Pattaya motorcyclist in fatal crash | The Thaiger

A motorcyclist in Pattaya was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident after crashing into a water truck yesterday. Pattaya City Police were notified of the incident at the Chaiyapruek Intersection at about 1:30am. Police, emergency responders and reporters rushed to the scene to find the body of 22 year old Kittipan Duangrassamee lying on the road, bleeding heavily from multiple wounds. He was killed instantly in the high speed collision.

Rescue workers found Kittipan’s mangled motorbike nearby, still embedded in the back of the water truck due to the force of the collision. The truck’s driver, 21 year old Poomipat Chaichana, was waiting for police. He told officers he was waiting at the intersection on a red light. He claimed Kittipan’s motorbike slammed into the back of the truck at high speed without braking.

Pattaya Police continue to investigate the incident and review security footage from the area.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News