Visiting time to see baby dugong Mariam is now restricted | The Thaiger

Environment
Visiting time to see baby dugong Mariam is now restricted
Tourists and local well-wishers are flocking to get a glimpse of ‘Mariam’. She’s become an internet hit. But that’s also caused other problems.
The high number of Thai and foreign tourists heading to Duyong Bay in Tambon Koh Libong in Kantang district, Trang, to watch officials looking after seven month old orphan dugong Mariam is prompting authorities to issue regulations to regulate their numbers.
Mariam became an internet sensation after being rescued in Krabi province on April 29 and placed under care in a dugong conservation area at Koh Libong. She became the new face of sea conservation and is helping boost public awareness on the extinction risks faced by some 300 dugongs in Thai waters.
Mariam is the first baby dugong in Thailand raised by humans in a natural environment and her activities, especially a bird’s-eye view of a volunteer cuddling Mariam in the sea, went viral.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources has set up cameras for live broadcast of Mariam’s life but tourists said they would like to have a chance to see the baby dugong with their own eyes.
The high number of tourists prompted the department’s officials at the site to hold a meeting where they resolved to allow only 30 tourists at a time to enter the restricted zone to get up close and personal with the title pink mammal. Operators of group tours are now also required to inform the authorities in advance of the arrival of their tourists.
The authorities sought cooperation from operators of resorts and tuk tuk drivers to inform tourists not to make noise when they visit the site. The officials said the baby dugong has gained two kilos, going from 30 to 32kg and the authorities have extended the milk feeding period to 10 pm.
SOURCE: The Nation
Environment
Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years
The Thai Bureau of Epidemiology, at the Department of Disease Control, reports that there have been 44,671 cases of dengue fever reported in the country, the highest number in five years, indicating that there have been 67.62 dengue patients in every 100,000 of the Thai population, which is 1.6 times higher than last year. The numbers take into account 2019 up to July 9.
Thai PBS reports that the disease has caused the deaths of 62 patients, with a concentration in North-eastern Thailand.
• There were 19,858 cases of dengue in the north-east, or 90.4 people in every 100,000 of the population of the North-eastern provinces, with 28 reported deaths.
• In the South there were 6,504 cases, or 69.41, in every 100,000 people with 11 fatalities.
• There have been 12,918 cases, or 57.92 in every 100,000 people, with 19 fatalities in the Central region
• There have been 5,391 cases, or 43.41 in every 100,000 people, with 4 fatalities in the North.
Most patients were aged 5-14, followed by those 15-34 years old and then birth-4 years, respectively. There were some clear commonalities in the deaths – living in communities with dengue patients, self-treatment using non-prescription medicines from local shops, not reporting to a doctor or hospital in time, or receiving NSAID and steroid injections.
The Department of Disease Control says local communities must take precautions, such as the use of mosquito nets for sleeping or resting, clearing stagnant water and using mosquito repellent. Teachers at the Ban Nong Kwoung School in Sakhon Nakhon province have even set up mosquito nets in classes to protect students.
Original story: Thai PBS
Tips for avoiding dengue fever HERE.
Bangkok
Farmers resort to household waste water to save their crops in Suphan Buri
PHOTO: Thai PBS
Some farmers in Don Jedi district of Suphan Buri, one of Thailand’s “rice bowl” provinces, are turning to using household waste water to irrigate their parched farmland. Suphan Buri is a province immediately north-west of Bangkok.
Desperate to save his 3.2 hectares of rice paddy fields in Village 5, Tambon Don Jedi, rice farmer Narong Wongsuwan told Thai PBS that he decided to redirect water from a ravine, which has been turned into an open drain for household waste water, onto his farmland for the past four days.
Although there is still a small amount of water in the irrigation canals, he said he prefers to save it for consumption.
Narong said he believes the household effluent that he pumps onto his farmland is free from toxic chemicals because there is no factory in his community.
