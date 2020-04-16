‘Ranger’ the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires | The Thaiger

image
'Ranger' the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires

Sean Kelly

10 hours ago

'Ranger' the civet and friends saved from Chiang Mai forest fires
Twenty wild animals including ‘Ranger’ the palm civet, hawks, yellow throated martens, gibbons and leopards, have been rescued from forest fires in Thailand’s northern province of Chiang Mai. The wildlife conservation department says that although some of the animals have been injured in forest fires, they are all now safe and under the care of the animal clinic. They estimate that many thousands of wild animals may have lost their life during the blazes.

They will be kept at the clinic until strong enough to return to the wild once the fires come to an end. The forest fires in Chiang Mai and other northern provinces have been blamed on poachers, who “slash and burn” the land to make hunting easier despite the threat of stiff penalties. Other fires are blamed on farmers and plantation owners.

One touching story of a badly burned civet named ‘Ranger’ has gone viral as netizens shared the story of his recovery after he was found bewildered in the wake of a massive forest fire and brought to the nearby clinic for rehabilitation.

The National Parks department said “The doctor named it ‘Ranger’ because it is a tough and a relentless survivor. The latest update is that Ranger is gaining strength.

“Its wild instinct is back and is showing some aggression. It can slowly eat soft food until the plate is empty. Thank you everyone for the help.”

Posted by Sukanya Ruangpratheep on Friday, April 3, 2020

SOURCES: Coconuts | Thai PBS

Chiang Mai

Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat

The Thaiger

15 hours ago

April 16, 2020

Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat
PHOTO: Chiang Mai CityLife

There was a group of Chiang Mai city volunteers who published a donation point to receive offerings that are serving the dual purpose of helping impoverished victims of the Covid-19 pandemic and letting the goodness of this year’s otherwise-non-existant Songkran festival shine through. The response, from donators and recipients has been phenomenal.

Over the last week the queues running around the moat from the Chinese consulate on the outer moat and to the inner moat near the Tha Pae Gate, have continued to grow. Goods donated included rice, noodles, water, cooking oil, canned fish, eggs and boxes of prepared food. There’s a queue of people wanting to donate and an even longer queue of people waiting patiently for a hand-out. Yesterday the queue ran 2 kilometres.

This centre has now been distributing food for six days.

One of the people involved in the project is 43 year old Montchai Chaisom. He’s been standing under the Chiang Mai sun for nearly a week accepting people’s donations.

“We saw that there were lines of people waiting for food at Tha Pae Gate, so it wanted us to do something to help. My friends and I therefore thought that we needed to go onto Facebook and get the word out.”

On the first day Montchai and other volunteers distributed 500 bags of rice and many dozen eggs. It just grew from there.

“We thought we would do this for only seven days, and tomorrow is our last day, but today the queue is so long.”

Initially this project was funded by Montchai and his friends, but they have now opened up to the public to help support the costs. Montchai says it’s currently costing 20,000+ baht per day to supplement the donations and meet the demand.

Montchai said that if anyone would like his group to continue doing what they are doing, then they are welcome to donate towards the efforts…

• Kasikorn Bank, Account Number: 796-2-17686-5 or pay by PromptPay: 081706616

SOURCE: Chiang Mai CityLife

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail

Sean Kelly

4 days ago

April 12, 2020

Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
PHOTO: Konlanna News

Chiang Mai police have arrested a 40 year old man after footage of him licking a fence handrail went viral on Facebook. After reviewing the video of the shirtless man in Sarahpi licking a handrail, local police along with healthcare workers were able to identify the man and took him into custody.

He has been transported to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai for a mental health assessment. Health officials said he has a history of “antisocial behaviour” after suffering a previous nervous breakdown. It is not known what his intentions were when he licked the metal tube fencing.

The fence, located outside of Honey Dee Bee on Soi 14/2 Changkheng in Tambon Sarahpi, and the surrounding area will be disinfected by Chiang Mai District workers.

เมื่อช่วงเวลาตอนเย็น เวลาประมาณ 16.00 (โดยประมาณ) หนูไปสารภีมาค่ะ ขากลับ จอดรถติดไฟแดงที่แยกยางเนิ้งค่ะ (แยกที่จะไป รร สารภีพิทยาคม เผื่อใครนึกไม่ออก) ระหว่างที่จอดรถติดไฟแดงอยู่นั้น หนูเห็นมีผู้ชายคนนึง ปั่นจักรยานมาทางทางไหนไม่ทราบนะคะ เพราะมันเป็นสี่แยก เห็นอีกที เขาจอดอยู่กลางไฟแดงก่อนค่ะ เขาเลียมือเลียเเขนตัวเอง หน้ารถจักรยานมีกระดาษแปะไว้ เขียนว่า #ติดโควิด-19 แล้วหนูจอดรถติดไฟแดงเป็นคันแรก ผู้ชายคนดังกล่าวปั่นจักรยานมาข้างรถหนู (ตรงที่หนูจอดจะเป็นสะพานเล็กๆ นะคะ) จะมีราวเหล็ก ผู้ชายคนนั้นเขาก้มเลียราวสะพานค่ะ หนูอี๋มาก ทั้งขยะแขยง ทั้งกลัว กลัวเขามาเลียรถหนู มันใกล้มากๆ ค่ะ ฝากเตือนได้มั้ยคะ อย่าดราม่านะคะ อย่าด่าหนูนะ ถ้าเกิดเขาติดโควิด-19 จริงๆ แล้วเขามาทำแบบนี้ มันเป็นอันตรายต่อคนอื่นๆ มากๆ ถ้ามีคนเดินมาจับราวสะพานต่อ จะเกิดอะไรขึ้น ถึงแม้เขาอาจจะไม่ได้เป็นโควิด-19 แต่ก็ไม่ควรทำแบบนี้ หนูไม่ได้ประจาน หนูแค่อยากเตือนคนอื่นๆ ค่ะ

Posted by Mayple Rungthiwa on Friday, April 10, 2020

SOURCE: Chiang Mai Times : Chiang Mai One

Environment

Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames

Greeley Pulitzer

4 days ago

April 12, 2020

Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames
PHOTOS: Chiang Rai Times

Wildfires in Thailand’s north have made plenty of news in recent months, and now, Chiang Mai’s Doi Mon Jong mountain, one of northern Thailand’s most popular hiking spots has become the latest victim.

Doi Mon Jong, in the province’s Om Koi District, is considered a legendary “unseen” destination for its breathtaking views, beauty and nature. Nearly 20 rai (3.2 hectares) of the mountain was burned to ash this week. A once lush green area is now an ugly black gash in the landscape.

Forestry department officials report that the wildfires were started by villagers foraging in the forest, though there’s speculation that it was part of a land encroachment ploy.

Doi Mon Jong is among Thailand’s 10 highest peaks, rising 1,929 metres above sea level. It is home to a huge variety of wildlife, including wild elephants, serow and goral, rare goat-like antelope species. Local villagers tell authorities that there are many herds of wild elephants in the area.

Chiang Mai’s governor announced yesterday that from April 1-6 there were a total of 18,913 fire hotspots in Chiang Mai. Most of them found in Chiang Dao, Om Koi, Mae Chaem, Hod, Phraw, Mae Taeng and also Samoeng districts.

Firefighters posted photographs of the mountain’s charred slopes, which used to draw thousands of hikers from across the country and around the world.Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Trending