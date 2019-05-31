Harsher penalties for encroachers and illegal loggers in Thai forestry areas | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Harsher penalties for encroachers and illegal loggers in Thai forestry areas

Yesterday four marine species were added to the ‘reserved’ list, providing addition legal protections for the animals.

Read that story HERE.

Now it’s been announced that forest encroachers caught clearing land or burning trees, in any of Thailand’s national parks or gardens, in order to occupy the land, will soon face jail terms of up to 20 years and/or a fine of as much as two million baht.

The penalties are announced under the new National Parks Act, which will come into effect in November this year. If the encroachment are committed in designated sensitive areas, the penalties rise.

“Anyone who causes damages to natural resources in national parks or botanical gardens, whether intentional or through carelessness, will be liable to pay compensation to the state.”

“If more than 20 trees, or an amount exceeding four cubic metres is damaged, however, the culprits may face up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to two million baht.”

The new laws seek to provide informants with cash rewards of up to half the amount of fines imposed on the offenders.

People who make a living from collecting renewable flora and fauna may continue to do so, according to officials, but they must register with the authorities concerned and the amount to be harvested will be restricted.

SOURCE: Thai PBS



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Environment

Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi

May 31, 2019

Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | The Thaiger

Corals at Koh Phi Phi near a famous driving point has started to bleach.

Paranya Pantajit, a scuba expert in Krabi says, “Corals near a famous diving point at Koh Phi Phi is beaching. There are many marine lives living around this coral.”

“The temperature at 8 metres deep in the sea is about 31 degree Celsius. Corals in in other islands in Krabi have started to bleach as well.”

Chief of Hat Nopparat Thara Moh Koh Phi Phi National Park Worapot Lomlim says, “The water temperature has started to decrease as it is in monsoon season with some rain now. The coral bleaching situation will hopefully start to lessen.”

Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger Coral bleaching off Koh Phi Phi | News by The Thaiger

Bangkok

Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port

May 30, 2019

Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port | The Thaiger

The Port Authority of Thailand  has slapped a 50,000 baht fine on the South Korean owner of a container ship which caught fire at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port on Saturday morning, causing a chemical fire and smoke blanketing surrounding communities.

Laem Chabang is just north of Pattaya fronting the Gulf of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that about 1,000 residents affected by the smoke have lodged a complaint with the Laem Chabang port administration demanding compensation from the ship’s owner.

Yutthana Mokkhao, the director of the Laem Chabang port says that, besides the 50,000 baht initial fine, the port administration was considering taking legal action against the South Korean shipping firm for its failure to declare the chemicals stored in the containers on board the freighter, KMTC Hong Kong.

The containers were found to contain calcium hypochlorite, widely used in the frozen food industry to kill germs. The chemical is not a threat to human health if used as intended.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Environment

Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’

May 30, 2019

Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’ | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: DMCR / Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale sharks and leather back turtles have been added to the list of ‘reserved wild animals’.

The new Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act was announced yesterday. Animal species which included Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale shark and leather back turtle are now a registered ‘reserved animal’, before they are just a protected animal.

Marine biologist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat says, “It took about four years to push these four species into becoming a reserved animals. They needed more protection and now there are stricter laws to protect them.”

“There have been no new reserved species in the last 27 years,”said Dr Thon.

Four Thai marine species announced as 'reserved animals' | News by The Thaiger

