Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years | The Thaiger

Expats
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
A 49 year old Belgian man has been arrested by Thai immigration police after being discovered living in the Kingdom without a passport. The man was reported to be living in an apartment at Wang Thonglang, a north east suburb of Bangkok. Officials started an investigation into a “good looking European man” that spoke fluent Thai and discovered that the man has been living in the same apartment for over 4 years.
Residents told immigration officials that the man often brought Thai women to his apartment. It didn’t appear that he had a job either, according to the neighbours. Officials went to inspect the apartment.
Immigration officials say they had no information showing ‘Prima’ entering Thailand. Once they dug further they found that Prima had been arrested for forgery in 1999. His name was on the blacklist, meaning that he would have been refused entry if he’d tried to enter Thailand through the usual channels. Prima told police that after he was deported back to Belgium, he attempted to arrive back through Suvarnabhumi Airport 6 years ago but was denied entry by Immigration officials. Instead of flying back to Belgium, Prima flew to Myanmar, then to Cambodia. He then crossed into Thailand illegally across local trading passages.
Whilst living in Thailand Prima told police that he was contacted by a talent agent because he was able to speak Thai fluently. Prima has acted in drama series and movies in supporting roles in the prolific Thai film industry. He became the ‘go to’ token foreigner when Thai films were looking for a ‘farang’ in their film. Immigration Police have arrested the actor with charges relating to entering the Kingdom without permission. The suspect is now at the Wang Thonglang Police Station waiting for prosecution.
SOURCE: Immigration.go.th | Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine
A Nonthaburi restaurant is temporarily closed after a former employee tested positive for Covid-19. The 37 year old man tested positive while incarcerated at a Bangkok prison on drug charges yesterday. He worked at the restaurant Sam Wan Song Kuen on Rama V Road from August 12-25. Nonthaburi Governor Sujin Chaichumsak ordered the restaurant to close for just 3 days, but says all the employees must go through a 14-day state quarantine. Family and close friends of the restaurant employees are asked to self quarantine for 2 weeks. Customers who visited the restaurant over the past 2 weeks are asked […]
Crime
5 key recommendations emerge from Boss investigation
5 proposals have been made by an independent panel as the government mops up the recent internal investigations into the mishandling of the “Boss” case. The Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission has been given the task of implementing the 5 key recommendations made by panels that have examined the botched investigations over the hit-and-run case against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, grandson of Chaleo Yoovidhya, the co-founder of the Thai Red Bull soft drink empire. The incident happened exactly 8 years ago, yesterday. 47 year old police officer Wichian Klanprasert was allegedly killed by Boss who was driving a family-owned silver Ferrari at the time. […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok prisoner tests positive for Covid-19… first local transmission in 100 days
A 37 year old prisoner has tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day Thailand reached 100 days since a local coronavirus infection. The male inmate has already been moved from the Bangkok prison to a Corrections Department hospital and the other 34 inmates who had contact with him have been tested. The infected man is reported to have worked in and around Bangkok as a DJ and at a coffee shop on Khao San Road. At this stage no one else, who had been in recent contact with the man, has tested positive for Covid-19, but they are being monitored. […]
Covid-19 case: Restaurant closed, employees in quarantine
BTS looks to a Grammy nomination after scoring their first Billboard #1 single
Social distancing at the bar? Pattaya Police remind venues about Covid-19 rules
Belgian arrested after living and working in Thailand without a passport for 4 years
Thailand enters space race, air force satellite launched
‘The Batman’ star, Robert Pattinson, tests positive for Covid-19 in the UK
Tourism officials look to end dual pricing for expats
50 tonnes of dodgy durian seized and destroyed in China
5 key recommendations emerge from Boss investigation
Top 10 ways life is different in the Covid Era
Bangkok prisoner tests positive for Covid-19… first local transmission in 100 days
Holiday plans cancelled at border district, Koh Samui expects tourist boom
1,500 year old human bones and pottery found in Isaan province
Bangkok cop under fire after releasing inmate
British man killed in a hit and run incident in Korat
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
UPDATE: Pushback from local associations over the Thai government’s “Phuket Model”
There is no date for the reopening of general tourism in Thailand, except Phuket
Plan on the table to allow Europe’s ‘snowbirds’ into Thailand for up to 9 months
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
When will the world open up again for travel?
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
Worries remain over government’s “Phuket Model”
Bankruptcy court finds Thai Airways sunk by graft and mismanagement
Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s property market and Covid-19
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (September 2020)
- Expats4 days ago
90 day Thai Immigration reporting deadline passes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
When will the world open up again for travel?
- Bangkok3 days ago
“Thai government refuses to acknowledge the red light economy”
- Economy3 days ago
Bank of Thailand issues stark warning over ongoing ban on foreign tourists
- Expats3 days ago
Wow! TAT says they’ll give expats 500 baht to boost tourism
- ASEAN3 days ago
Thailand planning land and rail passageway, bypassing congested Strait of Malacca