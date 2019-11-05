Vaping crackdown continues as Pattaya Police raid local market | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Vaping crackdown continues as Pattaya Police raid local market

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Just hours after raiding a house whose owner was allegedly selling vaping equipment on social media, Pattaya police raided a local market looking for vaping equipment, illegal orthodontics and pirated goods.

Local police say the Chon Buri area is having another vaping crackdown because, according to Thai law, it’s considered to be danger to public health. They say “concerned citizens” reported the equipment sales.

The raid was at 10:30pm on November 3, at the Threpprasit Market.

Police discovered a 24 year old man selling hundreds of banned vaping devices. He was arrested at the scene and admitted to the crime, according police. He’ll face penalties under the Consumer Protection Act.

They also found a 25 and 29 year old man and woman running a booth selling “fashion” orthodontics and designer braces nearby. Both items are illegal for sale without a dental license, and the pair lacked other registrations and licenses required by law to sell dental equipment. A prominent dentist also attended the seizures to advise police on these articles for sale.

Under the 2018 Consumer Protection Board laws, fashion orthodontics are prohibited. The two vendors were arrested and police say they also admitted to their crime, saying their main clients were teenagers who could not afford the services at a properly qualified dentist.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

UPDATE: Three Pattaya fugitives, including one American, still on the run

May Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

Three prisoners, one of whom is American, and all of whom are described as armed and highly dangerous, remain on the loose after a daring escape from a Pattaya courtroom yesterday.

The Pattaya News reports that the prisoners are Thai nationals Mr Noi Ton Nintet and Ms Sirinapha Wisetrit, along with American national Mr Bart Allen Helmus, who is understood to be married to Ms Wisetrit.

All three were being tried over drugs charges when they managed to escape from Pattaya Provincial court yesterday afternoon by stabbing one police officer and threatening others with a gun.

They made their getaway in an Izuzu pick-up truck that was waiting for them. No information is currently known regarding the registration of the truck or the owner’s details, or how the prisoners managed to get hold of the weapons to make their escape.

Police checkpoints have been set up throughout the Chonburi area, with alerts issued to the US Embassy and Immigration checkpoints at all borders within reach of Pattaya. Police believe the three prisoners are still in the Pattaya area, laying low until they have an opportunity to flee further.

The public have been warned that the escaped prisoners are armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Any sighting should be reported immediately to police.

See earlier story HERE.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Crime

Three on the loose – Officer stabbed as three escape Pattaya jail

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 5, 2019

By

PHOTO: Injured officer rushed to hospital after the shooting at the Pattaya City Court – The Pattaya News

Three prisoners, including an American citizen, have escaped from the Pattaya Courthouse and are now, as of Tuesday morning, on the loose. A police officer was stabbed in the melee.

Pattaya police learned of the incident at 3:30pm at a holding cell at the Pattaya City Provincial Court.

Police and emergency responders arrived to find a police captain injured from a stab wound. He was rushed to a local hospital.

A court security guard says the prisoners had been in a holding cell. He says he heard the sound of fighting followed up by a gunshot. One of prisoners had fired at officers. It’s unclear how the weapon found its way into the court precinct.

The three prisoners, still in chains, commandeered a bronze Izuzu pickup truck waiting in front of the court, and sped away with an unknown accomplice .

The three prisoners are a Thai man, ‘Noi Ton Nintet’ who’s charged with illegal possession of methamphetamine and ecstasy pills, and “ice,” (crystal methamphetamine). Reports say he attacked police and opened fire in front of the courthouse.

The other two are an American man, 39 year old Bart Allen Helmus, and his Thai wife Sirinapa Wisetrit, who are charged with illegal possession of drugs and a gun. All three are considered extremely dangerous and police have set up roadblocks and patrols to catch them.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

One of the three men currently at large, American Bart Allen Helmus

Pattaya

Early morning condo fire kills Norwegian in Pattaya

May Taylor

Published

3 days ago

on

November 2, 2019

By

PHOTO: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

A fire at a Pattaya condo has killed a 66 year old Norwegian national. The Pattaya News reports that the fire broke out early yesterday morning (Friday), with Pattaya City Police being notified at around 5am.

Residents of the 16 storey condominium building were all evacuated as firefighters fought the blaze in a room on the 9th floor for over an hour before getting it under control.

The room itself was destroyed and emergency responders found the body of the Norwegian man laying on the bed. The body was removed to a local hospital, with the man’s identity withheld until the Embassy and relatives have been informed.

Pattaya City Police are continuing their investigation into the fire, the cause of which is not known at this stage.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

