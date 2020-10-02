Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road | The Thaiger

Transport
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
The country is trying to cut down on the number of vehicles on the road driving without compulsory car or motorbike insurance. Those without valid insurance will not be able to renew their vehicle registration.
To track insurance, an IT system is being set up by the Office of Insurance Commission, or OIC, and the Department of Land Transport, or DLT. The IT system will provide real-time data so the DLT can efficiently check if registered vehicles have insurance, OIC secretary general Suthiphon Taweechaiyagarn told the Bangkok Post. At the moment, the department doesn’t know the exact number of uninsured vehicles on the road, but DLT director-general Jirut Visaljit says he suspects most of the uninsured vehicles are probably motorcycles.
“We can serve people faster with a system to connect car insurance information and compel all vehicle owners to comply with the law.”
Car and motorbike insurance has been required in for the past 27 years under the Road Accident Victims Protection Act. The insurance covers 500,000 baht for fatal traffic incidents, according to the Chiang Rai Times. Car insurance starts at 600 baht per year while motorbike insurance starts at 150 baht per year and goes up to 600 baht per year for motorcycles over 150cc horsepower, according to the Times.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Environment
PM pledges to protect Thailand’s natural resources at virtual biodiversity summit
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has said he’ll do his best to protect the country’s natural resources and tackle the issue of biodiversity losses in Thailand. He was speaking at a UN biodiversity summit, being held online. The term biodiversity encompasses all living organisms, whether plant, animal, fungi or micro-organisms.
According to a report in Nation Thailand, the PM acknowledges the impact of climate change on biodiversity, saying Thailand is stepping up to the challenge. Addressing those attending, “Urgent Action on Biodiversity for Sustainable Development”, he has outlined 3 measures for managing climate change:
– Devise a plan in accordance with the Convention on Biological Diversity, to ensure policies are put in place to guard natural resources and their sustainable use
– Foster cooperation between relevant agencies, stakeholders, the private sector, and wider society to ensure the sustainable use of natural resources
– Learn from the Covid-19 pandemic and the evidence that natural resources recover when humans are removed. The PM says Thailand’s national parks will close for 3 months every year, in order to give them time to recover
According to government spokesman, Anuchai Burapachaisri, the PM also spoke about the importance of diversifying people’s income to provide equal access to natural resources. He says this could be achieved through a Bio-Circular-Green Economy model.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Economy
Finance Ministry mulls stimulus packages to boost property sector, consumption
The new permanent secretary at the Finance Ministry, Krisada Chinavicharana, says officials are considering additional stimulus measures to support Thailand’s property sector and to further boost consumer spending.
Krisada says he plans to meet with senior officials to debate more ways to get the economy going again, as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to make itself felt. He says there are some signs of recovery, with August showing more encouraging economic activity than that of July.
A report in Nation Thailand says the Finance Ministry is now looking at ways to support the country’s property sector. Krisada says high-rise developments, such as condo projects, are particularly suffering, as supply outstrips demand.
The ministry is also considering a re-introduction of the “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign, aimed at boosting consumption. The scheme provides shoppers with a subsidy on travel, dining out, and consumer items.
Thailand’s economy is expected to shrink by nearly 10% this year, due to the significant hit taken by its 2 key drivers, exports and the tourism sector.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Crime
25 arrests as police shut down online gambling sites
25 Thai nationals have been arrested after investigators uncovered 6 online gambling websites run by a gang with funds running into millions of baht. The Pattaya News reports that arrests have taken place in the northern city of Chiang Rai and in Nonthaburi, just north of central Bangkok. It’s understood officers have been tracking the websites for several months.
The first arrests, in Chiang Rai, apprehended a 30 year old man and his 25 year old associate, who it’s believed were running the operation, in addition to 22 others working for them. 40 phones and 8 computers were also confiscated during the raid and arrests. The subsequent questioning of the people they arrested led police to a female website administrator in Nonthaburi. She is accused of getting gamblers to pay money into the company’s bank accounts. A further 14 mobile phones and 4 laptops were seized during her arrest as evidence in the case.
The suspects are currently being held in Bangkok and have been charged with organising, advertising, and encouraging illegal gambling. The investigation is ongoing.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
US President Trump tests positive for Covid-19, reported to be “well”
US President Trump and First Lady test positive for Covid-19
Songkhla Zoo director to be investigated over missing rare animal
Pattaya’s Beach Road to add an extra lane, part of multi-million baht renovation plan
Former prisoner, released after murder rap, re-arrested for possession of weapons, drugs
Disqualified MP candidate found not guilty of election fraud, wants 70 million baht in damages
PM pledges to protect Thailand’s natural resources at virtual biodiversity summit
Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road
Finance Ministry mulls stimulus packages to boost property sector, consumption
25 arrests as police shut down online gambling sites
Anti-corruption official recommends overhaul of Thai justice system
Similan Islands to reopen on October 15 with ‘new normal’ policy
‘Bad Student’ group plan protest after alleged abuse at Sarasas school
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Travel agents push to end quarantine for tourists from countries at low risk for Covid-19
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days
Nonthaburi teacher allegedly beat students, witnesses may face charges -VIDEO
Update on rumoured extension of Thailand’s visa amnesty
Thailand News Today | Waiting for vaccine, new face of Thailand expats, teacher complaints | Oct 1
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Cambodia3 days ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Bangkok3 days ago
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
- World2 days ago
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
- Thailand3 days ago
Alcohol ban for the end of Buddhist Lent this Friday
- Thailand3 days ago
Get a new stamp! Foreigners on a current 30 day visa extension can stay until November 30
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
22 new cases of Covid-19 detected in Thailand
Maag
October 2, 2020 at 9:47 am
100% good decision !
Keith
October 2, 2020 at 10:15 am
only if the driver/rider has a license, if not insurance is not valid
Toby Andrews
October 2, 2020 at 10:25 am
Wow. B600 a year insurance for a car.
But do they pay out?
The Thaiger & The Nation
October 2, 2020 at 10:46 am
Sadly, we’ve had plenty of experience at this. On the plus side, the insurance companies have always paid out, in our case.
Wolf Machatch
October 2, 2020 at 10:58 am
How can an unregistered car be insured?
Just about every third car here in Chiang Rai country is unregistered
Gary Pinner
October 2, 2020 at 12:46 pm
Anybody stopped and found with no insurance should have their vehicle impounded. They should be fined and only have their vehicle returned once they show proof they have insurance arranged.