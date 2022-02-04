Events
A night with the Junkies! Live theatre in Phuket.
By Barry Daniel
As a quiet, bookish type I’ve only taken LSD a few dozen times, but my recent Saturday night at the Underwood Art Factory Junkyard Theatre Show was far better than any other trip I’ve experienced!
Half way along Phuket’s By-Pass Road in the middle of the island, lies the Underwood Art Factory’s psychedelic parallel universe which has clearly been downloaded from interstellar space by creative mastermind John Underwood and his family, plus sundry local singers, dancers, actors, acrobats, magicians, gymnasts and wizards of theatrical technicality.
Enter ye into this stunning world of mystery and magic, only those who are prepared to have your minds most resoundingly blown!
As you walk into the ramshackle Arts Factory space and its welcoming Grind Café, your senses are immediately regaled and overwhelmed by a kaleidoscope of insanely creative artworks, icons, images and elements of pure, un-nameable mania.
The array of artistic, and frankly insane, objects that surround you in chaotic abandonment seem to fuse junk with found-objects and discarded bric-a-brac into wondrous, Monty Python-esque machines, unique artworks, and objects so strange that it’s a challenge to one’s senses to even comprehend what they might possibly be.
Presiding over all this explosive creativity is larger-than-life Aussie John Underwood and his son Zac, who will probably greet you by the funky bar as you arrive into this parallel universe, then guide you into the inner sanctum of the Junkyard Theatre itself within the bowels of their Art Factory.
The theatre itself is a cavern of mystery and imagination for sure, but remains well ventilated and socially distanced as has become a necessity in our chastened times. It’s here that the Junkyard ensemble work their creative magic while you are served with a deliciously decadent three-course Thai-fusion supper, not to mention playfully-crafted drinks, which you bravely attempt to devour between the uncontrollable gasps and the gales of helpless laughter which the show tends to unleash… no mean feat!
The show runs the creative gauntlet from a beautifully-sung ballad about love and life in Phuket from the prow of the Good Ship Thaitanic as the gorgeous chanteuse is groped by a retinue of ardent potential lovers of varying sexual proclivities.
Then onward to incredible athletic and gymnastic feats by Phuket’s very own Muay Thai Fighting B-Boys, street entertainers who are every bit as manic and breath-taking in their routines as anything you’ll ever see in the globally famous Circle du Soleil.
Then there’s a trip to a bondage dungeon replete with leather-clad Dominatrix with whips; there’s classic Siamese shadow puppetry of a Thai massage which goes hilariously wrong and becomes erotically out of control; there’s a full strip tease at an airport security scanner which traps the gawking security guard in an erotic hypnosis, while drug dealers and gunmen stroll through his checkpoint un-noticed; there’s even a phalanx of madly-dancing Corona viruses and naughty nurses to enthral you!
It’s all a crazy psychedelic trip of out-of-control imaginative inventiveness without the need of drugs any stronger than a cool glass of Sauvignon Blanc with your delicious supper!
The show is essentially a dynamic and ever-changing collaboration from an amazing array of local talents aimed at showcasing and satirising the local Thai, touristic and ex-pat experiences of life on this crazy island called Phuket.
Sensational costumes, fabulous lighting, visual gags, dynamic athleticism, sexy choreography and special effects and even an audience dance party that explodes spontaneously at the end of the show…. really this is an experience like no other and should most definitely not be missed.
The only way to really savour this uniquely creative weekly event is to go along to the Underwood Art Factory on a Saturday evening and experience it for yourself. Certainly, mere words can in no way do justice to the wondrous experience that awaits you, so I shall abandon my attempt to do so right now.
The Junkyard Show: Every Saturday Night. Click HERE for bookings.
Single Ticket Baht 2,500, including 3-course dinner, show and welcome drink. Programme: 7 pm Arrival; 7.30 pm Show Time; 10 pm After Party. Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes, including dinner (alternative menus for dietary preferences).
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
A night with the Junkies! Live theatre in Phuket.
Thailand to discuss travel bubble with China and Malaysia this month
Anonymous complaint against Bangkok governor candidate causes probe
“Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022” at ICONSIAM – NFT
Rock in Naga Cave looks like mythical snake, drives up tourism in Bueng Kan
Myanmar junta and its supporters will face more sanctions – US State Department
Covid-19 vaccination begins for Malaysian children between the ages of 5 and 11
Another day, another data breach: Thai students’ data hacked, sold on dark web
Thailand News Update| Pork prices to lower while oil prices to rise
9 children get blood disorder after eating sausages from illegal Chon Buri factory
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
Officials will install traffic lights and surveillance cameras at 100 Bangkok crossings
WHO issues cautious prediction of Covid “ceasefire” in Europe’s war on pandemic
Minister throws mask wearing into confusion I GMT
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
Countdown to February 1 – opening Thailand’s tourist floodgates?
Pattaya shop reports old foreign man dies during massage
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Fundraiser for survivor, funeral for victim of the attack on 2 British men
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit
Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Expats2 days ago
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
- Bangkok4 days ago
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers