Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’ | The Thaiger

Environment
Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’
PHOTOS: DMCR / Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat
Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale sharks and leather back turtles have been added to the list of ‘reserved wild animals’.
The new Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act was announced yesterday. Animal species which included Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale shark and leather back turtle are now a registered ‘reserved animal’, before they are just a protected animal.
Marine biologist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat says, “It took about four years to push these four species into becoming a reserved animals. They needed more protection and now there are stricter laws to protect them.”
“There have been no new reserved species in the last 27 years,”said Dr Thon.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port
The Port Authority of Thailand has slapped a 50,000 baht fine on the South Korean owner of a container ship which caught fire at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port on Saturday morning, causing a chemical fire and smoke blanketing surrounding communities.
Laem Chabang is just north of Pattaya fronting the Gulf of Thailand.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that about 1,000 residents affected by the smoke have lodged a complaint with the Laem Chabang port administration demanding compensation from the ship’s owner.
Yutthana Mokkhao, the director of the Laem Chabang port says that, besides the 50,000 baht initial fine, the port administration was considering taking legal action against the South Korean shipping firm for its failure to declare the chemicals stored in the containers on board the freighter, KMTC Hong Kong.
The containers were found to contain calcium hypochlorite, widely used in the frozen food industry to kill germs. The chemical is not a threat to human health if used as intended.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Environment
Bryde’s whale found dead off Petchaburi coast
PHOTOS: Troy Beer/Thai Whales
An autopsy is being conducted on a dead Bryde’s whales found off the Petchaburi coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) report that they were notified of the dead Bryde’s whale being found off the Petchaburi coast yesterday. The female Bryde’s whale is about 10 metres long. It had already started to decompose.
The autopsy is being conducted by the department to examine the cause of death.
Environment
Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO
VIDEO: Bong Marquez
The video of the untreated wastewater bursting on Kalim beach on Sunday afternoon has caused an official report made to Patong police.
A Facebook user “Bong Marquez” posted a video of the black water gurgling up through the sands at Kalim Beach and into the Patong Bay on Sunday. The video has had 230,000 views.
Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (whom The Thaiger called out when we posted Khun Bong’s video) yesterday inspected the beach where she identified the source of wastewater was from Kalim Bay Residences. She says the water treatment system for the municipality is still working and nothing was broken.
“Today we will report this to police. We have also ordered the hotel to fix their broken wastewater treatment system within one week.”
Kalim beach phuket, thailand
Posted by Bong Marquez on Sunday, May 26, 2019
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
Mandatory health insurance for retirement visa holders starts July
From October you’ll have to pay your traffic fines before you can re-register your vehicle
Wanted Phuket man arrested over human trafficking charges in Krabi
Famous Krabi elephant dies near elephant camp
Weather warnings issued for Thailand’s north, central, east and upper south
Burmese man arrested for doing stunts on his Honda around Chiang Mai roads – VIDEO
30 new cameras ready to catch traffic running red lights in Bangkok
Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port
Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’
Democrats walk away from coalition as bickering continues over ministerial portfolios
Risland plans new developments in Bangkok and Phuket
Chiang Mai and Hua Hin in Top 10 Asian retirement locations
Day 3 of 2019 Samui Regatta, Thailand
Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday.
Suvarnabhumi’s third runway closer to reality
Toon takes to Thailand’s roads again for more charity runs
นาทีประวัติศาสตร์ “มาร์ค ปชป” จับมือ “ชัชชาติ-เพื่อไทย” ชวนไปตั้งรัฐบาล [คลิป]
คลิป “ปลื้มจิตร์”สุดเก๋า ใช้เท้างัดบอลก่อนบล็อกได้แต้ม “วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-เกาหลี”
ตัวอย่าง Annabelle Comes Home – แอนนาเบลล์ ตุ๊กตาผีกลับบ้าน [ซับไทย]
ดูสถิติก่อนเกม ไทย -เบลเยี่ยม วันนี้ : วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019
เชียร์สด 30 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลไทย-เบลเยี่ยม “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด นัดที่ 6
[คลิป] ชัชชุอร ตบเกาหลีใต้ โดดเด่นจน FIVB ต้องซูฮก “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS รีวิวชุดแรก มีทั้งชมและสับ
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS คะแนนวิจารณ์ล็อตแรกได้มะเขือเน่า
[Live] พลังประชารัฐแถลงข่าวด่วน กรณีข่าวจัดตั้งรัฐบาล ลือ “บิ๊กตู่” ขอดูครม.เอง : เลือกตั้ง2562
28 พ.ค. 6 โมงเย็น วอลเลย์ฯ ไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
จ่อฟันวินัย ชายคล้ายปลัดแต่ไม่ใช่ปลัด ชี้หน้าด่ากู้ภัยขณะช่วยคนเจ็บ [คลิป]
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
Trending
-
Thai Life1 day ago
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
-
Hot News21 hours ago
Roll the drums Phuket. Prepare the balloons. Chalong Underpass opens Friday.
-
Phuket2 days ago
Chinese tourist injured as suspects snatch bag in Rawai, Phuket – VIDEO
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Alzheimer’s patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can’t stay.
-
Phuket3 days ago
About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach
-
Phuket2 days ago
Netizens say the policeman’s drunk. Police chief says he ‘is sick’. VIDEO
-
Chiang Mai2 days ago
Two arrested in Nakhon Sawan attempting to smuggle over 4 million meth pills
-
Bangkok1 day ago
120 party-goers arrested in drugs raid on illegal pub