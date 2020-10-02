Thailand to cut down on uninsured vehicles on the road | The Thaiger

The country is trying to cut down on the number of vehicles on the road driving without compulsory car or motorbike insurance. Those without valid insurance will not be able to renew their vehicle registration.

To track insurance, an IT system is being set up by the Office of Insurance Commission, or OIC, and the Department of Land Transport, or DLT. The IT system will provide real-time data so the DLT can efficiently check if registered vehicles have insurance, OIC secretary general Suthiphon Taweechaiyagarn told the Bangkok Post. At the moment, the department doesn’t know the exact number of uninsured vehicles on the road, but DLT director-general Jirut Visaljit says he suspects most of the uninsured vehicles are probably motorcycles.

“We can serve people faster with a system to connect car insurance information and compel all vehicle owners to comply with the law.”

Car and motorbike insurance has been required in for the past 27 years under the Road Accident Victims Protection Act. The insurance covers 500,000 baht for fatal traffic incidents, according to the Chiang Rai Times. Car insurance starts at 600 baht per year while motorbike insurance starts at 150 baht per year and goes up to 600 baht per year for motorcycles over 150cc horsepower, according to the Times.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.