7 year old elephant dies after being hit by truck | The Thaiger

7 year old elephant dies after being hit by truck
PHOTO: Twitter/@fm91trafficpro
A 7 year old wild elephant has died whilst it was being taken to an animal hospital in Nakhon Pathom after being hit by a truck in Chon Buri early this morning.
The female elephant weighed about 3 tonne and was following her mother at the time, according to a message on social media. The elephant was hit by an 18 wheel trailer truck as it was crossing the road.
The truck driver told officials that he lost control after hitting the elephant causing his vehicle to overturn. The elephant was knocked off her feet into a roadside ditch by the impact of the collision. A crane was used to lift the elephant onto a truck to take her to an elephant hospital. The whole operation took about eight hours.
Veterinarians attending the scene gave the elephant painkillers and were taking her by truck to the Animal Hospital in Nakhon Pathom but she stopped breathing as the truck was passing through Chon Buri.
Veterinarian Thananon Panpetch told the Bangkok Post the elephant was seriously injured and had fractured legs and a broken back.
Thailand Prime Minister rejects calls to ban plastic bags
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times
In what some may see as a baffling contradiction, Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha promised to protect marine life, while simultaneously rejecting an increasing number of calls for a ban on single-use plastic bags.
Following the death of Marium, a young dugong who had ingested plastic waste, the PM says he has ordered the agencies concerned to take more measures to protect sea life.
Of particular concern to the PM is the fate of another young dugong.
“Yamil must not die”.
The PM says the use of some plastic will be banned by 2022, including single-use plastic bags, but insists the issue is not solely the government’s responsibility.
“Everyone has a duty to help reduce plastic waste. It is unfair and pointless to blame the government when sea animals die due to marine waste. This issue is everyone’s responsibility,” he maintains.
A conservation plan known as the “Marium Project” has been approved by the cabinet, along with a number of other proposals to protect marine life, specifically dugongs.
Among them is a plan to create more dugong conservation areas such as Koh Libong in Trang province, where Marium was looked after. The chosen sites should have beaches rich in sea-grass, a preferred food source for the dugong.
Environment Ministry wants to increase dugong populations by 50% over a decade
“Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat says that trash in the seas was the main cause of the death of many endangered marine species.”
Pinsak Suraswadi, deputy director-general of the Marine and Coastal Resources Department, says the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment wants to increase the population of dugong in Thailand’s waters by 50% in the next ten years.
The effort will be applied to areas other than Koh Libong in the southern province of Trang, which is home to most of the dugongs, such as Koh Phra Thong in Phang Nga province, Koh Si Boya in Krabi province, Koh Lidee and Koh Sarai in Satun province, Koh Kood, Koh Mark and Koh Kradan in the eastern province of Trat, Kung Krabane bay in Chanthaburi, the Prasae estuary in Rayong province, Sattahip bay in Rayong and Pattani bay in Pattani province.
Pinsak said that the efforts to increase the population of dugongs would be jointly undertaken by officials and communities, with a plan to ban the use of fishing gear which poses a threat to endangered marine animals, including dugongs, in order to reduce the fatality rates from such fishing gear. They also plan to preserve sea grass, the main source of food for dugongs.
Pinsak chaired the first meeting of a working committee to protect rare marine species yesterday following last week’s tragic death of Mariam the baby dugong, after she had been cared for by officials of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources for the past four months.
Nanthrika Chansue, director of the Veterinary Medical Aquatic Animals Research Centre at Chulalongkorn University, said at the meeting that plastic waste in the feeding grounds of the dugongs must be removed before they pose an even greater threat to the rare animals.
Dr. Thon Thamrongnawasawat, vice dean of the Fisheries Faculty at Kasetsart University, said that trash in the seas was the main cause of the death of many endangered marine species, adding that about 80% of the trash in seas around Thailand originated from the mainland and has been washed into the sea in rivers.
25 year old dugong washes ashore in Krabi
PHOTO: Sitthichai Sikhawat
A 240 kilogram, 2.6 metre long adult male dugong has been found dead after being washed up on Rai Lay Bay in Krabi yesterday afternoon. The announcement was made by Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park head Worapot Limlom.
The dugong, thought to be around 25 years old, was swept ashore at Ton Sai Beach in tambon Ao Nang around midday, prompting villagers to alert the park officials. The animal had bruising on its left fin.
Officials suspect it had died not long before the carcass was discovered. Park officials later contacted the Phuket Marine Biological Centre to collect the carcass for autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Internet dugong baby star ‘Marium’ died on Friday after succumbing to the ingestion of plastics. Read that story HERE.
