Thailand
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
Central Festival Pattaya Beach has confirmed its annual running event, the Bikini Beach Race 2022. The event is run on the beach in front of the Central Festival shopping centre on October 29 this year.
The Bikini Beach Race was actually held last year, even though the Covid-19 prevention rules weren’t relaxed, as they are this year (let’s hope it stays that way to October!). The event “aims to encourage residents to take care of their health” and boost the city’s tourism and economy. It’s also a showcase of the the region’s pretty ladies, according to the marketing photos! But men are also invited to join in the beach race
Due to the pandemic, the participants last year were mostly Pattaya locals and domestic tourists. This year, the event is hoping to target more foreign runners now that more international arrivals are starting to build up and Pattaya is SLOWLY starting to get busier.
The event’s official Facebook page announced on May 10 that the event would be the “biggest and sexiest running event in Thailand”. Different Thai celebrities, ‘sexy’ idols, and models would join the race and run in their bikinis (mostly women presumably).
The page also added that a concert would be staged after the run. The details about registration, price, or any required Covid-19 tests hasn’t been released as yet. You can visit their page to follow more information about the event HERE.
SOURCE: The Standard | Pattaya Bikini Beach Race
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Can digital nomads get a 10 year LTR visa in Thailand?
Sri Lanka’s PM quits, goes into hiding
What you need to know about Thai spirit homes
Why you should study Thai to explore Thailand
Democrat candidate in Bangkok election promises to tackle flooding if elected
The Bikini Beach Race to take place in Pattaya this October
Phuket’s THB4.5 Billion Andamanda Project Set to Open
Thursday Covid Update: 8,019 new cases; provincial totals
Prawit is confident Thailand will rise to Tier 2 in US human trafficking report
In Chiang Rai, monk novices receive condoms as an offering
Al Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of fatally shooting journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh
Travellers will still have to wear face masks post-endemic phase in Thailand
UPDATE: Authorities find Isaan cult also selling food and snacks online
Chon Buri gold shop robber threatened staff with fake gun
Cabinet announces changes to Thailand’s SMART visa
Man allegedly assaults another man for mocking his girlfriend, Chon Buri
South African woman, jailed in Thailand, gets to speak to mother
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
How living the dream became a nightmare for Phuket property buyers
Thai netizens laugh at foreign woman who mistook spirit house for a table
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
Police visit Chon Buri immigration, warn staff “don’t take bribes”
Major Thai police leader to discuss closing times in Pattaya, Phuket and elsewhere
After big reopening, Krabi’s Maya Bay to temporarily close again
Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
Shopping mall in Chiang Mai goes dark, couldn’t afford 20 million baht power bill
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
Tourists returning to Bangkok’s Khao San Road
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thailand1 day ago
Who is eligible for a 50,000 baht 10 year LTR visa in Thailand? The fine print.
- Thailand23 hours ago
UPDATE: Thai woman spends 300k baht on wedding but groom doesn’t turn up
- North East3 days ago
Thai cult raided, 11 corpses found, followers urged to consume leader’s waste
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism operators not getting their hopes up, still wary of government U-turns
- Thailand1 day ago
Cabinet cuts 10 year Long Term Resident visa fee to 50k baht
- Crime3 days ago
Norwegian man found hanged in Pattaya home
- Cannabis2 days ago
Anutin to give away 1 million cannabis plants to Thai households from next month
- Malaysia3 days ago
Malaysia watches more pornography than any other Asian country, study reveals