He added that, if he did not pump the waste water for use, other farmers might do the same and the ravine may run dry as well.
It was reported that farmers in Suphan Buri, and those in neighboring Chainat province, have started fighting for water to feed their rice crops because they rely on the same Khlong Makhamthao Uthong as the main source of water for irrigation and consumption.
Farmers located further downstream of Khlong Makhamthao Uthong hare complaining that most of the water is used by farmers living upstream, leaving very little water for them.
Original story: Thai PBS
Environment
Phuket’s looming high season water crisis
PHOTOS: Siraphat Kanphonngam
Water shortages are almost a certainty for Phuket in the next high season with the rainfall for this year’s wet season well below average.
The island’s three main catchments – Bang Neow Dam off Srisoonthorn Road, Bang Wad dam in Kathu and Khlong Kratha dam in Chalong – have all increased in their water levels since the dams dropped to historically low levels back in April. But not much.
Read the story about the water shortages at the end of the last high-season HERE.
We are nearly at the centre point of the annual wet season but the levels in the dam, by The Thaiger’s estimate, are still less than 20-25% capacity. Without significant increases in rain levels, well beyond the annual average rainfall, the island will be facing acute water shortages by the middle of the busy festive and new year business season, probably before the end of January 2020.
The hope for heavier rainfall would be against the trend of lower rainfalls already in 2019.
This year’s monsoonal contributions from the sky have been below average with only two short spans of heavy rainfall falling in Phuket since the west season kicked late April.
In March and April this year water trucks became more numerous around the island than the ubiquitous passenger vans. Price gouging for water was common and secondary water storages, like some of the old tin-mine lakes, certainly not potable water supplies, were used as a resource to keep communities supplied. Hardest hit were residents in the Rassada are, east of Phuket Town. For most of March and April the residents had little or no water supply.
Read that story HERE.
Official water restrictions were threatened but never actioned by the local water authority or the Phuket Governor during the shortages earlier this year.
Wai Khru – setting a bad example for the future. Thailand’s demand for respect from its young
Top 10 Phuket Bakeries (2019)
Top 10 world locations where people go to play
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
Thai island vs Malaysian island – Phuket vs Penang
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
From ‘Sawadee’ to ‘Pad Thai’. Who was Phibun?
Opinion: Who’s responsible for the sinking of ‘Phoenix’?
And the winner of Miss Mom Phuket 2019 is…
Love gone wrong in Thailand – another cautionary tale
Screws tightening on Non Immigrant visas for expats wishing to live in Thailand
Enterprising young Cambodian impresses with multi-lingual skills
OPINION: Thailand – Land of false smiles
Top 7 Thailand expat myths
What to do with Thailand’s elephants?
Visiting time to see baby dugong Mariam is now restricted
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
European and Chinese tourists avoiding Pattaya, Indians on the rise
An 80 million year old carnivorous dinosaur from Thailand identified
A major lawsuit has been filed by owners of JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa
Return to Tham Luang Cave – a personal perspective
“Medical tourism is not making care for Thais more expensive”
Crackdown on Bangkok amusement parks without operating permits
Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business
Burmese worker gets his arm stuck in a shredding machine in Pattaya
Lampang public servant on the run after murdering wife and attempting suicide
Perth ‘pad thai’ couple “maybe it was the juice”
Thailand’s Central Bank start twiddling the currency knobs to curb baht speculators
Singapore economy slides closer to recession, figures worse than expected
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
- Pattaya2 days ago
Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Frisky teenagers warned that they are being watched whilst in Thai cinemas
- Phuket1 day ago
Phuket tourism down up to 30% – Thai Hotels Association
- Expats3 days ago
Thais fined for failing to report resident foreigners within 24 hours
- Expats2 hours ago
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
- Patong3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket pad thai blamed for putting Perth couple out of action for two years
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya police purge on motorbike rental shops and renters
- Environment2 days ago
Thailand’s Dengue Fever infections highest in five years