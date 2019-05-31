Connect with us

Bangkok

King Power wins duty free and shopping management contract for Suvarnabhumi

The Thaiger

Published

42 mins ago

on

In Friday’s biggest surprise (please say in sarcastic tone whilst rolling eyes) King Power Suvarnabhumi has won the bidding to manage the commercial area at Suvarnabhumi International Airport with the highest offer, AOT senior executive vice president Vichai Bunyu said this morning.

The winner will be approved on June 12, he said. Earlier this year the AoT (Airports of Thailand) said they had been instructed by the government to open the long-standing contract to new tenders. King Power have been lobbying hard to retain the contract.

Read how the long-standing contracts were called in question HERE.

And some of the negotiations along the way HERE.



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok.

Bangkok

Five taken to hospital after tour bus air-con unit explodes in repair shop

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 31, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Daily News

Five people are now recovering in hospital after a tour bus air-conditioning compressor exploded at a repair shop in Pathum Thani, north of Bangkok.  A woman walking by was injured along with four workers at the yard. The explosion happened at the Rattanakosin 200 Years housing estate in Thanyaburi.

They were all hit by shrapnel as the unit exploded with a loud bang. Rescue teams ferried the injured to Pathumwech and Paolo Rangsit hospitals.

An investigation is underway.

SOURCE: TheVisaDaily News

Continue Reading

Bangkok

40 year old HongKong citizen falls to his death from Bangkok condo

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 31, 2019

By

A Hong Kong citizen has died after falling from the fourth floor of the IVY Ratchada Condominium in Huai Kwang district, northern Bangkok.

The 40 year old, Jefryanto Bin, cracked his skull after he fell from the condo and landed in the building’s parking lot on Ratchadaphisek Soi 20, according to Sutthisan Police Station police. His body was sent for autopsy to Ramathibodi Hospital.

Witnesses say the man seemed to be stepping back when he fell from the condo.

Police report that the fall was likely an accident as preliminary inspection showed two persons had visited him at 5pm on Wednesday but had left before the incident happened. He was was alone in the condo when the incident occurred.

SOURCE: The Nation

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Bangkok tuk-tuk driver is caught after over-charging three American tourists

The Thaiger

Published

7 hours ago

on

May 31, 2019

By

PHOTOS: Tourist Police

A tuk-tuk driver, who charged three American tourists 1,500 baht for a trip in Bangkok, has apologised for his actions and admitted to over-charging them. He also faces a hefty fine.

Lt Gen Terapon Kuptanond, commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau says, “tourist police had tracked down the accused driver after the JS100 Facebook page posted a story about the tuk-tuk driver collecting a fare of 500 baht each from three American tourists using his service from Nang Loeng intersection to Century Park Hotel, instead of a total of 500 baht as earlier agreed. The trip is less than 5 kilometres.

Driver Boonlert Chadsanam surrendered to police and confessed to the allegations. He also apologised to the three American tourists for his actions.

Somchai Ratchakaew, a senior official from the Land Transport Department, says the driver committed three offences — driving with a suspended licence, punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht, driving with an expired licence (another 2,000 baht fine) and collecting a fare exceeding the agreed rate (5,000 baht fine).

Authorities reduced the fines by half due to the driver’s confessions and apology.

Continue Reading

