King Power wins duty free and shopping management contract for Suvarnabhumi | The Thaiger

In Friday’s biggest surprise (please say in sarcastic tone whilst rolling eyes) King Power Suvarnabhumi has won the bidding to manage the commercial area at Suvarnabhumi International Airport with the highest offer, AOT senior executive vice president Vichai Bunyu said this morning.

The winner will be approved on June 12, he said. Earlier this year the AoT (Airports of Thailand) said they had been instructed by the government to open the long-standing contract to new tenders. King Power have been lobbying hard to retain the contract.

