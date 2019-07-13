Connect with us

Pattaya

European and Chinese tourists avoiding Pattaya, Indians on the rise

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

European and Chinese tourists avoiding Pattaya, Indians on the rise | The Thaiger

The strong baht is being accused as a major deterrent for Euro-tourists to Pattaya.

“Over the past few months, European travellers have hardly come to Pattaya at all because of the baht’s appreciation,” said Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, secretary of the Entertainment & Tourism Association of Pattaya City.

He told the Bangkok Post that tourists are opting to go to other countries to save on costs. He also said that  foreign investors in entertainment venues in Pattaya are on the move and pulling out. He claimed that tourism numbers were down up to 30% this year.

She also said that some of the many beer bars are closing as a result of the vanishing European tourist trade.

But Damrongkiat Phinitkarn said local business-people were pinning their hopes on the government’s much-touted Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) investment project, saying it could help draw foreign tourists to the city, which is close to U-Tapao International Airport.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

21 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Russian woman arrested for allegedly using Thai nominee in business | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Bangkokbiznews

A Russian businesswoman has been arrested for using a Thai nominee company to run a real estate firm in Pattaya. Immigration police arrested the woman who they claim had been in hiding for three years since a warrant was issued back in 2016.

The acting commissioner of Pattaya Immigration reported that Natalia Nikiforova was arrested in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district under a warrant issued by the Pattaya Court on June 29, 2016. She was arrested at the Nesta Asia Group on charges of being an alien carrying out business prohibited to foreigners.

The police say Nikiforova used a Thai nominee company as a ‘shop front’ for her real estate business and did not pay tax. She instead sent the income back home, “which negatively affected the Thai economy”.

Nikiforova had left Thailand and then re-entered with a new name and a new passport. But the bureau’s bio-metric iris-scanning system identified her as the wanted person on the arrest warrant.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Burmese worker gets his arm stuck in a shredding machine in Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

July 12, 2019

By

Burmese worker gets his arm stuck in a shredding machine in Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: Ruk Siam News

Ruk Siam News report that a 29 year old Burmese worker a plastics recycling factory in Pattaya has been rushed to hospital after getting his right arm stuck in a shredding machine.

Sawang Boriboon Foundation medics headed to the factory in Nong Pla Lai sub-district of Bang Lamung where they found a Burmese worker, Kinsan, with his arm buried into the machine, up to the elbow.

He was placed on a respirator and the medics were able to carefully remove his badly damaged arm. It was almost detached from the rest of his arm. He was rushed to the Bang Lamung Hospital.

Workers say that Kinsan had been working at a plastic shredding machine and got his arm stuck. He was already unconscious when the Foundation rescuers arrived.

SOURCE: Ruk Siam | ThaiVisa

Burmese worker gets his arm stuck in a shredding machine in Pattaya | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 days ago

on

July 11, 2019

By

Pattaya – 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off | The Thaiger

PHOTO: afarangabroad.com

The strength of the baht, rising tourist locations elsewhere around the region, fickle tourists has seen a demographic shift in Pattaya’s tourists and what they are doing during their visits.

A leading tourism official has now confirmed what many Pattaya expats and locals have been saying for the past year… “The days of Europeans visiting Pattaya in large numbers are over”.

There’s also been a quantum shift in tourist demographics from European countries with the rise of Chinese and now Indian tourism

Damrongkiat Phinitkarn, the Secretary of the Entertainment Industry and Tourism Association of Pattaya  told Sophon TV about this year’s low season in Pattaya along with some alarming statistics.

“Compared to last year, there are between 20 and 30% fewer tourists this low season.”

Damrongkiat says that it’s obvious to anyone – nightclubs, beer bars and many restaurants were all but empty.

“Europeans are no longer coming due to the strength of the baht and other factors like competition elsewhere.”

Damrongkiat said that while this was a long-term trend and that the Chinese tour groups had taken their place keeping the numbers afloat, the tour group business was also under threat.

Events such as the Phuket boat tragedy and assault by an Immigration officer on a Chinese tourist at Don Muang airport, have “proven disastrous”. He said that Chinese tourism was also significantly down in Pattaya this year.

But, on a positive note, he said that FIT Chinese – Free Independent Travellers who book their own flights and hotels rather than rely on tour groups – had increased. Operators who wanted to stay afloat these days will have to engage with them and not rely on group tours for to fill their buses, tours and hotels.

“Relying on group tours alone was a risky strategy.”

New trends saw a rise in Indians visiting Pattaya, he said, but despite some visitors from Europe it was plain to see that generally Russians and Europeans were no longer visiting in large and sufficient numbers to keep the entertainment industry afloat.

But, putting a positive spin on otherwise gloomy news, Damrongkiat said Pattaya’s proximity to airports  – Suvarnabhumi and U-Tapao – and its experience in organising successful festivals and activities to bring in tourists were cause for optimism.

SOURCE: Sophon TV | ThaiVisa

Pattaya - 30% down this year, European tourist drop-off | News by The Thaiger

Damrongkiat Phinitkarn

Secretary of the Entertainment Industry and Tourism Association of Pattaya

PHOTO: Sophon TV

 

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore | The Thaiger
BLACKPINK17 hours ago

ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง2 days ago

คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค. | The Thaiger
บันเทิง3 days ago

ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 days ago

ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 week ago

6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 week ago

สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป] | The Thaiger
K-Pop2 weeks ago

“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง2 weeks ago

รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ4 weeks ago

เลว! วินจยย.อุดมสุขยกพวกตีกัน ไม่กลัวตร. หนุ่มโดนลูกหลงกระสุนเจาะศีรษะดับหน้าบ้าน [คลิป]
ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 month ago

ชมไฮไลต์การแข่งขันไทย-สหรัฐ “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” กลุ่ม F
10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม | The Thaiger
ฟุตบอล1 month ago

10 มิ.ย. ถ่ายทอดสด “ฟุตบอลโลกหญิง 2019” ไทยพบสหรัฐ ตี 2 -PPTVHD ยิงตรงจากสนาม
เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์ | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

เริ่มแล้ว งาน”1 ปี อนาคตใหม่ เดินไปด้วยกัน” ณ หอประชุมใหญ่ ธรรมศาสตร์ท่าพระจันทร์
ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ดูย้อนหลังวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ตุรกี “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 9
ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ระเบิดความมันส์ 6 มิ.ย. ไทย-ตุรกี “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด

Trending