Making waves for change: The Andaman 50 Ultra Swim

Phuket is set to host an extraordinary challenge as the GRIP IT Foundation announces The Andaman 50 Ultra Swim. This ambitious event will see three endurance athletes take on a 50-kilometre open-water swim from Koh Phi Phi to Phuket in early December 2024.

Spanning two days, the initiative aims to raise funds for transformative community projects, continuing GRIP IT’s legacy of fostering positive change in the region.

Advertisements

Building on success

GRIP IT Foundation’s commitment to meaningful community support is evident in the success of last year’s Naiharn Ultra Run, where participants ran distances of up to 100 kilometres to support local education.

The funds raised through that event expanded an educational centre in Naiharn, equipped it with a computer lab, and provided clean water through a new filtration system. Inspired by this achievement, the foundation is taking its mission to the seas with The Andaman 50 Ultra Swim.

Swimming for two vital causes

The Andaman 50 focuses on addressing two critical issues in southern Thailand:

Advertisements

1. Preventing drowning among children

Drowning is one of the leading causes of death for children in Thailand. Many children living near water lack access to swimming lessons or water safety education. The funds from The Andaman 50 will be used to create free swimming programs for urban communities, teaching essential skills that could save lives.

2. Empowering the community of Lon Island

Just 20 minutes from Phuket by boat, Lon Island is home to 40 families and a small school with three students. Despite its proximity to Phuket, the island lacks reliable electricity and infrastructure. GRIP IT aims to provide solar panels, build a communal gathering space, and address other essential needs to preserve this community’s unique heritage.

How it works

Supporters of The Andaman 50 can contribute by sponsoring a swimmer directly. And it is important to note, that GRIP IT will only end up keeping the donations of swimmers who complete the full swim. If a swimmer does not complete the task, donations will be returned to their sender. Every donation directly supports these life-changing initiatives, ensuring that the impact is felt across the region.

A community effort

GRIP IT is also calling on local businesses, organisations, and individuals to join in supporting this initiative. The foundation hopes to expand its reach and maximise its impact.

Join the movement!

Whether as a donor, sponsor, or supporter, everyone has a chance to contribute to a brighter future for children and communities in Phuket.

For more details or to get involved, visit www.gripit.life/the-andaman-50!

Press Release