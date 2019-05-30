Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’ | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: DMCR / Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale sharks and leather back turtles have been added to the list of ‘reserved wild animals’.

The new Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act was announced yesterday. Animal species which included Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale shark and leather back turtle are now a registered ‘reserved animal’, before they are just a protected animal.

Marine biologist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat says, “It took about four years to push these four species into becoming a reserved animals. They needed more protection and now there are stricter laws to protect them.”

“There have been no new reserved species in the last 27 years,”said Dr Thon.





