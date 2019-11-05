No reversal of glyphosate ban says minister | The Thaiger

Environment
No reversal of glyphosate ban says minister
Thailand’s Industry Minister says his ministry is fully committed to the recent ban on agri-chemicals paraquat, glyphosate and chlorpyrifos. He says that the decision of the National Hazardous Substances Committee on October 22 will stand and there will be no review of the ban as speculated.
“My stance is firm and remains unchanged. If you look back at my previous statements, I never once said we would not ban the substances.”
However, there are…farmers affected by the ban and, as a minister, I’m concerned with all groups of people.”
The NHSC ruling bans the import, trade, use and possession of the chemicals effective December 1. The Industry Minister says he would like the Ministry of Agriculture to help farmers find affordable alternatives to the banned chemicals.
Speculation has been rife that the NHSC, might review the ban on glyphosate at its next meeting, due to pressure from the US, which claims that glyphosate, widely used by the US farm sector, doesn’t pose a serious health threat.
The US Department of Agriculture issued a letter to the Thai government on October 25.
“The US also accused the Thai government of banning glyphosate without sufficient scientific proof and claimed that the chemical has been widely used in the US because it has been proven to be safe in a number of studies.”
The US letter cited an assessment by the US Environmental Protection Agency as well as scientific opinions from agencies in Japan, the EU, Australia and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to back its claim that use of glyphosate in farming poses no harm to the health of humans.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Top 10 rules to avoid an elephant squishing your car
PHOTO: Khaosod English
After the video of a bull elephant sitting on a car whilst it was trying to drive through Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima went viral, officials have come up with 10 rules to follow when confronted by a wild elephant who has an unnatural attraction to your car.
The 35 year old tusked elephant, Duea, was standing beside a car parked on the main road through the park in Pak Chong district on Tuesday. The elephant then started leaning on the car before straddling the rear of the vehicle and lowering its weight. The panicked driver drove away after the car was already damaged.
Park director Kanchit Sarinpawan says that Duea usually likes to come to greet tourists anyway, but he never hurt anyone or any vehicles.
“There were many factors that contributed to this, as we can see in the clip. We can see the drivers were able to drive out, but they may have been too panicked.”
The elephant dented the roof and broke the rear and side windows. The driver and passenger were shaken but not injured.
The following are the 10 rules tourists driving through the park should follow when encountering a wild elephant…
- Stay at least 30 metres away in your car and slowly back up to keep your distance if the elephant approaches.
- No flash photography.
- Do not honk the car’s horn or make other loud noises.
- Do not turn off the engine and be ready to drive away at any time.
- Do not get out of the vehicle to take photos.
- Turn off your headlights if encountering elephants at night. Do not flash headlights or other lights at them.
- If surrounded by elephants circling your car, move towards a spot in the circle with no elephants.
- If the car in front of you backs up, please back up as well, as it might be an emergency situation.
- Do not get out of the car and approach the elephant.
- An elephant’s best senses are hearing, smell, and vision. If you turn off your engine, the elephant will approach and use these senses to investigate, by looking at, smelling, and listening to your car.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Sea turtles saved at Phuket’s Naithon Beach
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Two sea turtles have been saved at Naithon Beach on Phuket’s west coast.
Today (November 2), at 8am, the Chief of Sirinath National Park, Nathawat Nuisiram, along with research officials, rescued two sea turtles at Naithon Beach.
The team received a report from local villagers and headed to the beach to investigate the reports and check out the location. They found that the turtles were green sea turtles and about 2 years old.
They had minor injuries on their heads but their body parts were all OK with no signs of distress or damage. The turtles were sent to Phuket Marine Biological Centre for evaluation and treatment before returning them back into the sea.
SOURCE: Sirinath National Park and Phuket Newshawk
Tourists warned about thieving monkeys in Khao Yai National Park
PHOTO: Monkeys coming to get your stuff. Khao Yai National Park – Flickr
Officials at Khao Yai National Park, north east of Bangkok, are warning visitors to be aware of rogue monkeys that may steal their belongings. They say tourists who camp overnight need to be particularly vigilant, particularly when preparing food.
Thai Residents reports that with the current cooler weather coinciding with high season in the national park, the increase in visitors also brings more monkeys and they don’t just target tourists. Local villagers are also struggling to protect their belongings against the cheeky primates. One coffee shop owner within the national park says the monkeys regularly break cups and bottles.
People are being advised to never leave their possessions out in the open in front of tents or in the back of trucks. Monkeys are capable of opening bags and are not shy about taking all the contents, even items they don’t know how to use (particularly iPhones according to a park official).
Park officials say the monkeys will often wait for their victims at walkways or at the side of the road and visitors with trucks in particular are advised to place a cover over the back and on the roof if there are any belongings stored there. Campers are also being advised to stow their possessions securely as monkeys will enter tents while they are empty and steal whatever they can.
If you catch a monkey with your belongings, the best advice is to let it go. The monkey will not be afraid to fight back if you try to tackle it and you may end up being bitten or scratched.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
