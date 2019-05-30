Connect with us

Environment

Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

Four Thai marine species announced as ‘reserved animals’ | The Thaiger

PHOTOS: DMCR / Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat

Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale sharks and leather back turtles have been added to the list of ‘reserved wild animals’.

The new Wild Animal Reservation and Protection Act was announced yesterday. Animal species which included Bryde’s whale, Omura’s whale, whale shark and leather back turtle are now a registered ‘reserved animal’, before they are just a protected animal.

Marine biologist Dr Thon Thamrongnawasawat says, “It took about four years to push these four species into becoming a reserved animals. They needed more protection and now there are stricter laws to protect them.”

“There have been no new reserved species in the last 27 years,”said Dr Thon.

Four Thai marine species announced as 'reserved animals' | News by The Thaiger



The Thaiger

Bangkok

Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port

The Thaiger

Published

5 hours ago

on

May 30, 2019

By

Ship owner fined 50,000 baht for chemical fire at Laem Chabang port | The Thaiger

The Port Authority of Thailand  has slapped a 50,000 baht fine on the South Korean owner of a container ship which caught fire at the Laem Chabang deep-sea port on Saturday morning, causing a chemical fire and smoke blanketing surrounding communities.

Laem Chabang is just north of Pattaya fronting the Gulf of Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thai PBS reports that about 1,000 residents affected by the smoke have lodged a complaint with the Laem Chabang port administration demanding compensation from the ship’s owner.

Yutthana Mokkhao, the director of the Laem Chabang port says that, besides the 50,000 baht initial fine, the port administration was considering taking legal action against the South Korean shipping firm for its failure to declare the chemicals stored in the containers on board the freighter, KMTC Hong Kong.

The containers were found to contain calcium hypochlorite, widely used in the frozen food industry to kill germs. The chemical is not a threat to human health if used as intended.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Environment

Bryde’s whale found dead off Petchaburi coast

The Thaiger

Published

24 hours ago

on

May 29, 2019

By

Bryde’s whale found dead off Petchaburi coast | The Thaiger

PHOTOS:  Troy Beer/Thai Whales

An autopsy is being conducted on a dead Bryde’s whales found off the Petchaburi coast in the Gulf of Thailand.

The Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) report that they were notified of the dead Bryde’s whale being found off the Petchaburi coast yesterday. The female Bryde’s whale is about 10 metres long. It had already started to decompose.

The autopsy is being conducted by the department to examine the cause of death.

Bryde's whale found dead off Petchaburi coast | News by The Thaiger

Environment

Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

May 28, 2019

By

Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO | The Thaiger

VIDEO: Bong Marquez   

The video of the untreated wastewater bursting on Kalim beach on Sunday afternoon has caused an official report made to Patong police.

A Facebook user “Bong Marquez” posted a video of the black water gurgling up through the sands at Kalim Beach and into the Patong Bay on Sunday. The video has had 230,000 views.

Patong’s Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup (whom The Thaiger called out when we posted Khun Bong’s video) yesterday inspected the beach where she identified the source of wastewater was from Kalim Bay Residences. She says the water treatment system for the municipality is still working and nothing was broken.

“Today we will report this to police. We have also ordered the hotel to fix their broken wastewater treatment system within one week.”

Kalim beach phuket, thailand

Posted by Bong Marquez on Sunday, May 26, 2019

Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police - VIDEO | News by The Thaiger

 

Trending