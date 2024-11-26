Thailand prepares for heavy monsoon rains in 11 provinces

Image: Apichart Jinakul/Bangkok Post

Thailand braces for severe weather conditions as monsoons are set to batter 11 provinces with heavy to very heavy rainfall, causing potential flash floods and forest run-off. The Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning for people to exercise caution due to the changing weather conditions.

TMD forecasts that in the next 24 hours, the high-pressure area or moderate cold air mass covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea is weakening. This will lead to a rise in temperatures in upper Thailand accompanied by light morning fog. However, the northern and northeastern regions will continue to experience cool weather in the mornings.

Advertisements

From tomorrow until the end of the month, the northeastern monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand and southern regions is expected to strengthen. This, combined with a strong low-pressure cell in the lower South China Sea, is likely to move through the lower Gulf of Thailand and Malaysia into the lower Andaman Sea.

The wind and waves in the Gulf of Thailand will intensify, with the upper Gulf experiencing waves around 2 metres high and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. The lower Gulf will experience waves between 2 to 3 metres high and over 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

The northern region will see cool weather with morning fog, and a slight increase in temperature. Minimum temperatures will range from 19 to 22 degrees Celsius (°C), with maximum temperatures between 32 to 34°C. Mountain tops will be cold with minimum temperatures between 8 to 15°C, accompanied by a northeast wind at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour (km/h).

In the northeastern region, cool weather with light morning fog is expected, alongside a slight temperature rise. Minimum temperatures will range from 21 to 24°C, with maximum temperatures between 32 to 33°C. Mountain peaks will be cool to cold, with minimum temperatures between 14 to 18°C, and a northeast wind at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.

Regional updates

Advertisements

The central region will experience light morning fog and a slight increase in temperature, with minimum temperatures ranging from 25 to 26°C and maximum temperatures between 33 to 34°C. The northeast wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.

In the eastern region, light morning fog and a slight temperature increase are expected, with occasional light rain in some areas. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C, with maximum temperatures between 32 to 34°C. The northeast wind will blow at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, and the sea will have waves approximately 1 metre high, with offshore waves reaching 1 to 2 metres.

The southern region (eastern coast) will experience thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some regions, including Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 26°C, with maximum temperatures between 29 to 33°C.

From Nakhon Si Thammarat upwards, the northeast wind will blow at speeds of 15 to 35 km/h, and the sea will have waves between 1 to 2 metres high. Areas with thunderstorms may see waves exceeding 2 metres. From Songkhla downwards, the northeast wind will blow at speeds of 20 to 35 km/h, with waves around 2 metres high in areas with thunderstorms.

The southern region (western coast) will experience thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some areas, including Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperatures will range from 24 to 25°C, with maximum temperatures between 29 to 32°C. An easterly wind will blow at speeds of 15 to 30 km/h, and the sea will have waves approximately 1 metre high, with offshore waves reaching 1 to 2 metres and exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience light morning fog and a slight increase in temperature, with minimum temperatures ranging from 25 to 26°C and maximum temperatures between 33 to 35°C. A northeast wind will blow at speeds of 10 to 20 km/h.