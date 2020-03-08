Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya | The Thaiger

Events
Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya
“This is for you, I made this for you.”
The crowd was smaller and there were temperature checks for attendees, but the show went on: Mexico’s Valentina Fluchaire was crowned as the winner of what is billed as the world’s biggest transgender pageant yesterday in Pattaya.
To allay fears over the Covid-19 coronavirus, the entire venue in the seaside resort town was disinfected the day before the event by staff in protective suits. Organisers advised anyone who felt unwell not to attend.
Unlike many events cancelled around the world since the coronavirus outbreak, the Miss International Queen 2020 pageant went ahead, although the crowd was markedly smaller than those of previous years, and there were many empty seats.
All contestants had their temperatures taken with hand scanners before being allowed to go onstage in their national costumes, swimsuits and glamourous evening gowns.
Fluchaire hailed her victory as “a win for all trans-women in Latin America.”
The second and third place went to contestants from Brazil and Thailand.
Thailand was the first country outside China to record an infection with the new coronavirus, but with only 50 cases recorded so far, it is no longer even in the 20 worst affected countries.
With the infection rate slowing in China as well, the Chinese contestant hailed efforts to stop the spread of the virus there.
“I’m so proud of my country. It’s like a lesson for everyone, for the earth, we can get through it,” said the contestant, who gave her name just as Lacey to conceal her identity.
The annual pageant was in its fifteenth year. Thailand has built a reputation as a place with a relaxed attitude toward gender and sexual diversity since homosexuality was decriminalized here in 1956.
But activists say LGBT people still face discrimination and stigma in schools, the workplace and health facilities, and are often rejected by their families.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus
Top of the Gulf Regatta cancelled over virus fears
Adding to a rapidly growing list, including Songkran celebrations around the nation, and dealing yet another blow to Thailand’s reeling tourism sector, the Top of the Gulf Regatta has become the latest event to fall victim to the coronavirus threat.
Organisers Ocean Marina announced yesterday that this year’s race is cancelled. The Regatta was scheduled to run from May 1-5. The official announcement from Ocean Marina’s Top of the Gulf website read as below:
Important Announcement
In light of the current Coronavirus situation, the Top of the Gulf Regatta Committee have decided to reschedule the 2020 regatta. The dates for the next regatta will be 30th April to 5th May 2021.
This decision has not been taken lightly. With existing and possible Governmental decisions both here and abroad that could affect travel for overseas participants, and having taken into account recent communications with sailors, partners and stakeholders, we feel the decision to reschedule is the correct action.
We hope that you understand our position in this situation and look forward to your continued support and participation in 2021. All future communications will be made on the official website and/ or through the regatta’s official social media channels. Thank you for your understanding.
For more information, please email info@topofthegulfregatta.com.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand said on Monday that the number of foreign tourists visiting Thailand may fall by 6 million this year to 33.8 million, the lowest in four years, due to growing fears over the coronavirus outbreak,
SOURCE: topofthegulfregatta.com
Events
March 2020, the Thai month of cancellations
March will end up as the long month of cancellations. With Songkran looming, one of the busiest times for travel in Thailand, and increasingly one of the biggest annual tourist magnets to the Kingdom, cancelling Songkran would take Thailand into unchartered tourism and economic territory. Fears, real or imagined, are forcing companies and governments to assess their risks associated with the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak. But that’s what’s starting to happen.
But if the mega festivities and parties, big and small, aren’t cancelled soon, it will cause unnecessary expense and inconvenience with Songkran (the Thai New Year) only five weeks away. Around the country Thais traditionally head home for festivities and local celebrations with their families. For tourists it’s a popular pilgrimage where the water fights and parties have become a massive attraction in their own right.
The annual Thai splash-fest is a major generator of business for hotels, road transports companies, food & beverage services and airlines. This year the Songkran holiday runs, officially, from April 11-15 (but many workers will apply to take off the Friday before). Many of the festivities linger on for a few more days, principally in Pattaya and Chiang Mai.
Already officials have cancelled the annual Wan Lai Festival activities scheduled for April 16-17 in Saen Suk Municipality near Pattaya. It is sure to be just the first of many cancellations on the way.
Earlier this week the Moto GP, a growing and hugely popular international sporting event in Buriram, was postponed until another future date can be set.
Meanwhile, just today, the popular Koh Phangan Full Moon Party has been cancelled for March 8 with the Mayor saying there will be no other parties until the threats of the Covid-19 virus have passed.
And that’s only the tip as airlines start cancelling services amid growing international concerns and governments are spurred into actions that may end up restricting or complicating travel arrangements.
As Shakespeare wrote "Beware the Ides of March". Just ask Julius Caesar.
Coronavirus
Thailand’s Koh Phangan full moon party cancelled
…until further notice.
The next Full Moon Party, scheduled for March 8, has been cancelled. The memo from the Mayor of Koh Phangan says that the hugely popular monthly party has been cancelled due to fears associated with the Covid-19 virus. The memo also says that there will no further monthly parties until fears over the outbreak pass.
The cancellation of next week’s party will add another challenge to Thailand’s tourism which has been hi hard in the past month as fears over travel and the coronavirus start biting. Tourism provides an estimated 18% of the Thailand’s GDP.
The first Full Moon Party was originally a once-off thank you party at Paradise Bungalows on the beach in 1983 for about 20–30 travellers. There remains a certain level of dispute about the party’s origins but this one has ‘stuck’ and become at least a reliable urban folklore about the party origins.
The parties then gained fame through word of mouth throughout the 80s and 90s, and the event now draws a crowd of about 8,000 – 30,000 every full moon evening (roughly once a month). The parties are an all-night affair with party-goers hoping to make it through to the next morning (with assistance from dubious cocktails mostly hawked around in small buckets).
Haad Rin has two main beaches – Sunset Beach to the south and the larger Sunrise Beach to the north. The Full Moon Party takes place on Sunrise Beach. The bars along the Sunrise Beach stretch of Haad Rin remain open and are rigged up with massive sound systems blaring out dance music unter the wee, small hours. The modern event has become a right-of-passage for the world’s young backpackers visiting Southeast Asia.
Plenty of copy-cat full moon parties have started around the world since the huge popularity of the Koh Phangan event.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
