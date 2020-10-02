image
Transport

Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Peerapon Chantharainthron
The country is trying to cut down on the number of vehicles on the road driving without compulsory car or motorbike insurance. Those without valid insurance will not be able to renew their vehicle registration.

To track insurance, an IT system is being set up by the Office of Insurance Commission, or OIC, and the Department of Land Transport, or DLT. The IT system will provide real-time data so the DLT can efficiently check if registered vehicles have insurance, OIC secretary general Suthiphon Taweechaiyagarn told the Bangkok Post. At the moment, the department doesn’t know the exact number of uninsured vehicles on the road, but DLT director-general Jirut Visaljit says he suspects most of the uninsured vehicles are probably motorcycles.

“We can serve people faster with a system to connect car insurance information and compel all vehicle owners to comply with the law.”

Car and motorbike insurance has been required in for the past 27 years under the Road Accident Victims Protection Act. The insurance covers 500,000 baht for fatal traffic incidents, according to the Chiang Rai Times. Car insurance starts at 600 baht per year while motorbike insurance starts at 150 baht per year and goes up to 600 baht per year for motorcycles over 150cc horsepower, according to the Times.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

6 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Maag

    October 2, 2020 at 9:47 am

    100% good decision !

  2. Avatar

    Keith

    October 2, 2020 at 10:15 am

    only if the driver/rider has a license, if not insurance is not valid

  3. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    October 2, 2020 at 10:25 am

    Wow. B600 a year insurance for a car.
    But do they pay out?

    • The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

      The Thaiger & The Nation

      October 2, 2020 at 10:46 am

      Sadly, we’ve had plenty of experience at this. On the plus side, the insurance companies have always paid out, in our case.

      • Avatar

        Wolf Machatch

        October 2, 2020 at 10:58 am

        How can an unregistered car be insured?
        Just about every third car here in Chiang Rai country is unregistered

  4. Avatar

    Gary Pinner

    October 2, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    Anybody stopped and found with no insurance should have their vehicle impounded. They should be fined and only have their vehicle returned once they show proof they have insurance arranged.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
