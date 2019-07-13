European and Chinese tourists avoiding Pattaya, Indians on the rise | The Thaiger

Pattaya
European and Chinese tourists avoiding Pattaya, Indians on the rise
The strong baht is being accused as a major deterrent for Euro-tourists to Pattaya.
“Over the past few months, European travellers have hardly come to Pattaya at all because of the baht’s appreciation,” said Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, secretary of the Entertainment & Tourism Association of Pattaya City.
He told the Bangkok Post that tourists are opting to go to other countries to save on costs. He also said that foreign investors in entertainment venues in Pattaya are on the move and pulling out. He claimed that tourism numbers were down up to 30% this year.
She also said that some of the many beer bars are closing as a result of the vanishing European tourist trade.
But Damrongkiat Phinitkarn said local business-people were pinning their hopes on the government’s much-touted Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) investment project, saying it could help draw foreign tourists to the city, which is close to U-Tapao International Airport.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Crime
Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business
PHOTO: Bangkokbiznews
A Russian businesswoman has been arrested for using a Thai nominee company to run a real estate firm in Pattaya. Immigration police arrested the woman who they claim had been in hiding for three years since a warrant was issued back in 2016.
The acting commissioner of Pattaya Immigration reported that Natalia Nikiforova was arrested in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court on June 29, 2016. She was arrested at the Nesta Asia Group on charges of being an alien carrying out business prohibited to foreigners.
The police say Nikiforova used a Thai nominee company as a ‘shop front’ for her real estate business and did not pay tax. She instead sent the income back home, “which negatively affected the Thai economy”.
Nikiforova had left Thailand and then re-entered with a new name and a new passport. But the bureau’s bio-metric iris-scanning system identified her as the wanted person on the arrest warrant.
SOURCE: The Nation
Pattaya
Burmese worker gets his arm stuck in a shredding machine in Pattaya
PHOTOS: Ruk Siam News
Ruk Siam News report that a 29 year old Burmese worker a plastics recycling factory in Pattaya has been rushed to hospital after getting his right arm stuck in a shredding machine.
Sawang Boriboon Foundation medics headed to the factory in Nong Pla Lai sub-district of Bang Lamung where they found a Burmese worker, Kinsan, with his arm buried into the machine, up to the elbow.
He was placed on a respirator and the medics were able to carefully remove his badly damaged arm. It was almost detached from the rest of his arm. He was rushed to the Bang Lamung Hospital.
Workers say that Kinsan had been working at a plastic shredding machine and got his arm stuck. He was already unconscious when the Foundation rescuers arrived.
Pattaya
Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off
PHOTO: afarangabroad.com
The strength of the baht, rising tourist locations elsewhere around the region, fickle tourists has seen a demographic shift in Pattaya’s tourists and what they are doing during their visits.
A leading tourism official has now confirmed what many Pattaya expats and locals have been saying for the past year… “The days of Europeans visiting Pattaya in large numbers are over”.
There’s also been a quantum shift in tourist demographics from European countries with the rise of Chinese and now Indian tourism
Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, the Secretary of the Entertainment Industry and Tourism Association of Pattaya told Sophon TV about this year’s low season in Pattaya along with some alarming statistics.
“Compared to last year, there are between 20 and 30% fewer tourists this low season.”
Damrongkiat says that it’s obvious to anyone – nightclubs, beer bars and many restaurants were all but empty.
“Europeans are no longer coming due to the strength of the baht and other factors like competition elsewhere.”
Damrongkiat said that while this was a long-term trend and that the Chinese tour groups had taken their place keeping the numbers afloat, the tour group business was also under threat.
Events such as the Phuket boat tragedy and assault by an Immigration officer on a Chinese tourist at Don Muang airport, have “proven disastrous”. He said that Chinese tourism was also significantly down in Pattaya this year.
But, on a positive note, he said that FIT Chinese – Free Independent Travellers who book their own flights and hotels rather than rely on tour groups – had increased. Operators who wanted to stay afloat these days will have to engage with them and not rely on group tours for to fill their buses, tours and hotels.
“Relying on group tours alone was a risky strategy.”
New trends saw a rise in Indians visiting Pattaya, he said, but despite some visitors from Europe it was plain to see that generally Russians and Europeans were no longer visiting in large and sufficient numbers to keep the entertainment industry afloat.
But, putting a positive spin on otherwise gloomy news, Damrongkiat said Pattaya’s proximity to airports – Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao – and its experience in organising successful festivals and activities to bring in tourists were cause for optimism.
Damrongkiat Phinitkarn
Secretary of the Entertainment Industry and Tourism Association of Pattaya
PHOTO: Sophon TV
