Chemical ban now in effect, farmers say they have few alternatives | The Thaiger

Environment
Chemical ban now in effect, farmers say they have few alternatives
Thailand’s ban on 2 toxic chemicals in herbicides and pesticides, is now in effect. While the move focuses on a sustainable, eco-friendly future, farmers say they are at a loss with no alternatives to keep bugs and weeds from killing their crops.
The 2 chemicals, paraquat and chlorpyrifos, have been shown to be toxic to humans in some studies, in sufficient quantities. Paraquat is used to kill weeds on palm, rubber, sugarcane, corn and cassava plantations while chlorpyrifos is used to kill worms on fruit. The two chemicals were added to the Type 4 list on Thailand’s Hazardous Substance Act last month and the ban started on June 1. A group of Thai farmers again tried to appeal the ban last week.
“Without paraquat, Thai farmers will face losses in key crops because there are no alternatives.”
Secretary-general of the Federation of Safe Agriculture Sukan Sungwanna says that around 10 million farming households in Thailand use the chemicals.
Thailand’s deputy chief for the Department of Agriculture says they’ve prepared 16 alternatives for substitutes for the chemicals, but declined to discuss the details.
Farmers are given 90 days to return unused chemicals back to sellers. Farmers caught storing or using the chemicals after June 1 face charges of malfeasance. Those who sell, produce, import or export the chemicals can also face up to 10 years in jail and an up to 1 million baht fine.
SOURCES: Reuters | Bangkok Post
Environment
Black water pours into the Gulf of Thailand right next to Pattaya’s Walking Street – VIDEO
Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water… some disgusting black water gushing back onto the Pattaya foreshore. It’s meant to be the Gulf of Thailand, not the Black Sea. The video on the ‘We Love Pattaya’ Facebook page (below) showed the black water pouring into the sea from a pumping station near the entrance to Pattaya’s Walking Street.
By the time reporters got there to collect more pictorial evidence, the damage done was evident although the flow of dirty water had stopped. Heavy rains from late last week had mixed with heaven-knows-what and ended up being deposited on Pattaya’s foreshore, basically pristine up to this event after a ‘rest’ from tourists for nearly 3 months.
The local media called on Pattaya authorities to “act on the reports” but nothing is expected to happen. At this stage, seeing this video, social distancing may be more than just staying away from other people.
It seems the new Pattaya Beach Road drains are WORKING 🇹🇭🙏🇹🇭Big rain no beach road floods ❤️🤍💙
Posted by We Love Pattaya on Thursday, 28 May 2020
SOURCE: Thai Visa | We Love Pattaya
Environment
Southern mayor backs bounty for shark hunt after boy’s foot was bitten
People are searching for a shark after it bit a boy’s foot at the Chebilang pier in the southern province of Satun. The Chebilang mayor Mahmadneesum Bilungload even said he’ll give a cash reward of 1,000 baht to whoever catches the shark. He took a long tail boat out on Saturday afternoon to scope out the scene and try and track down the shark.
Last Thursday, 12 year old Harafat Limapicharsakul was playing on the Chebilang pier with two of his friends. The shark bit his foot when he was swinging his legs in the canal. The boy is okay, but he needed 50 stitches (yikes!!). The local government Facebook page posted a warning alerting people not to swim in the canal.
Researchers from the Marine and Coastal Resources Department say the bite is most likely from a bull shark. The canal opens into the Andaman Sea and bull sharks are known to swim from the sea into the brackish water of the klong, a marine scientist told the Bangkok Post. The department’s director general says that bull sharks are not typically aggressive, “but maybe they shark saw the boy’s swing legs as a threat”.
The minister of Natural Resources and Environment is criticising the mayor for supporting the shark hunt, adding that warning signs and announcements should be put in place instead of demonising a breed of shark.
“Don’t offer a bounty for a shark or support the hunt for a reward.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
วันที่ 30 พฤษภาคม 2563 นายมะหมัดนีซัม บิลังโหลด นายกเทศมนตรีตำบลเจ๊ะบิลัง นำทีมเครือข่ายนักข่าวสตูลลงพื้นที่สำรวจ…
Posted by ทต.เจ๊ะบิลัง จังหวัดสตูล on Sunday, 31 May 2020
Environment
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Social media are ablaze with debate over the appropriateness of the actions of a man who helped a deer escape near-certain death in the clutches of a python. The video, recorded yesterday in Khao Kheow Open Zoo, in Chon Buri province’s Sri Racha district, shows a python trying to crush a spotted deer before devouring it.
Before the giant snake could finish its kill, a man hit it with a stick and forced it to release its prey, which scrambled away as the serpent slithered back into the forest. Many netizens say that it’s natural for animals to eat other animals and humans should not interfere, while others believe it was the right thing to do to save a life.
This snake went hungry for the day,
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
