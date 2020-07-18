Connect with us

Expats

In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters

Jack Burton

Published 

3 mins ago

 on 

In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Australia's ambassador to Thailand Allan McKinnon gives his daily video address - Facebook
    • follow us in feedly

A number of embassies in Bangkok are saying that they won’t issue any further visa extension letters for their citizens when Thailand’s visa amnesty expires on July 31. Both the US and British embassies announced that their citizens in Thailand will have to decide “whether to stay or go,” and that such letters will “no longer be possible.” But at least one country is bucking the trend.

Immigration officials estimate that between 300,000 – 400,000 foreigners are stranded in Thailand due to the lockdowns and closing of borders.

Australia’s ambassador to Thailand has confirmed that the Australian Embassy in Bangkok is now providing letters to help Australian nationals seeking to extend their visas. Allan McKinnon made the announcement in a video Facebook post.

The Australian Consul-General to Phuket also told The Phuket News that the Australian Embassy and Consulate-General in Phuket will be issuing visa letters to Australians who require them.

“While there has been no announcement on the future of the visa amnesty to date, we understand many people have gone to Immigration to extend their existing visas (or to convert their visas) ahead of the deadline. Furthermore many have been informed that they require a letter from their embassy to do this.”

“Above all its our intent to ensure that we are not an obstacle in this process. As a result, we will be issuing letters (at no fee and via email) to those Australians who send their passport biodata page to consular.bangkok@dfat.gov.au. People should expect a reply within 1 – 2 working days.”

“We are in regular contact with Immigration authorities and we will ensure that when we have official news it is conveyed through our regular announcements on our Australia in Thailand Facebook page.”

“I know previously we said that we would not sign these letters. That was at a time when we were trying to encourage everyone to leave Thailand, but now we can see that it is very hard to leave and we are happy to provide those letters.

“Should you require such a letter please email consular.bangkok@dfat.gov.au with a copy of the biodata page of your passport. The team here will email your visa extension letter within a couple of days.

“There is also no fee for this service. The letter will be sent by email and no physical copies will be provided.”

The Ambassador also provided information about extremely limited flights into Australia and some possible repatriation flights coming up in the next few weeks. The Australian government is severely restricting flights in and out of Australia at this stage.

In reversal, Australian embassy will provide visa extension letters | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Phuket News | Facebook

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Transit passengers must have health certificate before buying ticket: CAAC | The Thaiger

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand has ordered the implementation of new regulations for any international flights entering Thailand – All passengers must have a medical certificate showing that they are free of Covid-19 before booking their ticket. The move follows China’s decision to temporarily ban Thai Lion Air from flying the Bangkok-Guangzhou route and Thai AirAsia X from flying Bangkok-Tianjin, after some passengers arriving in China tested positive for the virus. The Civil Aviation Administration of China announced on Wednesday that it’s banning the carriers from those routes for a week starting Monday, as a punishment for bringing Covid-19 […]

Continue Reading

Expats

More details on visa amnesty “grace period” proposal

Jack Burton

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

More details on visa amnesty &#8220;grace period&#8221; proposal | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Khaosod English

The Thai Immigration Bureau has provided more details on a proposed visa amnesty extension. The proposal, expected to go before the Cabinet at its regular meeting on Tuesday, is being presented as more of an application for a grace period than an extension. The proposal would essentially provide a grace period for those on amnesty without a valid visa, to apply for a different visa. If the applicant is truly unable to get home they’ll need to provide proof of their situation, and they would be given a short term extension while the situation is ongoing. The immigration commissioner says […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine

Jack Burton

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 18, 2020

By

Diplomats no longer exempt: will be subject to quarantine | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Nation Thailand

The CCSA announced yesterday that centre has resolved that ambassadors and diplomats entering Thailand will no longer be exempt from Thailand’s quarantine requirements, and will be required to enter “alternative state quarantine” on arrival for 14 days. The announcement follows the discovery of a case of Covid-19 in the daughter of a Sudanese diplomat living in Bangkok. That case ostensibly led to a European Union diplomat being refused entry to a Bangkok condominium by the building’s mamagement in recent days. Police and district office officials were called to resolve the matter, but without success. Officials from the Thai Foreign Ministry […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending