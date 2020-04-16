2.7 billion in “cash gifts” for officials working to fight Covid-19 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
2.7 billion in “cash gifts” for officials working to fight Covid-19
Government Spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul announced the Thai Cabinet has approved “cash gifts” for government officials working to fighting the Covid 19 outbreak.
“The move to disburse cash gifts from the 2.7 billion baht budget was proposed by the Office of the Civil Service Commission.”
Those who work in fields directly affected by the outbreak – doctors, nurses and other essential health workers – will receive an additional 1,500 baht in their monthly salary, while those who work in supporting fields – police officers and military personnel – will receive an additional 1,000 baht.
Traisulee said the Cabinet provided 320,000 insurance policies to civil servants working for the Ministry of Public Health such as the Royal Thai Police, Royal Thai Armed Forces, University Council and Local Administration Organisations. It has also increased staff by an additional 38,105 in 24 medical fields. The appointments will be fulfilled in 3 waves beginning next month.
SOURCE: The Nation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Migrant workers in Thailand can now stay until November 30
Yesterday the Thai government officially announced a blanket extension for the country’s migrant labourers. They will now be permitted to stay until November 30 this year and will be exempted from any sort of overstay penalty.
Government Spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says that the government has backed the Ministry of Labour’s review of the Cabinet resolution on March 24 on the period of leniency for migrant labourers and their dependents.
“The migrant labourers can temporarily stay in the Kingdom until November 30.”
“They can use the list of migrant employment requirements issued by the Department of Employment and the current work permit.”
This has become an issue as most borders remain closed off from other countries due to the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic.
Most migrant workers come from nearby countries like Laos, Cambodia and Myanmar and many of these workers are employed in the construction and fishing industries which is still mostly functional during the current crisis.
SOURCE: The Nation / Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai-Malaysian border set to open this weekend
The Thai-Malaysian border is set to reopen this weekend to assist the struggling rubber trade, causing locals to express concern that a spike in new Covid 19 cases could result in Thailand because of the move. Security officials, however, are assuring the public that intensive screening measures are in place in anticipation of the re-opening.
Commander of the Fourth Army Region, Lt Gen Pornsak said all agencies in the southern border provinces and the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre have set up a task force to screen people entering into Thailand in preparation at the checkpoint. Officers anticipate around 800 people per day to cross the border and are ready to keep everyone safe under the “manageable levels”.
Speculation that up to 100,000 people could flood into Thailand at the border crossings, creating havoc at the checkpoint, has been dismissed by the SBPAC Secretary-General, who said “these are just rumours as the number of people who officially registered online to cross according to the embassy, are fewer than 8,000.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus Thailand
Ports Authority of Thailand will offer discounts
“Not only has the number of containers handled by the port decreased, but many trips have also been cancelled,” says director-general, Kamolsak Promprayoon, The Port Authority of Thailand.
The PAT board of executives has also agreed to provide assistance to carriers and shipping agents as Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on the global sea transportation business.
They are offering…
- discounted fees and more lenient credit terms to customers.
- They will reduce special fees for fuel usage of the container and tug boat services both at Bangkok port and Laem Chabang port by 5%, effective from May 1 to June 30.
- They will also extend the grace period for payment of invoices from the original 15 days to 45 days, effective for invoices dated April 15 to June 30.
SOURCE: The Nation
