detailed his experience as a Covid patient in Thailand on his personal Facebook page, causing his case to go viral. Up is a famous gamer in Thailand known for his large role in Thailand’s E-sport industry. On April 17, he posted that he had been waiting for 5 days for a Covid test.
“I have been in self quarantine for 5 days, there is no quota open for Covid-19 tests in my area. No one is answering the emergency line. It has been so long I will recover soon.”
On April 21, Up went live on his Facebook page telling about his ordeal. He says he started developing symptoms on April 14 but could not contact anyone in order to get tested. He was coughing and afraid to leave his house. He said it was hard just to walk to his bathroom.
Then, he posted another update saying a doctor told him he was in bad condition. The doctor said him being overweight was not helping. The doctor told him his oxygen was over 80, and only 20% of his lungs were left. The update was apparently when he was finally admitted to the ICU, and was posted by a fellow patient.
2 days later, the same fellow patient posted that Up had succumbed to the virus.
“At 11:26 Up has left this earth. This post is to find a past friend of Up’s, the friend lives in Lampang Province. Up wanted to make sure I found the friend. The funeral will take place at 2pm at Ladprao Temple. Up said once that if he was to die, he hopes everyone will join his funeral. He wants to know if anyone would be sad. But because of the current circumstances, let us all say goodbye to him through the screen. I wish everyone safety.”
Up is just the most recent case of someone dying from Covid after the medical sector failed to treat him in time. Just Just yesterday, news came of an 85 year old in Bangkok, who also died while waiting to be admitted for Covid-19 treatment. The woman was sent home to wait as there weren’t enough hospital beds to admit her. She was among 6 elderly family members living in a shop house in the Bang Kholaem district who were infected. 2 other family members were sent home with her, with 3 being admitted to the hospital.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Thailand’s PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is giving individual provinces the power to set curfews and other measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. PM Prayut’s Facebook page also details new guidelines for the management of hospital beds to make sure that all who are infected with the virus have access to treatment, and screening to determine whether they should be admitted to a general hospital, a field hospital, or a hospitel. The measures also give guidelines for the recruitment of volunteers to help with the influx of hotline calls.
Authorities are also mulling whether to decrease the required period of quarantine time inside a hospital, for asymptomatic cases, from 14 to 10 days, with the remaining 4 days to be in at-home isolation. Bangkok is seeing new restrictions as many entertainment venues including theme parks, zoos, waterparks, game arcades, public swimming pools, racetracks and boxing stadiums are being ordered to shutter. Department stores, hair salons, public parks, convenience stores will also see a decrease in allowed operating hours. All new measures are to start a minute past midnight tonight.
Face masks are now being required in 31 Thai provinces with a fine of 20,000 baht going to those who don’t wear them. Chiang Rai is one of the new provinces to be included in the list, but so far, Chiang Mai is being left out. As daily Covid-19 infections have reached an all-time high, it is only a matter of time when the whole nation will be required to wear face masks or face a fine.
Below, is a list of provinces that are currently requiring face masks to be worn when going outside. As the amount of Covid infections is rising, the list is surely to expand.
NORTHERN:
- Chiang Rai
- Phetchabun
- Phrae
- Lampun
- Sukhothai
- Tak
- Uttaradit
NORTHEAST:
- Chaiyaphum
- Maha Sarakham
- Mukdahan
- Nong Khai
- Si Sa Ket
- Surin
- Ubon Ratchathani
- Udon Thani
- Yasothon
CENTRAL AND EAST:
- Ang Thong
- Ayutthaya
- Kanchanaburi
- Phetchaburi
- Prachin Buri
- Rayong
- Samut Sakhon
- Suphan Buri
SOUTH:
- Narathiwat
- Pattani
- Phangnga
- Phatthalung
- Phuket
- Ranong
- Satun
- Surat Thani
- Trang
For those provinces not listed above, a fine of up to 4,000 baht can be levied against those who fail to wear masks in public, under the Communicable Disease Act.
Today, there are another 2,438 new Covid-19 infections. The number is a slight drop on Saturday’s total of 2,839 new infections. But Sunday’s totals are often lower due to the reporting from provinces.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in Thailand
50 Buddhist nuns positive for Covid at Chiang Mai dharma practice centre
Famous Thai gamer dies from Covid after waiting 5 days for test
Thai PM gives Covid curfew powers to individual provinces
Lest we forget – ANZAC Day 2021 for Australians and New Zealanders
All hopes dashed as Indonesian submarine found, 53 people presumed dead
Covid UPDATE: 2,438 new infections announced for Sunday
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
More closures in Bangkok, starts tomorrow
ASEAN leaders speak about Saturday’s Myanmar summit
Summit: Burmese military open to ASEAN delegation visits
Thailand and Bali race for Southeast Asia’s 1st digital nomad visa
A look at Thailand’s Covid-19 growing field hospitals
Covid UPDATE: 2,839 new infections reported, Provincial totals
ASEAN Summit on Myanmar – will it achieve anything? | VIDEO
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
7 people develop adverse side-effects after receiving Chinese vaccine
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
Phuket requires Covid paperwork to enter from red zone provinces from Wednesday (April 21)
More restrictions announced for Nonthaburi, Surat Thani and Ayutthaya
Burmese prisoners granted amnesty on first day of Myanmar’s New Year
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
New restrictions for domestic flights effective along with other nationwide restrictions today
Teen crashes motorbike into parked car while looking at phone
Doctors in India see alarming rise in severe Covid symptoms in younger patients
Thailand, Cambodia and Malaysia – surprise spikes in Covid infections
Thailand aims to secure 5-10 million Pfizer vaccines
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket officials stick to their dual-pricing “covid test” guns
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
CCSA Update: 1,458 new Covid-19 cases, provincial totals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Expats condemn Phuket’s “xenophobic” rapid-test payment policy
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police inspect Pattaya restaurants for compliance with alcohol sales ban
- Drugs2 days ago
6 cats up for auction after owners in drug raid, proceeds go to Narcotics Control Fund
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s covid vaccine passport – will it only be used for travel?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand to continue with Chinese vaccine after side-effects in small number of cases
- World2 days ago
Thai chef pleads for justice after child kills her cat in New York park