Hot to trot at the Pattaya Bikini Beach Race?

Are you hot to trot? Do you have a bikini bod to die for or just an average Joe or Jane who likes to keep fit and have a good time? Well, you’re in luck because the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race 2022 ticks all of those boxes.

Men and women of all shapes and sizes are welcome to take part in the fun run which takes place on the beach in front of Central Pattaya in Chon Buri, on Saturday, October 29 at 5.30pm.

Pattaya City has joined hands with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to promote sports tourism in the beach town.

Hailed Thailand’s sexiest running event by the organisers, it is the sixth time the run has been held.

It is open to runners of all standards and the organisers are expecting about 3,000 participants from all over the world.

Forty bikini-clad beauty queens have already signed up for the 5 kilometres fun run and they will be joined by Thai celebrities, DJs, and influencers. Organisers made known about 200 photographers from all over the kingdom will be there to capture all of the best, and worst, moments of the run.

Prizes are available for the top three runners in the male and female categories. But that’s not all. Don’t worry if you’re not the best runner because organisers have arranged some extra special prizes for participants with good skin, good figure, real-size beauty, and fancy dress.

All runners will receive a running shirt and/or sports bra (for women only) and everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a medal.

And there’s even more. Thai runners who spend 3,000 baht on participating fashion brands at Central Pattaya and Central Marina will receive a 50% discount code to be used when signing up for the race via appkeelaa.com.

It costs 800 baht to join the fun and registration should be made via appkeelaa.com or race.thai.run by October 21.

The registration fee for overseas runners is 1,600 baht and you can sign up via worldsmarathons.com.

What are you waiting for?

Visit facebook.com/CentralPattayaBeach.

Pinetree
2022-10-11 11:00
How very 1980s. 

