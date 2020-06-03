Guns used in majority of Thai crimes, criminologist calls for stricter laws | The Thaiger

Crime
Guns used in majority of Thai crimes, criminologist calls for stricter laws
The country’s rise in firearm violence has the Bangkok Post describing the problem as “Thailand’s other pandemic.” More than half of crimes in Thailand involve firearms according to statistics. In many reports, people lose their temper, even over petty comments, and turn to a gun to solve the problem.
Last week, a man shot and killed 3 of his coworkers at a radio station after what seems to be relatively minor, negative comments over things like one coworker telling him not to smoke (according to the shooter). A man shot and killed a monk after the monk criticised his drinking habits last month. And just over the weekend, a man shot and injured his friend who had been having an affair with the man’s wife. The Bangkok Post story claims 60% of crimes in Thailand involve firearms.
Discussion on stricter gun laws were prompted after two mass shooting incidents earlier this year: February’s Terminal 21 shooting in Korat where a Thai army soldier killed 29 people and injured 57 people, and January’s shooting at a Lop Buri gold shop where 3 people, including a young boy, were killed. A ‘bored’ school director was later arrested and confessed to the crime.
But discussion on the topic has died down again according to Rajabhat University criminologist associate professor Piyaporn Tunneekul.
“Thailand’s gun laws are outdated. Currently, a person as young as 20 years old can own a gun and have a lifelong gun license. There are loopholes in the system of registering, buying and selling guns.”
“The concept of owning a gun for a Thai in the past was for the purpose of protection. Now that mindset has changed.”
“Today people believe ownership of guns conveys a sense of wielding power. A firearm is also a sign of authority and control, a sign you are not afraid of anything.”
Tunneekul suggests Thailand follow Japan’s laws on gun ownership, such as raising the age to own a gun to 25 years old and requiring that gun licenses be renewed every 3 years. She also suggests capping the amount of ammunition that can be sold and banning certain types of guns that are typically used in crimes.
“Japan is stringent in the types of guns one is allowed to own. And for a good reason.”
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Thai PBS| Chiang Rai Times| Bangkok Post| Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
A pharmacist’s phone was hacked. That was bad enough, but then 430,000 baht was taken from her bank account last Friday, only leaving behind 70 baht. It was the woman’s life savings.
The 49 year old woman, ‘Aree’ from Nakhon Ratchasima in the Isan region, got a call from someone posing to be the phone’s service provider, even stating Aree’s ID card number to confirm her identity. They said they needed to give her a new phone number because her’s was accidentally duplicated in the system. They told Aree she would get a text message with a number she needed to call.
After making the call, somehow the money in her account was transferred to an account under the name Suttiporn Yudee. Kasikorn Bank tried to freeze the hacker’s account, but all the money had been withdrawn by the time they were notified of the incident.
A report was filed with the local police and the incident is now being investigated by the Technology Crime Suppression Division.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Boxer wants officers prosecuted after false imprisonment
A former boxer recently released from custody for drug trafficking charges claims he was wrongfully imprisoned and is calling on the national police chief to prosecute the officers that filed the drug charges. He has submitted documents to Thailand’s police chief Chakthip Chaijinda as evidence he had been wrongfully imprisoned for 14 months. Now he’s demanding justice and wants the police who arrested him investigated and prosecuted.
Atchariya “Max” Wirotesunobon was a WBC Asia super-lightweight champion. The title was stripped from him after he was arrested in 2018 at the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok on his way to a boxing match in Japan. He was accused of involvement with an operation to smuggle and sell more than 3 million methamphetamine pills.
Wirotesunobon was incarcerated for 14 months, but was acquitted and released last week. The only thing that linked him to the crime, he says, is that a car he sold to a dealership was used by people in involved in the drug smuggling operation. The car was sold in 2015. Others arrested in the operation said they were not associated with the boxer, and Wirotesunobon said he does not know them.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Bangkok man shoots, injures friend
A Thai man has shot his best friend in Bangkok over the weekend after he found out his friend had an affair with his ex-wife. The 34 year old man, reported as ‘Paratkorn’, found photos of his wife and friend, 31 year old Pongsitthat. In a fit of rage, he shot and injured Pongsitthat.
Police say Paratkorn has a history of violence. He spent 6 years in prison for attempted murder and had also been arrested for drug and gun related charges. During Paratkorn’s time in prison, his friend stepped in to help out his wife and daughter, and ended up having an affair with Paratkorn’s wife.
Paratkorn shot at his friend who was sitting in his car at the time. Bullets hit his face and arm, injuring Pongsitthat. Another bullet hit a cafe, but no one else was injured. As of yesterday, Paratkorn has not been arrested and the Bang Khen Police Station are tracking him down.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Village head dies in train accident in central Thailand
Guns used in majority of Thai crimes, criminologist calls for stricter laws
Chemical ban now in effect, farmers say they have few alternatives
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, June 2, 2020
100,000 More Covid-19 tests to be conducted by the end of June
Thai netizens in stitches over 158,000 baht Gucci “Granny” dress
National Covid-19 figures with 1 additional death (June 2)
National poll says mental health problems on the rise
Phone hackers empty out woman’s bank account
Boxer wants officers prosecuted after false imprisonment
Bangkok man shoots, injures friend
Government denies any link between contact-tracing app and spam messages
Pattaya’s beaches have re-opened but no beach chairs yet
Thailand’s Central Bank will act to restrain soaring baht
“No evidence of Covid-19 losing potency” – WHO experts dismiss claims of Italian scientist
Burma or Myanmar? Myanmarese or Burmese?
July 1 will end all lockdowns in Thailand, including international travel
Bangkok mother, daughter swindled out of 1.8 million baht, suspect arrested
Security chief says country to reopen July 1
Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces re-entry procedures for foreigners
Thai Airways can’t refund 24 billion baht in unused tickets
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, May 27
Emergency Decree extended through June amidst accusations of political motivation
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
Foreigners with work permits to be allowed back into Thailand on case by case basis
High speed railway linking Thailand and China takes another step
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
Massage shops, boxing stadiums may be allowed to reopen next week
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Netizens in uproar after man saves deer from python in Chon Buri – VIDEO
- Crime3 days ago
Despite vindication, “Rolex General” is back in the hot seat
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Phuket officially reopens Monday, but with restrictions
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Gyms, fitness centres to reopen tomorrow nationwide
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Another family kept apart by Thai red tape and quarantine confusion
- Crime4 days ago
Panthongtae Shinawatra is a free man after AG decides not to appeal acquittal
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
National figures for Covid-19 cases in Thailand (May 30)
- Pattaya3 days ago
2 teens on motorbike killed at infamous Pattaya U-turn