90 day deadline for farmers to hand over banned agrochemicals | The Thaiger

Environment
90 day deadline for farmers to hand over banned agrochemicals
In the culmination of a long-running feud over hazardous farm chemicals, Thailand’s Department of Agriculture has finally given Thai farmers a 90 day deadline to turn in some herbicides and pesticides for destruction, as they are officially illegal. Manufacturers or importers of the chemicals now banned under Thai law have 270 days to destroy their stocks.
Yesterday’s announcement was in line with the Ministry of Industry’s May 15 decision to place paraquat and chlorpyrifos on the list of hazardous chemicals and ban their use in the kingdom, effective June 1. Farmers in possession of paraquat and chlorpyrifos must return the chemicals to designated shops between June 1 and August 29.
An adviser to the minister to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives says the ministry has set up a working group on three hazardous agrochemicals, including paraquat, chlorpyrifos and the controversial insecticide glyphosate. Guidelines on how to destroy the chemicals will be publicised at a later date.
Shops assigned to collect the chemicals have 120 days to collect all returned items, and complete documents must also be submitted to the department’s officials.
The shops will also be in charge of sending returned items to manufacturers or importers, who will have 270 days to destroy them. The destruction of the chemicals will be no later later than February 25 next year. They must fill a form to declare the amount returned, set up an eradication plan and submit the results of destruction to the department’s officials. The task of destroying them will not fall to the department.
Any person found in possession of the illegal agrochemicals will be fined 1 million baht and/or jailed for 10 years.
Thai Pesticide Alert Network’s coordinator says the department faces a challenge assembling a task force to create understanding with local farmers on how to deal with the two banned hazardous chemicals. They should be informed on how to drop them at the shops properly and “it would be useful if there are signs to let them know the drop locations.”
“We won’t regard this as a success but it is a step in the right direction for sustainable farming which relies less on chemicals. Thailand wants to be the world’s kitchen and the government must have a clear policy to produce safe food for the world.”
The secretary-general of the Federation of Safe Agriculture, laments that farmers are the ones most affected by the ban, saying even though they spent their own money to buy the chemicals, there is no compensation for them.
SOOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
Unemployed elephants: Some return to the wild, others sent to work in logging business
The drop in tourism has had a huge impact on the elephants in Northern Thailand, leaving many elephants, you could say, unemployed. While some elephants are out of business and been taken back to their natural habitat, others are struggling in captivity and might be sent off to work in animal labour which some people may deem as unethical.
A reporter from BBC Thailand follow a group of elephants making the trek and spoke with those in the ‘elephant’ business. You can watch the video HERE. One owner, who goes by the name Uncle Eddy, told BBC, if the tourism industry doesn’t pick up soon, he will hand over his 57 elephants to a logging business in Myanmar.
The video from BBC Thailand showed Uncle Eddy’s elephants on short chains standing in a cement outdoor structure. He said if the elephants don’t work, then they don’t get exercise. Without exercise, the pregnant elephants would have trouble giving birth and the babies would eventually die, according to his commentary.
Thailand has a variety of elephant camps and sanctuaries. There is continuous debate on how elephants should be cared for in captivity. Some establishments keep elephants on a short chain, only to be taken out for rides or shows. Some businesses describing themselves as sanctuaries have elephants roaming the property and allow tourist to feed and bathe the animals. This ‘ethical’ model is becoming more popular with some of the tourism demographics visiting Thailand in the past.
The Chiang Mai-based Save Elephant Foundation started a project to return some of the elephants back to their natural habitats, Thai PBS World reports. From April to May, more than 100 elephants trekked north from Chiang Mai to Mae Chaem, a 150 kilometre trek.
BBC followed a small group of elephants led by the Save Elephant Foundation and said the elephants became very thirsty and some seemed to be “low on energy”. The charity’s founder, Lek Chailert, says the pandemic is a chance to get elephants out of the tourism industry.
“Tourists would be swamping into Thailand. The Covid-19 pandemic will give us time to think.”
SOURCES: BBC Thailand | Thai PBS WorldKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Northern Thailand
Dozens get hospitalised after eating raw meat salad
Dozens of Northern Thailand villagers became sick after eating raw buffalo meat and were treated for food poisoning at local hospitals. All 79 people treated ate the raw buffalo meat.
The meat was sold in beef stalls at wet markets in Phayao Province next to Chiang Rai, Thai media reports. Some people bought the meat, possibly thinking it was beef, and ate it as a raw beef salad. Others ate the meat at a restaurant that had purchased it from the same markets. Those who ate the meat on Sunday night started vomiting and having diarrhoea by early Monday morning.
With Thailand’s hot weather and raw meat sold in outdoor markets, there’s a higher chance of food poisoning, a public health official said, advising against the consumption of raw meat at any time.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Environment
African horse sickness: Imported zebras need health check and quarantine
Humans have the coronavirus, the animal world in Thailand has an outbreak of their own: African horse sickness. The government is now requiring all imported zebras to be quarantined and tested before entering the country. The same goes for horses.
Why are people importing zebras? Who knows, but apparently it hasn’t been that hard to get the exotic animals into Thailand. A former university faculty of fisheries dean said “zebras, for instance, are freely imported through Suvarnabhumi airport as though they were cats or dogs,” according to Nation Thailand.
Thailand is experiencing its first outbreak of the disease, affecting more than 500 horses since February. Some were prized racehorses. Apparently zebras imported from Africa are the source, with some of the zebras testing positive for the disease, but officials say there’s not enough evidence to completely lay the blame on the zebras.
There’s been a vaccine released by the government’s livestock department, but racehorse owners say that many horses have died after being vaccinated, with the assumption that the animals had become infected before receiving the vaccine and the animal building immunity. There are strict restrictions in Nakhon Ratchasima where the outbreak emerged. The Bangkok Post said any movement of giraffes, horses, donkeys and mules is prohibited.
SOURCES: Nation Thailand | Bangkok Post| Bangkok Post
Posted by Thai PBS on Monday, 18 May 2020
90 day deadline for farmers to hand over banned agrochemicals
Rains, thundershowers predicted to blanket all regions
Radio station gunman confesses, faces murder charges, death penalty
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Standard Chartered Bank forecasts 2 year economic recovery for Thailand
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Thailand News Today – Thursday, May 28
How has Thailand contained Covid-19 so effectively?
Bangkok’s UK visa application centre to reopen
Chiang Rai quarantines 26 returnees from Phuket
Murdoch closes all his regional and local newspapers in Australia
Fishermen abuse and slavery cases solved “off-the-record”
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
Thai man arrested for distributing child porn on social media
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
Elephant injures 2 Burmese men in Kanchanburi
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Thai Doctor faces charges in “wombs-for-hire” scandal
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Myanmar2 days ago
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
- Thailand2 days ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
- Myanmar2 days ago
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
- Dengue Fever2 days ago
2 dead, over 1,000 ill in Korat dengue fever outbreak
- Bangkok2 days ago
Mayor’s statement sparks hope Chonburi beaches may reopen soon