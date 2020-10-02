Environment
PM pledges to protect Thailand’s natural resources at virtual biodiversity summit
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he’ll do his best to protect the country’s natural resources and tackle the issue of biodiversity losses in Thailand. He was speaking at a UN biodiversity summit, being held online. The term biodiversity encompasses all living organisms, whether plant, animal, fungi or micro-organisms.
According to a report in Nation Thailand, the PM acknowledges the impact of climate change on biodiversity, saying Thailand is stepping up to the challenge. Addressing those attending, “Urgent Action on Biodiversity for Sustainable Development”, he has outlined 3 measures for managing climate change:
– Devise a plan in accordance with the Convention on Biological Diversity, to ensure policies are put in place to guard natural resources and their sustainable use
– Foster cooperation between relevant agencies, stakeholders, the private sector, and wider society to ensure the sustainable use of natural resources
– Learn from the Covid-19 pandemic and the evidence that natural resources recover when humans are removed. The PM says Thailand’s national parks will close for 3 months every year, in order to give them time to recover
According to government spokesman, Anuchai Burapachaisri, the PM also spoke about the importance of diversifying people’s income to provide equal access to natural resources. He says this could be achieved through a Bio-Circular-Green Economy model.
Songkhla
Songkhla Zoo director to be investigated over missing rare animal
After a rare albino barking deer went missing from the Songkhla Zoo, the zoo director, who claims the animal was eaten by a python, is now being investigated by the Zoological Park Organisation as well as the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry. The 1 year old deer went missing from the zoo in February, but yesterday zoo director Chalermwut Kasetsomboon said he now has photos that show the deer was eaten by a snake and had them confirmed by a vet.
Board president of the organisation Chawalit Chukhajorn suspects the director’s claims that the deer was swallowed by a snake could be a cover up.
“The discrepancy in the zoo’s and director’s reports could mean that the barking deer was stolen and someone wanted to cover up the evidence.”
The missing deer’s pedigree traces back to a deer that was given to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother as a gift by a villager and then she gave it to the Dusit Zoo. Chawalit says “this is a serious issue, as the albino barking deer is a rare animal that Her Majesty the Queen Mother had given” to zoos to breed. The deer’s offspring were given to other zoos, like Songkhla Zoo.
Chawalit says he’s set up an investigation committee, chaired by the vice president of the Zoological Park Organisation, and says “I will personally fly to Songkhla on Friday to investigate the scene.” He says he will look into transfeerring the director out of the Songkhla zoo during the investigation.
The National Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa has also ordered an investigation into the missing deer and has also tightening security measures at zoos under the ministry to make sure other rare animals don’t go missing.
“We don’t know whether it is still alive or dead. But we will know a week after the investigation is completed. If any wrongdoing is found, the zoo director must take full responsibility.”
SOURCES: Nation Thailand| Bangkok Post
Environment
Thailand’s ban on hazardous farming chemicals to remain in place
Despite fears to the contrary among those in favour of it, the ban on paraquat and chlorpyrifos is to remain in place. The Hazardous Substances Committee has confirmed that production, possession, and importing or exporting either substance remains illegal, under legislation introduced on June 1 of this year.
Thai PBS World reports that Industry Minister, Suriya Juangroongruangkit, says a discussion of the ban took both pros and cons into consideration, adding that a number of reliable reports clearly illustrate that the chemicals pose a health threat. He points out that they are banned in many other countries, in addition to Thailand.
Thai farmers have been protesting the ban, criticising suggested safer alternatives as ineffective. Abhai Sutthisung, from the Ministry of Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, agrees suitable alternatives have yet to be found. It’s understood the Agriculture, Industry and Commerce ministries are attempting to convince farmers to make the change to organic farming, by identifying viable markets for organic produce.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Kanchanaburi
Luxury resort built on national park land given demolition order
“Tear it down, or we will.”
That’s the ultimatum officials have given the owner of a luxury resort built on national park land in Kanchanaburi, western Thailand. The Phatsapada Resort, which consists of 17 chalets, has been built on land belonging to Khao Laem National Park. A demolition order, posted outside the property yesterday, gives the owner 7 days in which to pull it down.
“Failure to do so will see officials take charge of the demolition, at a cost of 200,000 baht, which the owner will be obliged to pay.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the resort was recently inherited by the heirs of its former owner, Ms Jarupha Detchinda, after she died. It’s understood Jarupha represented an alleged “high-ranking member of the military” who built the resort, according to Niphon Chamnongsirisak, from the Protected Areas Regional Office 3.
Jarupha had previously been fined 30,000 baht and sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment in January 2018. She was also required to pay 103,379 baht to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation. A subsequent appeal upheld the prison term, but suspended it for 2 years, and her fine was reduced to 10,000 baht.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Toby Andrews
October 2, 2020 at 11:07 am
Yes very worthy mister prime minister. You are a champion of diversity.
Give yourself a pat on the back. But there are more important matters to attend to at the moment such as mass unemployment, starvation, foreign investment fleeing, and a high suicide rate.
The national parks will thrive because felangs will not enter the country, or national parks, because of dual pricing. And the Thai will have no money for rambling over them due to their struggle to eat, and pay the rent.